Comfort Gloves Berhad's (KLSE:COMFORT) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Medical Equipment industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.9x, Comfort Gloves Berhad (KLSE:COMFORT) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Comfort Gloves Berhad Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Comfort Gloves Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. Those who are bullish on Comfort Gloves Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Comfort Gloves Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 60% decrease to the company's top line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 4.4% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 26% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this in mind, we understand why Comfort Gloves Berhad's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Comfort Gloves Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

