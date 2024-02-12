Comforting Gambrel in Lakeville with in-law sells for over $700K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Lakeville is a picturesque Gambrel that sold for $714,900.
As you head down the long driveway of 86 Pickens St. you stumble upon a comforting home with a large farmer’s porch.
The 3,244-square-foot home with a great in-law setup with gleaming hardwood floors, ample storage, and a cozy fireplace. It features a spacious updated kitchen, an elegant dining room, a front-to-back- living room, and a sunny enclosed patio.
Built in 1991 on 1.61 acres of treelined open space the property includes a three-car garage and a large barn.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
BOURNE
9 Long Boat Rd $700,000.
Sandra C. Buford to Michaela Mccuish and Kristopher Pydynkowski
84 Sachem Dr $501,000.
Gerald D. Silverstri to Robert and Joan Hennessey
CARVER
69 Center St $650,000.
Daniel Ordonez to Ramoni G. Evaristo and Gleiceane H. Dasilva
FALL RIVER
10 Aberdeen St $375,000.
Shane Dilorenzo to Jared M. Almeida and Carlos A. Ferreira
511 Buffinton St Unit C $230,000.
Younes Abesi to Richard J. Hindle and Virgina L. Plasski
198 Kilburn St $405,000.
Yan P. Li to Cera and Tyler Langton
2530 S Main St $365,000.
Natagenwa Prop Soln LLC to Landon E. Ruiz
106 Swindells St $310,000.
Richard J. Hindler and Stephen F. Plasski to Qudratullah Baber
420 Woodman St $360,000.
Kane Rt and Peter A. Saulino to David and Maria R. Bento
LAKEVILLE
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 100-2 $521,190.
Residences At Lebaron Hls to Lori Hoyt
57 Long Point Rd Unit 308 $520,000.
Lakeville Island LLC to Adam RET and Benjamin H. Adams
86 Pickens St $714,900.
Adams RET and Benjamin H. Adams to Lynn P. and Benjamin P. Dwane
MARION
64 Indian Cove Rd $1,850,000.
Michael D. and Frederique A. Popitz to Eugene and Julia S. Lavely
11 Ryder Ln $1,397,250.
Barbara B Gee RET and Judith G. Lewis to Michael D. and Frederique A. Popitz
MATTAPOISETT
20 Ocean View Ave $525,000.
Perker Ft and Craig E. Parker to 20 Ocean View Ave Nt and Michael J. Penta
MIDDLEBORO
74 Katrina Rd $525,000.
David and Amy E. Oconnor to Kevin J. and Colleen Sylvia
150 Sachem St $539,000.
Perk Rt and Peter S. Lehtola to Christopher Rogers and Ryan J. Laine
NEW BEDFORD
36 Acushnet Ave $375,000.
Jose V. Medeiros to N2 Investments LLC
980 Belleville Ave $395,000.
Jennifer D. and Jeremy J. Lima to Noah S. Beaulieu
46 Cottage St $170,000.
Adalnberto M. Garcia and Patricio V. Jorge to Jordan Rabb
114-116A County St $1,045,000.
Afonso Reatal Prop LLC to Kinet Real Estate LLC
639-647 County St $1,330,000.
County St House LLC to Carline Investments LLC
162 Harvard St $336,000.
Bairos Margaret Est and Thomas A. Bairos to Joseph Messina and Alyson Hryciw
554 Hawes St $350,000.
Robert and Robert W. Lima to Kennedi and Markus Silva
442 Hillman St $100,000.
Roni D. Dinis to Mileida M. Dinis
212 Lafayette St $475,000.
Anthonio H. Ferreira to Robert and Madeline Bettencourt
27 Nash Rd $572,500.
John and Marlene Bispo to Bertholand Denis
942 Phillips Rd $440,000.
John Afonso Prop LLC to Shane Breton
488 Prescott St $350,000.
Marjorie A. Mello to Jeremy J. and Jennifer D. Lima
1120 Rhonda Dr $460,000.
Elcy P. Tavares and Luis L. Depina to Vicente R. Jimenez
158 Tinkham St $455,000.
Natalino Peixoto to Ricardino O. Debarros
672 W Rodney French Blvd $465,000.
Michael A. and William C. Heffernan to Daniel M. Perry
ROCHESTER
772 Walnut Plain Rd $800,000.
Timothy N. and Ellen M. Boyd to Margaret Robinson and Michael Asco
WAREHAM
2880 Cranberry Hwy $360,000.
Ghg Wareham Land LLC to Marcia G. Ambrosio and Marcelo A. Demeira
255 Onset Ave $350,000.
Sls Group LLC to Wh Properties LLC
11 Starboard Dr Unit 11 $564,900.
Windward Pines Ii LLC to Timothy D. and Kathleen M. Odonovan
6 Stockton Short Cut St $570,000.
Dastous Ronald L Est and Brenda E. Dastous to Clare M. Craig
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in February for the Greater New Bedford area