Comerica Bank's Michigan Index Falls Sharply Through December

DALLAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica Michigan Economic Activity Index fell 3.9% annualized in the three months through December, but was still up a modest 0.5% from a year ago. Only three of the index's nine components increased in December, while five fell and one was unchanged.

Employment rose modestly in the month—the pace of hiring slowed materially in the second half of the year compared to the first. Continuing claims for unemployment insurance fell in December.

Auto and light truck assemblies declined slightly to 9.9 million units at a seasonally adjusted annualized pace after eight consecutive months around or above 10 million units, indicating supply chain issues are finally abating. Electricity consumption by the state's industrial sector rose modestly in December, but was down 2.1% in the fourth quarter compared to the third.

House prices reverted down in December and were 1.9% below their May peak. Housing starts cratered again by nearly 15% in December from November and follow a 30% crash in November from the previous month.

Michigan's economy will likely slow along with national and global economies in 2023. High interest rates will slow output and sales in credit-intensive sectors, such as housing and commercial real estate investment. The auto industry will likely outperform other sectors of durable consumer goods manufacturing as car dealers restock inventories, but even it is not impervious to a decline in demand from high interest rates and inflation.

The Comerica Michigan Economic Activity Index is a monthly composite indicator of state economic activity. The Index provides a wholistic advance view of the state of Michigan's economy, using economic data that are available about one quarter earlier than real GDP is released. The index is comprised of nine components: Nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house prices, industrial electricity sales, auto and light truck production, foreign trade, hotel occupancy, and sales tax revenue. All data are seasonally adjusted with nominal values converted to constant dollar values as appropriate. To filter out month-to-month volatility in the index components, the index is calculated from the three-month moving averages of its components. Values for a minority of components are projected from the prior months' release due to the timing of data releases.

