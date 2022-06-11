U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.20
    +22.40 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,210.71
    -714.61 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Comerica Bank Selected as 2022 LiFE Award Winner by Texas Bankers Foundation for Third Consecutive Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMA
    Watchlist

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has been selected as a recipient of the Leaders in Financial Education (LiFE) Award for the third consecutive year by the Texas Bankers Foundation (TBF). The honor was announced at the Texas Bankers Association's 137th Annual Convention during a special awards luncheon.

Comerica Bank representatives (left) Paul Gerling, Austin Market President; Vanessa T. Reed, National External Affairs Manager; Brandon Q. Jones, North Texas External Affairs Manager; and Irvin Ashford, Jr., Chief Community Officer accept the Texas Bankers Foundation’s Leaders in Financial Education (LiFE) Award from Texas Bankers Association President &amp; CEO Chris Furlow. Photo credit: Rob Wilson of RC Photographic Productions, Inc.
Comerica Bank representatives (left) Paul Gerling, Austin Market President; Vanessa T. Reed, National External Affairs Manager; Brandon Q. Jones, North Texas External Affairs Manager; and Irvin Ashford, Jr., Chief Community Officer accept the Texas Bankers Foundation’s Leaders in Financial Education (LiFE) Award from Texas Bankers Association President & CEO Chris Furlow. Photo credit: Rob Wilson of RC Photographic Productions, Inc.

The Leaders in Financial Education Award (LiFE) acknowledges and honors Texas banks that are dedicated leaders in promoting consumer and financial education in their communities. This year, the TBF recognized Comerica and its longtime community partner Project Still I Rise for the Banks for Babies program delivered to various Head Start of Greater Dallas campuses in the southern sector of Dallas (Early Head Start at Wanda Meshack Smith, Early Head Start at Buckeye Trail Commons and Early Head Start at Margaret H. Cone and Lake June).

"Building a healthy relationship with money early is vital in closing the generational wealth gap and creating economic opportunity for future generations," said Dallas Market President Amanda Mahaney. "Research shows that there is a direct correlation between students who have access to financial education resources and their future success. Our North Texas External Affairs Manager Brandon Jones partners with innovative leaders like Project Still I Rise executive director Kevin Mondy to empower youth from under-resourced communities."

Mahaney has joined Jones and Mondy in teaching preschoolers the fundamentals of savings and goal setting through an interactive coloring activity. The students are then presented with a piggy bank and a dollar coin to start their savings goals.

"It is our great pleasure to recognize Comerica Bank," said Chris Furlow, President & CEO of the Texas Bankers Association. "These awards celebrate the banks and bankers who have made a commitment to positively impact their communities. We are honored to congratulate them on their efforts."

Close to 1,000 preschoolers have completed the Banks for Babies program and plans are in place to engage other head start locations in 2022.

For further information about the Texas Bankers Foundation, visit www.texasbankers.com/Foundation and check out Texas Banking Magazine, the official publication of the Texas Bankers Association, that includes a special feature on the 2022 winners.

About Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $89.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

About Texas Bankers Association
Founded in 1885, the Texas Bankers Association (TBA) is the oldest and largest state banking association in the United States. TBA advocates for its members in Austin and Washington; trains more than 10,000 community bankers annually; provides nationally-recognized banking products and services; and proudly invests in Texas communities through financial literacy, scholarship and charitable activities.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-selected-as-2022-life-award-winner-by-texas-bankers-foundation-for-third-consecutive-year-301566108.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Investing During High Inflation

    Sonal Desai, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income CIO & Savita Subramanian, Bank of America Head of US Equity & Quantitative Strategy talk about strategies for wealth with record high inflation.

  • Cannabis Policy Reporters: What Would We Do Without Them? Benzinga Nominates Five For The Industry's Top Award, Here They Are

    It's happening again so get ready: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, after a wildly successful and now legendary event in Miami during 4/20 week, we're gearing up now for our Chicago soiree, this coming Sept. 13-14. As per usual among Benzinga's creative thinkers, planners and organizers, we've got something new on the agenda for the Chicago conference: the Benzinga Cannabis Awards and there are numerous categories so try to keep up! Let's start with a category, without which we'd be doi

  • Oracle Women Suing Over Pay Bias Poised for Major Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. female employees who won a ground-breaking ruling allowing them to pursue gender-bias claims against the company as a large group are now poised to lose their class-action status. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingYields Spike to 2008 High, S

  • Suze Orman says to do this right now if you’re worried about inflation

    The rate of U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high of 8.6% in May as overall prices for things including rent, gas and food all remain on the rise. “I personally believe that this inflation is here to stay for quite some time,” Orman recently told CNBC, prior to the release of May’s CPI data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The first is a fixed rate when the purchaser buys the bond, and the second is the inflation adjustment rate, which is reset every six months based on inflation.

  • Tesla announces 3-for-1 stock split, Ellison to leave company's board

    For the second time in three years, Tesla will split its stock, lowering its price and increasing the number of shares outstanding.

  • Tesla files for 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith reports breaking news that EV manufacturer Tesla has filed for a 3-for-1 stock split.

  • 19 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    S&P 500 investors are playing a waiting game: When will the next recession hit? But it doesn't have to be a game of chicken, too.

  • Everything in the Stock Market Is Being Sped Up Including the Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When the nineties ended, an overvalued stock market took three long years to rid itself of its accumulated excess in what is now known as the dot-com crash.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed Bets: Markets WrapT

  • 3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The U.S. hasn't yet entered a recession -- which is officially defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth -- but runaway inflation, stagnant wages, food shortages, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil could all break this fragile economy's back in the near future. If that happens, growth stocks will fall further as value stocks become even more attractive. Altria is the top tobacco company in America.

  • Why Shares of Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs Are Falling Today

    Shares of several major bank stocks took a hit today after new data showed that inflation is still surging and may not have peaked yet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost more than 650 points as of this writing while the Nasdaq Composite was down close to 3%. Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded 4.3% lower as of 2:25 p.m. ET today, shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) were 4.2% lower, and shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) were down 4.8%.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street. While there are no shortage of reasons for the Oracle of Omaha's sustained success, his love of dividend stocks could be the most important component. Dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks To Invest In. The US equity market has been volatile since the start of 2022. The Dow 30 Index extended an eight-week consecutive losing […]

  • Revlon Plunges After Report It’s Preparing Bankruptcy Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Revlon Inc. plunged 53%, the biggest one-day drop on record, after distressed debt news outlet Reorg reported that the cosmetics empire is preparing to file for bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed Bet

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    ChargePoint, Autoliv, and QuantumScape look like excellent long-term bets, despite the near-term headwinds they face.

  • Jim Cramer says oil is the ‘only dip that can be bought right now’ — here are 3 blue-chip energy stocks that also provide yields as high as 7.8%

    Be greedy (but selective) when others are fearful.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • This hedge-fund manager called inflation early. He now says consumer prices will finish 2022 at a level that ‘screams failure by the Fed.’

    Inflation has yet to peak and has only gotten worse since 2021, Tim Magnusson, chief investment officer of Garda Capital Partners, tells MarketWatch.

  • Stocks crushed after inflation hits 40-year high: Nasdaq falls 3.5%, S&P 500 suffers worst week since January

    U.S. stocks sank Friday as investors digested two downbeat prints on the U.S. economy.