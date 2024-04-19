What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in America’s Richest Small Towns

PixelsEffect / iStock.com

You might imagine that retiring to a small town would help you enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle while enjoying a less expensive way of life than you’d find in the big city. However, if you settle in one of the richest small towns in America, you’ll find that the ease of small-town living doesn’t always translate into small-town affordability.

GOBankingRates took a look at the numbers you’d have to crunch to fund a comfortable retirement in the 50 richest small towns across the country. Whether you prefer the sunny climates of California or the sightseeing in Alaska, you’ll find a town here that just might suit you — so you might want to start budgeting now, if you can.

MARELBU / Wikimedia Commons

Nichols Hills, Oklahoma

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $59,321

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,186,425

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $36,947

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $738,941

Eric Fischer / Flickr.com

Meridian Hills, Indiana

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $59,460

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,189,201

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $37,086

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $741,716

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mountain Brook, Alabama

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $60,362

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,207,240

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $37,988

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $759,755

River Hills, Wisconsin

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $61,056

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,221,116

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $38,682

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $773,631

Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons

The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $61,264

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,225,279

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $38,890

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $777,794

©iStock.com

University Heights, Iowa

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,166

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,243,318

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $39,792

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $795,833

dlewis33 / Getty Images

Goshen, Arkansas

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,305

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,246,094

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $39,930

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $798,609

STONE8HENGE / Wikimedia Commons

Anchorage, Kentucky

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,305

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,246,094

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $39,930

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $798,609

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cheat Lake, West Virginia

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,305

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,246,094

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $39,930

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $798,609

Andrew Filer / Wikimedia Commons

Horace, North Dakota

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,860

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,257,195

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $40,486

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $809,710

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sandia Heights, New Mexico

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $63,831

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,276,621

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $41,457

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $829,137

LittleT889 / Wikimedia Commons

Ladue, Missouri

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $64,594

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,291,885

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $42,220

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $844,401

©iStock.com

Madison, Mississippi

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $64,664

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,293,273

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $42,289

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $845,788

Hans Wagemaker / Shutterstock.com

Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $64,733

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,294,661

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $42,359

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $847,176

Dan Lewis / Shutterstock.com

Hanover, New Hampshire

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $65,496

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,309,925

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $43,122

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $862,440

jiawangkun / Shutterstock.com

Papillion, New Hampshire

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $66,051

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,321,026

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $43,677

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $873,541

Jenniveve84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Des Allemands, Louisiana

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $66,190

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,323,801

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $43,816

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $876,316

WhisperToMe / Wikimedia Commons

Hunters Creek Village, Texas

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $67,231

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,344,615

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $44,857

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $897,131

Helena Valley Northeast, Montana

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $69,520

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,390,407

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $47,146

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $942,922

Rare Brick Photography / The Village Inn of Woodstock

Woodstock, Vermont

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $70,561

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,411,222

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $48,187

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $963,737

brytta / Getty Images

Chena Ridge, Alaska

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,157

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,443,137

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $49,783

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $995,652

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Greenville, Delaware

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,226

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,444,525

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $49,852

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $997,040

Skye Marthaler / Wikimedia Commons

Belle Meade, Tennessee

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,643

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,452,851

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $50,268

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,005,366

Boogich / iStock.com

Druid Hills, Georgia

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,712

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,454,238

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $50,338

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,006,754

wellesenterprises / iStock.com

Orchard Lake Village, Michigan

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,781

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,455,626

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $50,407

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,008,141

Sharon Wildie / Shutterstock.com

Winnetka, Illinois

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $73,336

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,466,727

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $50,962

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,019,242

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

Biltmore Forest, North Carolina

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $73,406

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,468,115

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $51,032

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,020,630

Iknowthegoods / Wikimedia Commons

Mission Hills, Kansas

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $73,683

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,473,665

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $51,309

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,026,180

aimintang / Getty Images

Villanova, Pennsylvania

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $74,169

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,483,379

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $51,795

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,035,894

Deephaven, Minnesota

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $74,377

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,487,542

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $52,003

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,040,057

©Shutterstock.com

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $77,708

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,554,148

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $55,333

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,106,663

Christopher Wiley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Falmouth Foreside, Maine

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $78,054

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,561,086

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $55,680

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,113,601

©Zillow

Paradise Valley, Arizona

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $78,401

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,568,024

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $56,027

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,120,539

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palm Beach, Florida

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $79,164

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,583,288

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $56,790

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,135,803

©Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

Incline Village, Nevada

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $82,287

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,645,732

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $59,912

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,198,247

David Wilson / Wikimedia Commons

Hidden Springs, Idaho

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $82,980

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,659,608

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $60,606

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,212,123

©Shutterstock.com

Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $85,825

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,716,501

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $63,451

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,269,016

©Shutterstock.com

Charlestown, Rhode Island

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $86,241

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,724,827

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $63,867

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,277,342

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Dunthorpe, Oregon

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $88,600

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,772,006

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $66,226

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,324,521

Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons

Short Hills, New Jersey

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $93,665

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,873,303

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $71,291

Retirement Savings Needed Wth Social Security: $1,425,818

©Google Street View

Chevy Chase Village, Maryland

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $96,094

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,921,870

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $73,719

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,474,386

Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock.com

Tokeneke, Connecticut

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $96,163

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,923,258

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $73,789

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,475,773

Jill_InspiredByDesign / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dover, Massachusetts

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $99,493

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,989,864

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $77,119

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,542,379

©Google Maps

Great Falls, Virginia

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $103,864

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,077,285

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $81,490

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,629,800

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poipu, Hawaii

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $107,264

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,145,279

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $84,890

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,697,794

SounderBruce / Wikimedia Commons

Clyde Hill, Washington

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $109,692

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,193,846

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $87,318

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,746,361

BardVern / Flickr.com

Brookville, New York

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $111,427

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,228,537

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $89,053

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,781,052

East Basin, Utah

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $117,255

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,345,098

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $94,881

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,897,613

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Hoback, Wyoming

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $125,511

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,510,226

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $103,137

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $2,062,741

©Google Maps

Atherton, California

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $173,454

Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $3,469,080

Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $151,079

Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $3,021,595

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the city level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from Sperling’s Best cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (2) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (1) and (2) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (3) retirement savings needed to live comfortably and (4) retirement savings needed with Social Security benefits. To be considered you had to have between 500 to 15,000 households, and GOBankingRates took the “small town” with the highest average household income from each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 17, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in America’s Richest Small Towns