Comerica Bank Shred Day DFW Returns on April 23, Celebrates 10th Anniversary

DALLAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and Iron Mountain Incorporated, the global leader in storage and information management services, will securely shred sensitive paper documents for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Iron Mountain's DFW flagship station located in Mercer Business Park on the northwest corner of I-35 and 635 (12121 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas 75237).

Comerica Bank also will help fight hunger at the event. The North Texas Food Bank will be on-site collecting cash donations as well as nonperishable food items. The first 300 guests who donate to the food bank will receive a complimentary gift.

"For the past decade, our partnership with Iron Mountain and the North Texas Food Bank has increased awareness about the importance of preventing identity theft, protecting the environment and fighting hunger in North Texas," said Dallas Market President Amanda Mahaney. "At Comerica, we take pride in investing in the communities where we live and serve, and our Shred Day event is another opportunity for us to raise expectations of what a bank can be by offering this free community event."

The public is invited to bring an unlimited amount of paper documents, personal or business, to be securely destroyed and recycled -- there will be a special lane to accommodate large loads. A complete list of guidelines for Shred Day and event information can be found by visiting www.comerica.com/ShredDayDFW.

Since 2011, Shred Day DFW has collected more than 3.2 million pounds of paper for recycling while providing a little over 430,000 meals for DFW area residents served by the North Texas Food Bank.

"The timing of Shred Day aligns well with the upcoming tax deadline and annual spring cleaning, a time when many people are looking to safely discard sensitive paper documents that are no longer needed," Mahaney said. "But the most impactful component of the event is filling the North Texas Food Bank pantries just before summer, one of the hungriest times for young people unable to get free meal assistance at school because of summer vacation."

Shred Day, a Comerica signature community event also held in the Detroit, Houston and Phoenix markets, has played an integral role in the bank's corporate sustainability commitment. For the third consecutive year, Comerica earned a place on the 2021 Global 100 list of the most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights. Comerica is one of 20 companies headquartered in the United States on the list and the only U.S. bank represented with a ranking of 52nd.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $94.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.

