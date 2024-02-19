Comforting and inviting home in Freetown sold for over $600K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Freetown is a homey gambrel that sold for $605,000.
This three-bedroom home at 21 Rounsevell Dr. has everything you need for living in comfort. With 2,249 square feet of living space, it features hardwood floors throughout, wooden accents, and an inviting front porch.
The home offers a spacious living room, a sun-filled kitchen, an updated master suite, and a bonus guest room.
Located on .71 acres of land, the home built in 1974 has a two-car garage, a work shed, an above-ground pool, and a backyard deck. It last sold in 2019 for $455,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
318 Fisher Road, for $635,000
from Michael Peloquin to Stefan L. Salvador.
842 Fisher Road, for $630,000
from Michael O. Neil to Deal Team 6 LLC.
574 High Hill Road, for $450,000
from Natalie Woodhouse to Michelle L. Parenteau.
21 Idlewood Avenue, for $335,000
from Lavault-Gaudette E S Est to Michael E. Antonell.
12 Mattarest Lane, for $1,750,000
from John B. Reichenbach to 12 Mattarest Ln LLC.
Fall River
4 Carlisa Drive, for $300,000
from Pelland Thomas D Est to Bryab Guenthner.
223-225 Davis Street, for $800,000
from J & Maria Carvalho Ft to Ttrault Ral Estate LLC.
310 Eastern Avenue, for $535,000
from Minhanscimento Inc to Maria Livramento.
41 Fieldstone Lane, for $605,050
from Highland Farms Ii Devs LL to Timothy Xavier.
58 Ford Street, for $387,600
from Philip J. Laureta to Kristy Burton.
44 Fountain Street, for $600,000
from Pimentel Ft to Daniel Quintal.
132 Horton Street, for $650,000
from Eusebia F. Sousa to Flavio Miranda.
109 Langley Street #8, for $185,000
from L J Realty & Assoc LLC to Elaine S. Breault.
218 Lawton Street, for $310,000
from George Souza to Sandra Soljour.
160 Linden Street, for $2,050,000
from Rorll The Dice LLC to Sacred Heart Lofts LLC.
1477 Locust Street, for $200,000
from Martin Ronald Est to Laureen Brown.
509 Madison Street, for $510,000
from Fran Costa to Benvindo T. Rodrigues.
500 Montgomery Street, for $394,000
from Adam Silvia to Julius F. Hoff.
1020 New Boston Road, for $310,000
from Bristol County Homes Inc to Jacob Morrissette.
72 Pitman Street, for $857,500
from David J. Desousa to Paormina LLC.
189 Ridge Street, for $630,000
from Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Jhonathan Delgado.
1179 S Main Street, for $360,000
from Bruce D. Alves to Lucky Dog Holdings LLC.
1221 S Main Street, for $370,000
from Valter R. Cabral to T&m Investments LLC.
541 Tecumseh Street, for $273,000
from MTGLQ Investors LP to Maria J. Teixeira.
Tillson Street, for $72,000
from Bento M. Benevides to Manuel Arruda.
Vale Street, for $75,000
from Kevin Oliveira to Innovative Invs Corp.
384 Wilson Road, for $380,000
from Jessica Santana to Paul Gregoire.
40 Winchester Lane #16, for $385,000
from Kevin Moniz to Dellia Faria-Farpella RET.
Freetown
21 Rounsevell Drive, for $605,000
from Alicia E. Oliveira to Kathleen A. Kelley.
Little Compton
71 Old Stone Church Road, for $674,900
from Richard D. Leblanc to Ronald R. Begin
New Bedford
550 Allen Street, for $415,000
from Herbert Hern to Sean G. Conlon.
254 Austin Street, for $500,000
from Tamica Deandrade to Gilberto S. Garcia.
38 Bethel Street, for $1,975,000
from New Bedford Inc to Franklin Hospitality Corp.
1127 Braley Road, for $426,000
from Barriga Hector M Est to Andre P. Desouza.
1471 Braley Road #4, for $225,000
from Bibiloni Ft to Michael Oneil.
18 Brightman Court, for $165,000
from Dwelling Series Iv T to Wellington West Homes LLC.
103 Caroline Street, for $505,000
from Daune E. Lowney to Newlife LLC.
31 Clover Street, for $349,900
from Robert Pinto to Kenneth Lawford.
663 Cottage Street, for $386,000
from Constitution Prop LLC to Laura E. Kuhn.
44 Garrett Street, for $410,000
from Maria T. Nogueira to Andrea M. Nogueira.
Irvington Street, for $100,000
from Eileen M. Dlouhy to Frey Real Estate LLC.
161 Maxfield Street, for $600,000
from Blue Canyon New Bedford L to Maxfield St LLC.
86 Mill Street, for $300,000
from Richard D. Soares to Hurley Homes LLC.
77 N Water Street, for $1,975,000
from New Bedford Inc to Franklin Hospitality Corp.
215 North Street, for $300,000
from Christopher W. Boerl to Yesica Y. Mejia.
6 Pontiac Street, for $380,000
from Maryann E. Tino to Keith Pallatroni.
59 Poplar Road, for $380,000
from Maria A. Ferreira to William J. Gavigan.
12 Richmond Street, for $425,000
from Filomena Melo to Robert J. Ambrose.
47 Ryan Street, for $390,000
from Kevin Paim to Theodore P. Gaidelis.
47 Shawmut Avenue, for $350,000
from James F. Rogers to Mariah Montella.
498 Upland Street, for $460,000
from Antonio Vieira to Derek L. Pelletier.
181 Whitman Street, for $470,000
from Kyle Brum to Calypso Estates LLC.
48 Woodlawn Street, for $430,000
from Dana Lewis to Calodesu LLC.
48 Woodlawn Street, for $350,000
from Barry Lewis to Dana Lewis.
Somerset
100 Friends, for $160,000
from Begin Eoin Est to Jahmal L. Mosley.
1011 Grand Army, for $833,000
from Ollerhead Realty LLC to Jads T.
104 Robin Lane, for $410,000
from Jeannine Fortin to Jlk Realty & Dev LLC.
161 Wilbur Avenue, for $800,000
from Tetrault Real Estate LLC to Lnd Somersert Realty LLC.
Swansea
15 Driftwood Circle, for $312,000
from Stephen Aguiar to Kristen A. Codega.
253 Kispert Court, for $551,000
from Dennis Rodrigues to Deborah Mcgillick.
8 Sidney Avenue, for $285,000
from Vendituoili M P Est to Monique Pacheco-Matias.
Tiverton
165 Beech Avenue, for $288,500
from Aguiar Eileen M Est to Meryl L. Mcgaw.
81 Hobson Avenue, for $706,900
from Blue Heron Investment LLC to Taylor J. Torres.
Miles Avenue, for $79,300
from Fitch Stephen P Est to Kim M. Kolodzi.
251 State Avenue, for $580,000
from Margaret Boyd to Cassio R. Dasilva.
46 Vitruvian Lane, for $185,000
from Joseph Dasilva to Lm Realty Express LLC.
Westport
4 Berard Court, for $780,000
from John Rodrigues to Messias C. Dias.
1546-D Drift Road, for $1,875,000
from Daniel B Estow 2021 RET to James W. Croom.
Horseneck Road, for $15,000
from Robert M Haines Sr Lt to Robert M. Haines.
573 Main Road, for $400,000
from MJS RT to Mark A. Camara.
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
