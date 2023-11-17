ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) Shares Could Be 42% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for ComfortDelGro is S$2.30 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

ComfortDelGro is estimated to be 42% undervalued based on current share price of S$1.33

Our fair value estimate is 53% higher than ComfortDelGro's analyst price target of S$1.50

How far off is ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$280.4m S$279.2m S$280.2m S$282.5m S$285.9m S$290.0m S$294.7m S$299.8m S$305.3m S$311.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.34% Est @ 0.84% Est @ 1.20% Est @ 1.44% Est @ 1.62% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 1.82% Est @ 1.88% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% S$261 S$243 S$227 S$213 S$201 S$190 S$180 S$171 S$162 S$154

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$2.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$311m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.0%) = S$6.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$6.0b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= S$3.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$5.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$1.3, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ComfortDelGro as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.053. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ComfortDelGro

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Transportation market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Singaporean market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For ComfortDelGro, we've compiled three relevant items you should explore:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for ComfortDelGro that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does C52's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

