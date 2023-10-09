Comfort Calendar: Stouffer's releases first ever frozen meal advent calendar

Stouffer's releases their first advent calendar, which includes seven meals for $39.99.

Dinner time has been made a little simpler this holiday season thanks to Stouffer’s first frozen meal advent calendar.

"STOUFFER'S first-ever advent calendar aims to help families combat scratch cooking fatigue by delivering no-fuss, great-tasting meal solutions everyone will love,” according to Nate Hill, Vice President of Marketing.

The advent calendar, called a Comfort Calendar, comes in a gingerbread house and holds a variety of your favorite comfort foods.

The calendars will are $39.99 and only available on Stouffer’s website.

What meals are included in the Stouffer’s advent calendar?

Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar includes the following meals in a variety of different sizes:

Macaroni & Cheese

Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake

Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

Ultimate Five Cheese Mac

How does the Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar work?

Stouffer's Comfort Calendar is the first advent calendar in the brand's 100-year history.

Stouffer’s encourages customers to follow advent calendar rules and open the flaps day by day instead of all at once.

The individually wrapped numbered boxes should be placed in the freezer or where you can find room. Each numbered flap will reveal a clue for the meal you have stored in your freezer.

More: Krispy Kreme, Scooby-Doo partner to create limited-edition Scooby-Doo Halloween Dozen

Popularity of the Stouffer's Comfort Calendar

The advent calendar first became available on Oct. 2nd. It was so popular that it sold out in under 15 minutes according to a post that Stouffer's put out on X.

‼️ UPDATE: We SOLD OUT of the Comfort Calendar in under 15 minutes!



We are loving the enthusiasm, besties! 😍



If you weren't able to grab one this time, set your calendars for the next drop on 10/23 at 12PM EST! ⏰



❤️,

Stouffer's — Stouffer’s (@stouffers) October 2, 2023

But no worries if you weren't able to snag one. Stouffer's will start selling the calendars again on Oct. 23rd at 12 p.m. EST.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Tis the season: Stouffer's releases advent calendar with frozen meals