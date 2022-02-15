U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.07
    +69.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.84
    +422.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.76
    +348.84 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -3.52 (-3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    -14.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.47 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6260
    +0.0760 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,991.08
    +1,822.04 (+4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.32
    +16.74 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Comerica Bank Selects Derric Hicks to Lead South Dallas Business Banking Team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMA
    Watchlist

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated announced today that Derric Hicks has been named the Group Manager for its new South Dallas Business Banking team. He will report to Dallas Market President Amanda Mahaney.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

Hicks, who has more than 20 years of experience in banking, will lead a team that will serve the southern sector of Dallas with a focus on providing financial solutions for women- and minority-owned businesses as well as partnering with community development organizations.

"Derric is well-respected in the DFW banking industry as well as in the community where he lives and serves," said Mahaney. "We are very fortunate to add Derric's invaluable expertise to our team and benefit from the strong relationships he has established in this footprint. Derric and his team will play a vital role in elevating Comerica's commitment to expanding equitable economic development in South Dallas."

A Jackson, Miss., native, Hicks, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Information Management from Florida A&M University and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He also is a Southern Methodist University Southwestern Graduate School of Banking alumnus.

Hicks, an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., currently serves on the advisory boards of the North Texas LiftFund and Texas Real Estate Commission Community Investors Fund. He also is a member of the Texas Association of Community Development Corporations Advisory Roundtable and past board chair of The William Mann Jr. Community Development Corporation.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $94.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-selects-derric-hicks-to-lead-south-dallas-business-banking-team-301483068.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb beats Q4 estimates as revenue jumps 78%

    Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 84%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) surged out of port Tuesday morning, and continue to sail ahead in afternoon trading. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 3.2%, Carnival shares have gained 5.6%, and Norwegian Cruise is leading the pack higher with a 5.6% gain.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been on the receiving end of criticism, ranging from U.S. politicians attacking CEO Elon Musk's wealth to competitor commercials during last weekend's Super Bowl. One report from Tesla follower Drive Tesla Canada has evidence that the company's new gigafactory in Texas may be very close to its first customer deliveries. On another front that may be helping squelch critics of Musk's level of wealth, Reuters reported that he donated $5.74 billion in Tesla stock to charity in November 2021, during the time he was selling shares for what he said was related to  taxes and stock option awards.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.