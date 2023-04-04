ComForCare Awards Its Highest Honor to Franchisee at Annual Conference

TROY, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare/At Your Side, a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, awarded the 2022 Franchisee of the Year award to Rick, Donna and Rudy Wrabel, At Your Side Home Care owners in Houston, TX. The award recognized their dedication to clients and consistently excellent service. The 20th annual ComForCare/At Your Side franchise conference took place March 2-4 in Lake Las Vegas, Nevada, welcoming over 225 staff members and franchisees.

"It is truly an honor for our family to be recognized for this award," said Rick Wrabel. "We are dedicated to providing the leadership and tools to help our caregivers provide the highest level of service to our clients. We are passionate about serving our community and helping our clients live their best lives possible at home."

The Franchisee of the Year is awarded to the ComForCare/At Your Side franchisee who displays the highest level of excellence in leadership, performance, the ability to sustain growth over several years, willingness to help others in the system become the best they can be, and the demonstration of pride in the brand.

"The Wrabel family is the epitome of what you would expect from someone receiving an award of this prestige," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare/At Your Side. "They embody the ComForCare/At Your Side values within their office, and to the population they serve. They care for their clients as family, serve the community passionately, realize that dignity matters, are present and engaged in managing their internal and external staff, and have fun while they do it. They have done all of this as a family affair and together have made this business their life passion."

In addition to announcing awards within the network, the conference was held to help energize the ComForCare/At Your Side teams and provide new tools and insights on making the most significant impact possible for franchisees and the families that ComForCare/At Your Side serves. The schedule was full of expert guest speakers, networking, and informative breakout sessions.

About ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with 270 territories independently-owned and operated in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare operates as At Your Side in Houston, Texas. ComForCare/At Your Side is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk prevention, dementia care, meaningful activities, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 402 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com or www.atyoursidehomecare.com.

