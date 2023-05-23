Is Comet Holding AG's (VTX:COTN) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Comet Holding's (VTX:COTN) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Comet Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Comet Holding is:

24% = CHF78m ÷ CHF332m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.24.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Comet Holding's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Comet Holding has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 19% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 34% net income growth seen by Comet Holding over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Comet Holding's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Comet Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Comet Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Comet Holding's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 37%, meaning the company retains 63% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Comet Holding is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Comet Holding has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 38% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 25%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Comet Holding's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

