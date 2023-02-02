U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    +20.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,042.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,598.50
    +184.25 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.19
    -0.22 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.10
    +26.30 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    +0.87 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    -1.79 (-9.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    -0.0064 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4310
    -0.4940 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,799.89
    +740.58 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.78
    +301.10 (+124.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,808.67
    +47.56 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

When it comes to winter plans down south, most Canadian snowbirds are winging it financially: CIBC Poll

·3 min read

73 per cent also say current economic environment may impact future ability to live abroad

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - A new CIBC survey finds very few Canadian snowbirds* (21 per cent) have spoken with a financial professional about their plans to live abroad during the winter months. Although some snowbirds do see the value in financial advice, most are flying solo when planning their vacation travel, despite the majority (73 per cent) being concerned (24 per cent very concerned) about the current economic environment.

CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)
CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)

"After managing through challenging pandemic-related travel conditions, many Canadians have returned to spending their winters abroad in warmer locales," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President Financial and Investment Advice, CIBC. "Yet many snowbirds are faced with travel uncertainty again as interest rates and cost of living continue to climb, and they are often not seeking financial advice that can help them weather these concerns."

According to the poll, few snowbirds (7 per cent) are staying abroad at a property they own, with many opting to stay in short-term (26 per cent) or long-term (24 per cent) rental homes.

While down south, most snowbirds expect to conduct their banking digitally through their Canadian bank's mobile app or website (71 per cent) and half will withdraw foreign currency as cash before their trip (49 per cent), and most (87 per cent) say they have no plans to make large purchases while living abroad.

For those Canadians looking to become future snowbirds, some (27 per cent) plan to delay their retirement to earn more savings, while others (27 per cent) say they're cutting back on non-essential spending to help them achieve their goal.

"Whether you're already spending your winters away or are dreaming of trading snow for the beach in retirement, an advisor can help best position you, financially, for your time abroad. They can walk you through how to put your finances on autopilot to make sure all of your bills are paid on time, manage currency exchange rates, plan for medical expenses and navigate tax considerations to help make your getaway carefree and relaxing," added Lucreziano.

Other poll key findings:

  • 89 per cent of snowbirds take one trip during the year

  • 66 per cent of snowbirds spend their time in the same location vs. traveling to multiple destinations

  • 56 per cent of snowbirds spend their time in the United States

  • 54 per cent of snowbirds visit international locations (outside the United States)

  • 44 per cent of snowbirds expect to host family and friends while living abroad temporarily

Top snowbird destinations include:

  • 34 per cent stay in the Southeastern United States (e.g., Florida, Georgia, South Carolina)

  • 24 per cent stay in Mexico, Central America, South America

  • 14 per cent stay in the Southwestern United States (e.g., Arizona, Texas)

  • 14 per cent stay in the Caribbean

  • 14 per cent visit Europe

Research Poll Disclaimer:

These are some of the findings from a study by Maru Public Opinion undertaken by its sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue December 14-23 , 2022 involving a random sample of 1,010 Canadian adults aged 50+ (74% with investable assets of $100k+) who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.1%, 19 times out of 20. Respondents could respond in either English or French. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

* Snowbirds refers to those aged 50+ who plan to live temporarily (one month or longer) in a warmer climate during the winter months, either currently or in the near future (next couple of years).

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c8226.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks To Buy And Watch: Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire, 3 Others In Or Near Buy Zones

    Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway is approaching a new buy point in the ongoing market rally.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • 2 reasons Meta stock is exploding 20% after a whopper earnings miss

    In this market, the last thing investors have been rewarding this earnings season is a bottom-line miss vs. expectations of any magnitude. Except if you are Meta.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood predicts these innovations will soar 40% in value every year to over $200 trillion by 2030

    Wood’s team identifies 14 distinct technologies they believe will feed off each other.

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • You'll Never Guess The Newest "Jewel" in Berkshire Hathaway's crown

    “Berkshire will always be building.” So said Warren Buffett in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in February. Most people might imagine he means adding to Berkshire’s dozens of company holdings or the $144 billion in cash he calls a “financial fortress.” But he was actually referring to clean energy. Buffett has had exposure to clean energy since the early 2000s, and in last year’s letter, he called it one of the “four jewels” of Berkshire Hathaway. A 30-fold Increase F

  • Merck Stock Slumps As 2023 Profit Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat

    Merck & Co. posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, thanks in part to impressive sales of its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda, but forecast softer near-term profits, sending shares lower in pre-market trading. Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $1.62 per share, down 10% from the same period last year but firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.54 per share. Group revenues, Merck said, rose 2% to $13.83 billion, against the $13.67 billion tally forecast by analysts that cover the pharma giant.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bright Green Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGXX) market cap increased by US$154m, insiders receive a 74% cut

    If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Merck forecasts sharp drop in COVID antiviral pill sales in 2023

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday forecast a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral pill as the pandemic eases globally. The lower forecast for the COVID drug is the latest signal that a boost to global drugmakers from the pandemic is fading. Merck also forecast 2023 earnings below analysts' estimates on a tax hit from a recent acquisition.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Says It Missed Interest Payments on Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the financially strapped home-goods retailer, missed interest payments on its bonds, a week after receiving a default notice from lenders.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump

  • Is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) A Risky Investment?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • Stanley Black & Decker dives after Q4 results beat expectations, but 2023 outlook is well below forecasts

    Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) dove 4.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the tools maker reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations but provided a full-year profit outlook that was less that what was forecast. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of 10 cents beat the FactSet loss concerns of 34 cents.

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • India's Adani Calls Off $2.5B Share Sale — Bill Ackman Gets Suspicious About Offering

    Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale, also known as a follow-on public offer, according to a statement issued by the firm to exchanges on Wednesday. What Happened: The board decided not to go ahead with the share sale, which was fully subscribed. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdr

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNatio