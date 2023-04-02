U.S. markets closed

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

3
Jordan Rosenfeld
·6 min read
BraunS / Getty Images
BraunS / Getty Images

How much do you need to retire comfortably? It's a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement. Unfortunately, there's not a one-size-fits-all answer. There are several rules of thumb to help you figure out how much to save to retire. But the exact dollar amount you need will depend on a variety of factors -- especially where you plan to live in retirement.

That's because the cost of living varies from state to state. In some places, you can get by on a small nest egg, while in others, even $2 million won't be enough. Your age at retirement also plays a factor.

To pinpoint the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S., GOBankingRates looked at five factors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia: an individual's spending on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation. Then, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the "comfortable" aspect of retirement. The states are ranked from least to most expensive.

It should be noted that the suggested annual savings don't include Social Security payouts, potential pension income or interest earned on savings.

Find out exactly how much you'll need to retire comfortably in your state.

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Total expenditures: $44,059

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,015

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,074

peeterv / Getty Images
peeterv / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Total expenditures: $45,206

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,302

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,508

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

  • Total expenditures: $45,415

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,354

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,769

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • Total expenditures: $45,519

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,380

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,899

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa

  • Total expenditures: $45,988

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,497

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,485

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto
graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Total expenditures: $46,353

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,588

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,942

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Total expenditures: $46,614

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,654

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,268

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

West Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $46,823

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,706

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,528

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Total expenditures: $46,979

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,745

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,724

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Total expenditures: $47,031

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,758

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,789

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Total expenditures: $47,083

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Total expenditures: $47,083

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • Total expenditures: $47,500

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,875

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,376

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Total expenditures: $47,792

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,948

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,741

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Total expenditures: $47,813

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,953

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,767

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Total expenditures: $47,918

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,979

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,897

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Total expenditures: $48,283

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,071

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,353

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Total expenditures: $48,387

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,097

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,484

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Total expenditures: $48,752

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,188

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,940

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Total expenditures: $48,908

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,227

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,135

Michael Tatman / Shutterstock.com
Michael Tatman / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Total expenditures: $48,960

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,240

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,200

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Total expenditures: $49,586

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,397

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,983

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,108

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,527

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,634

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com
Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,212

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,553

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,765

Ryan Herron / Getty Images
Ryan Herron / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,525

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,631

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,156

Guy RD / Shutterstock.com
Guy RD / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,785

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,696

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,482

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Total expenditures: $51,202

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,801

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,003

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Total expenditures: $51,567

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,892

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,459

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Total expenditures: $53,132

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,283

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,415

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah

  • Total expenditures: $53,184

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,296

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,480

Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com
Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $53,236

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,309

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,545

Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Total expenditures: $54,487

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,622

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,109

Jeremy Janus / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jeremy Janus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Total expenditures: $54,852

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,713

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,565

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Total expenditures: $54,904

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,726

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,631

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Total expenditures: $54,957

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,739

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,696

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Total expenditures: $56,312

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,078

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,390

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

  • Total expenditures: $57,981

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,495

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,476

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Total expenditures: $59,441

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

Washington

  • Total expenditures: $59,441

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Total expenditures: $59,701

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,925

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,627

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Total expenditures: $59,806

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,951

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,757

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Total expenditures: $60,171

  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,043

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,213

Marc Dufresne / Getty Images
Marc Dufresne / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Total expenditures: $60,692

  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,173

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,865

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto
will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Total expenditures: $63,716

  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,929

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,645

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Total expenditures: $64,707

  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,177

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,884

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  • Total expenditures: $65,437

  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,359

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,796

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Total expenditures: $70,755

  • 20% comfort buffer: $17,689

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $88,444

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

California

  • Total expenditures: $72,320

  • 20% comfort buffer: $18,080

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,399

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Total expenditures: $78,159

  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,540

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $97,699

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

District of Colombia

  • Total expenditures: $79,984

  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,996

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $99,980

SvetlanaSF / Shutterstock.com
SvetlanaSF / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

  • Total expenditures: $96,982

  • 20% comfort buffer: $24,246

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $121,228

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home;" (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter;" (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as"gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" AND "other vehicle expenses;" (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "utilities, fuels, and public services;" and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 Q3 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of November 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

