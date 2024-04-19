What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in America’s Richest Small Towns

Laura Bogart
You might imagine that retiring to a small town would help you enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle while enjoying a less expensive way of life than you’d find in the big city. However, if you settle in one of the richest small towns in America, you’ll find that the ease of small-town living doesn’t always translate into small-town affordability.

GOBankingRates took a look at the numbers you’d have to crunch to fund a comfortable retirement in the 50 richest small towns across the country. Whether you prefer the sunny climates of California or the sightseeing in Alaska, you’ll find a town here that just might suit you — so you might want to start budgeting now, if you can.

Nichols Hills, Oklahoma

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $59,321

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,186,425

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $36,947

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $738,941

Meridian Hills, Indiana

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $59,460

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,189,201

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $37,086

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $741,716

Mountain Brook, Alabama

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $60,362

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,207,240

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $37,988

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $759,755

River Hills, Wisconsin

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $61,056

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,221,116

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $38,682

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $773,631

The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $61,264

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,225,279

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $38,890

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $777,794

University Heights, Iowa

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,166

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,243,318

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $39,792

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security:  $795,833

Goshen, Arkansas

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,305

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,246,094

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $39,930

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $798,609

Anchorage, Kentucky

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,305

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,246,094

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $39,930

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $798,609

Cheat Lake, West Virginia

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,305

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,246,094

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $39,930

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $798,609

Horace, North Dakota

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $62,860

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,257,195

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $40,486

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $809,710

Sandia Heights, New Mexico

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $63,831

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,276,621

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $41,457

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $829,137

Ladue, Missouri

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $64,594

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,291,885

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $42,220

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $844,401

Madison, Mississippi

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $64,664

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,293,273

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $42,289

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $845,788

Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $64,733

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,294,661

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security:  $42,359

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $847,176

Hanover, New Hampshire

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $65,496

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,309,925

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $43,122

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security:  $862,440

Papillion, New Hampshire

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $66,051

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,321,026

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $43,677

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $873,541

Des Allemands, Louisiana

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $66,190

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,323,801

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $43,816

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $876,316

Hunters Creek Village, Texas

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $67,231

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,344,615

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $44,857

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $897,131

Helena Valley Northeast, Montana

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $69,520

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,390,407

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $47,146

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $942,922

Woodstock, Vermont

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $70,561

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,411,222

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $48,187

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $963,737

Chena Ridge, Alaska

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,157

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,443,137

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $49,783

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $995,652

Greenville, Delaware

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,226

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,444,525

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $49,852

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $997,040

Belle Meade, Tennessee

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,643

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,452,851

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $50,268

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,005,366

Druid Hills, Georgia

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,712

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,454,238

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $50,338

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,006,754

Orchard Lake Village, Michigan

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $72,781

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,455,626

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $50,407

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,008,141

Winnetka, Illinois

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $73,336

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,466,727

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $50,962

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,019,242

Biltmore Forest, North Carolina

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $73,406

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,468,115

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $51,032

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,020,630

Mission Hills, Kansas

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $73,683

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,473,665

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $51,309

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,026,180

Villanova, Pennsylvania

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $74,169

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,483,379

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $51,795

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,035,894

Deephaven, Minnesota

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $74,377

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,487,542

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $52,003

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,040,057

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $77,708

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,554,148

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $55,333

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,106,663

Falmouth Foreside, Maine

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs:  $78,054

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,561,086

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $55,680

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,113,601

Paradise Valley, Arizona

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $78,401

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,568,024

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $56,027

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,120,539

Palm Beach, Florida

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $79,164

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,583,288

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $56,790

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,135,803

Incline Village, Nevada

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $82,287

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,645,732

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $59,912

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,198,247

Hidden Springs, Idaho

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $82,980

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,659,608

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $60,606

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,212,123

Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $85,825

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,716,501

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $63,451

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,269,016

Charlestown, Rhode Island

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $86,241

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,724,827

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $63,867

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,277,342

Dunthorpe, Oregon

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $88,600

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,772,006

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $66,226

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,324,521

Short Hills, New Jersey

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $93,665

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,873,303

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $71,291

  • Retirement Savings Needed Wth Social Security: $1,425,818

Chevy Chase Village, Maryland

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $96,094

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,921,870

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $73,719

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,474,386

Tokeneke, Connecticut

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $96,163

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,923,258

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $73,789

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,475,773

Dover, Massachusetts

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $99,493

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $1,989,864

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $77,119

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,542,379

Great Falls, Virginia

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $103,864

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,077,285

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $81,490

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,629,800

Poipu, Hawaii

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $107,264

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,145,279

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $84,890

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,697,794

Clyde Hill, Washington

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $109,692

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,193,846

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $87,318

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,746,361

Brookville, New York

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $111,427

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,228,537

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $89,053

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,781,052

East Basin, Utah

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $117,255

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,345,098

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $94,881

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $1,897,613

Hoback, Wyoming

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $125,511

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $2,510,226

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $103,137

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $2,062,741

Atherton, California

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs: $173,454

  • Retirement Savings Needed Without Social Security: $3,469,080

  • Annual Comfortable Retirement Costs With Social Security: $151,079

  • Retirement Savings Needed With Social Security: $3,021,595

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the city level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from Sperling’s Best cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (2) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (1) and (2) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (3) retirement savings needed to live comfortably and (4) retirement savings needed with Social Security benefits. To be considered you had to have between 500 to 15,000 households, and GOBankingRates took the “small town” with the highest average household income from each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 17, 2024.

