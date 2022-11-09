U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,748.57
    -79.54 (-2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,513.94
    -646.89 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.17
    -263.03 (-2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.40
    -48.53 (-2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.63
    -3.28 (-3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.20
    -5.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.36 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    -0.0061 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0187 (-1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4000
    +0.7370 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,844.09
    -2,848.21 (-15.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.89
    -55.81 (-13.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Comerica Bank's California Index Lower in August

·2 min read

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica California Economic Activity Index declined at a 2.8% annualized rate in the three months through August. The Index has slowed from the robust increases in the first half of the year. The index was still up 6.2% from a year-ago in August.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

Three of the nine components that constitute the Index rose in August. California continues to enjoy strong employment gains. Electricity consumption by California's industrial sector rebounded in the month, indicating a pickup in industrial activity. So did housing starts in the Golden State.

However, house prices fell in California for a third consecutive month in August. Housing affordability is a longstanding problem in California and has gotten worse as first home prices and then interest rates surged post-pandemic. Declines in house prices and weak residential investment are likely going forward. In addition, air passenger traffic and hotel occupancies show the travel industry lost momentum in August, after notable gains in the second quarter.

California's economy is expected to continue to lose momentum in the coming months, as it faces a number of headwinds, including a weakening housing sector, rising interest rates, high inflation, and slowing consumer spending. The slowdown in the tech sector, a key industry of the Californian economy, is an additional negative for the Golden State's economy.

The Comerica California Economic Activity Index is a monthly composite indicator of state economic activity. The Index provides a wholistic advance view of the state of California's economy, using economic data that are available about one quarter earlier than real GDP is released. The index is comprised of nine components: Nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house prices, industrial electricity sales, foreign trade, enplanements, hotel occupancy, and state revenues. All data are seasonally adjusted with nominal values converted to constant dollar values as appropriate. To filter out month-to-month volatility in the index components, the index is calculated from the three-month moving averages of its components. Values for a minority of components are projected from the prior months' release due to the timing of data releases.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $84.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022.

To subscribe to our publications or for questions, contact us at ComericaEcon@comerica.com. Archives are available at www.comerica.com/insights.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-banks-california-index-lower-in-august-301673675.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock rises on mixed third-quarter earnings citing supply chain worries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian's Q3 earnings results.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 growth stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett. Investors for the past few months have been piling into companies with resilient growth prospects over cheaper value stocks. This […]

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Lucid stock sinks on earnings miss, dropping reservations

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Why Rivian Dropped Over 10% Ahead of Earnings

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) hit their lowest level in more than four months today. The stock was trading at the lows of the day, down 11.9% at 1 p.m. ET. That comes ahead of Rivian's third-quarter earnings report coming after the bell today.

  • Roblox stock slides on wider-than-expected earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Roblox.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Why Pubmatic Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), a supply-side adtech platform, were falling today after the company issued a disappointing third-quarter earnings report, and its guidance called for revenue growth to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter. Omnichannel video was a bright spot for Pubmatic, which helps publishers optimize their ad inventory, as revenue in that category was up 45%, and connected TV revenue jumped 150%. Net revenue retention over the last four quarters slowed from 157% in the quarter a year ago to 120%, showing the company grew revenue from its existing customer base by 20%.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    A rise in inflation and subsequent decrease in consumer spending have led to a startling stock market sell-off in 2022, with many companies hit hard by macroeconomic declines. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the hardest hit, with its share price down over 46% since January. With its dominating market share in industries such as e-commerce and cloud computing, Amazon is well-positioned to regain its losses down the road.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners S

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Instead, look for companies whose businesses you feel confident will command strong earnings growth well into the future. Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) just reported third-quarter results that beat top-line analyst estimates but came up just short on adjusted earnings. Trailing-12-month U.S. revenue crossed the $1 billion revenue for the first time ever, a 64% compound annual growth from the same point in 2019 when Palantir generated just $253 million.

  • Disney stock falls after Q4 earnings disappoint

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Disney following fourth-quarter earnings.