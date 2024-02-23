Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) most popular amongst retail investors who own 56% of the shares, institutions hold 19%

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 56% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 19% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Comet Ridge.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Comet Ridge?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Comet Ridge already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Comet Ridge's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Comet Ridge. Our data shows that Copia Investment Partners Ltd is the largest shareholder with 7.6% of shares outstanding. Awal Bank B.S.C., Asset Management Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 5.1% of common stock, and James Allan McKay holds about 3.7% of the company stock. James Allan McKay, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. In addition, we found that Tor McCaul, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 24 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Comet Ridge

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Comet Ridge Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$221m, and insiders have AU$25m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 56% of Comet Ridge shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 5.9%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Comet Ridge (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

