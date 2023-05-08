ComfortDelGro's (SGX:C52) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 18th of May to SGD0.0422. This will take the annual payment to 3.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

ComfortDelGro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, ComfortDelGro's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.4%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 78% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.064 total annually to SGD0.0461. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.2% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. ComfortDelGro's earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think ComfortDelGro's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think ComfortDelGro is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ComfortDelGro that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

