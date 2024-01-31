Is Comfort Systems USA, Inc.'s (NYSE:FIX) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Comfort Systems USA's (NYSE:FIX) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Comfort Systems USA's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Comfort Systems USA is:

24% = US$287m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Comfort Systems USA's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Comfort Systems USA has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 21% net income growth seen by Comfort Systems USA over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then performed a comparison between Comfort Systems USA's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 20% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Comfort Systems USA's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Comfort Systems USA Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Comfort Systems USA has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 10.0%, meaning that it has the remaining 90% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Comfort Systems USA is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Comfort Systems USA is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 6.9% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Comfort Systems USA's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

