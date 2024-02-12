Comforting Gambrel in Lakeville with in-law sells for over $700K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Lakeville is a picturesque Gambrel that sold for $714,900.

As you head down the long driveway of 86 Pickens St. you stumble upon a comforting home with a large farmer’s porch.

The 3,244-square-foot home with a great in-law setup with gleaming hardwood floors, ample storage, and a cozy fireplace. It features a spacious updated kitchen, an elegant dining room, a front-to-back- living room, and a sunny enclosed patio.

Built in 1991 on 1.61 acres of treelined open space the property includes a three-car garage and a large barn.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

BOURNE

9 Long Boat Rd $700,000.

Sandra C. Buford to Michaela Mccuish and Kristopher Pydynkowski

84 Sachem Dr $501,000.

Gerald D. Silverstri to Robert and Joan Hennessey

CARVER

69 Center St $650,000.

Daniel Ordonez to Ramoni G. Evaristo and Gleiceane H. Dasilva

FALL RIVER

10 Aberdeen St $375,000.

Shane Dilorenzo to Jared M. Almeida and Carlos A. Ferreira

511 Buffinton St Unit C $230,000.

Younes Abesi to Richard J. Hindle and Virgina L. Plasski

198 Kilburn St $405,000.

Yan P. Li to Cera and Tyler Langton

2530 S Main St $365,000.

Natagenwa Prop Soln LLC to Landon E. Ruiz

106 Swindells St $310,000.

Richard J. Hindler and Stephen F. Plasski to Qudratullah Baber

420 Woodman St $360,000.

Kane Rt and Peter A. Saulino to David and Maria R. Bento

LAKEVILLE

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 100-2 $521,190.

Residences At Lebaron Hls to Lori Hoyt

57 Long Point Rd Unit 308 $520,000.

Lakeville Island LLC to Adam RET and Benjamin H. Adams

86 Pickens St $714,900.

Adams RET and Benjamin H. Adams to Lynn P. and Benjamin P. Dwane

MARION

64 Indian Cove Rd $1,850,000.

Michael D. and Frederique A. Popitz to Eugene and Julia S. Lavely

11 Ryder Ln $1,397,250.

Barbara B Gee RET and Judith G. Lewis to Michael D. and Frederique A. Popitz

MATTAPOISETT

20 Ocean View Ave $525,000.

Perker Ft and Craig E. Parker to 20 Ocean View Ave Nt and Michael J. Penta

MIDDLEBORO

74 Katrina Rd $525,000.

David and Amy E. Oconnor to Kevin J. and Colleen Sylvia

150 Sachem St $539,000.

Perk Rt and Peter S. Lehtola to Christopher Rogers and Ryan J. Laine

NEW BEDFORD

36 Acushnet Ave $375,000.

Jose V. Medeiros to N2 Investments LLC

980 Belleville Ave $395,000.

Jennifer D. and Jeremy J. Lima to Noah S. Beaulieu

46 Cottage St $170,000.

Adalnberto M. Garcia and Patricio V. Jorge to Jordan Rabb

114-116A County St $1,045,000.

Afonso Reatal Prop LLC to Kinet Real Estate LLC

639-647 County St $1,330,000.

County St House LLC to Carline Investments LLC

162 Harvard St $336,000.

Bairos Margaret Est and Thomas A. Bairos to Joseph Messina and Alyson Hryciw

554 Hawes St $350,000.

Robert and Robert W. Lima to Kennedi and Markus Silva

442 Hillman St $100,000.

Roni D. Dinis to Mileida M. Dinis

212 Lafayette St $475,000.

Anthonio H. Ferreira to Robert and Madeline Bettencourt

27 Nash Rd $572,500.

John and Marlene Bispo to Bertholand Denis

942 Phillips Rd $440,000.

John Afonso Prop LLC to Shane Breton

488 Prescott St $350,000.

Marjorie A. Mello to Jeremy J. and Jennifer D. Lima

1120 Rhonda Dr $460,000.

Elcy P. Tavares and Luis L. Depina to Vicente R. Jimenez

158 Tinkham St $455,000.

Natalino Peixoto to Ricardino O. Debarros

672 W Rodney French Blvd $465,000.

Michael A. and William C. Heffernan to Daniel M. Perry

ROCHESTER

772 Walnut Plain Rd $800,000.

Timothy N. and Ellen M. Boyd to Margaret Robinson and Michael Asco

WAREHAM

2880 Cranberry Hwy $360,000.

Ghg Wareham Land LLC to Marcia G. Ambrosio and Marcelo A. Demeira

255 Onset Ave $350,000.

Sls Group LLC to Wh Properties LLC

11 Starboard Dr Unit 11 $564,900.

Windward Pines Ii LLC to Timothy D. and Kathleen M. Odonovan

6 Stockton Short Cut St $570,000.

Dastous Ronald L Est and Brenda E. Dastous to Clare M. Craig

