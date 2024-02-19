Comforting and inviting home in Freetown sold for over $600K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Freetown is a homey gambrel that sold for $605,000.

This three-bedroom home at 21 Rounsevell Dr. has everything you need for living in comfort. With 2,249 square feet of living space, it features hardwood floors throughout, wooden accents, and an inviting front porch.

The home offers a spacious living room, a sun-filled kitchen, an updated master suite, and a bonus guest room.

Located on .71 acres of land, the home built in 1974 has a two-car garage, a work shed, an above-ground pool, and a backyard deck. It last sold in 2019 for $455,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

318 Fisher Road, for $635,000

from Michael Peloquin to Stefan L. Salvador.

842 Fisher Road, for $630,000

from Michael O. Neil to Deal Team 6 LLC.

574 High Hill Road, for $450,000

from Natalie Woodhouse to Michelle L. Parenteau.

21 Idlewood Avenue, for $335,000

from Lavault-Gaudette E S Est to Michael E. Antonell.

12 Mattarest Lane, for $1,750,000

from John B. Reichenbach to 12 Mattarest Ln LLC.

Fall River

4 Carlisa Drive, for $300,000

from Pelland Thomas D Est to Bryab Guenthner.

223-225 Davis Street, for $800,000

from J & Maria Carvalho Ft to Ttrault Ral Estate LLC.

310 Eastern Avenue, for $535,000

from Minhanscimento Inc to Maria Livramento.

41 Fieldstone Lane, for $605,050

from Highland Farms Ii Devs LL to Timothy Xavier.

58 Ford Street, for $387,600

from Philip J. Laureta to Kristy Burton.

44 Fountain Street, for $600,000

from Pimentel Ft to Daniel Quintal.

132 Horton Street, for $650,000

from Eusebia F. Sousa to Flavio Miranda.

109 Langley Street #8, for $185,000

from L J Realty & Assoc LLC to Elaine S. Breault.

218 Lawton Street, for $310,000

from George Souza to Sandra Soljour.

160 Linden Street, for $2,050,000

from Rorll The Dice LLC to Sacred Heart Lofts LLC.

1477 Locust Street, for $200,000

from Martin Ronald Est to Laureen Brown.

509 Madison Street, for $510,000

from Fran Costa to Benvindo T. Rodrigues.

500 Montgomery Street, for $394,000

from Adam Silvia to Julius F. Hoff.

1020 New Boston Road, for $310,000

from Bristol County Homes Inc to Jacob Morrissette.

72 Pitman Street, for $857,500

from David J. Desousa to Paormina LLC.

189 Ridge Street, for $630,000

from Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Jhonathan Delgado.

1179 S Main Street, for $360,000

from Bruce D. Alves to Lucky Dog Holdings LLC.

1221 S Main Street, for $370,000

from Valter R. Cabral to T&m Investments LLC.

541 Tecumseh Street, for $273,000

from MTGLQ Investors LP to Maria J. Teixeira.

Tillson Street, for $72,000

from Bento M. Benevides to Manuel Arruda.

Vale Street, for $75,000

from Kevin Oliveira to Innovative Invs Corp.

384 Wilson Road, for $380,000

from Jessica Santana to Paul Gregoire.

40 Winchester Lane #16, for $385,000

from Kevin Moniz to Dellia Faria-Farpella RET.

Freetown

21 Rounsevell Drive, for $605,000

from Alicia E. Oliveira to Kathleen A. Kelley.

Little Compton

71 Old Stone Church Road, for $674,900

from Richard D. Leblanc to Ronald R. Begin

New Bedford

550 Allen Street, for $415,000

from Herbert Hern to Sean G. Conlon.

254 Austin Street, for $500,000

from Tamica Deandrade to Gilberto S. Garcia.

38 Bethel Street, for $1,975,000

from New Bedford Inc to Franklin Hospitality Corp.

1127 Braley Road, for $426,000

from Barriga Hector M Est to Andre P. Desouza.

1471 Braley Road #4, for $225,000

from Bibiloni Ft to Michael Oneil.

18 Brightman Court, for $165,000

from Dwelling Series Iv T to Wellington West Homes LLC.

103 Caroline Street, for $505,000

from Daune E. Lowney to Newlife LLC.

31 Clover Street, for $349,900

from Robert Pinto to Kenneth Lawford.

663 Cottage Street, for $386,000

from Constitution Prop LLC to Laura E. Kuhn.

44 Garrett Street, for $410,000

from Maria T. Nogueira to Andrea M. Nogueira.

Irvington Street, for $100,000

from Eileen M. Dlouhy to Frey Real Estate LLC.

161 Maxfield Street, for $600,000

from Blue Canyon New Bedford L to Maxfield St LLC.

86 Mill Street, for $300,000

from Richard D. Soares to Hurley Homes LLC.

77 N Water Street, for $1,975,000

from New Bedford Inc to Franklin Hospitality Corp.

215 North Street, for $300,000

from Christopher W. Boerl to Yesica Y. Mejia.

6 Pontiac Street, for $380,000

from Maryann E. Tino to Keith Pallatroni.

59 Poplar Road, for $380,000

from Maria A. Ferreira to William J. Gavigan.

12 Richmond Street, for $425,000

from Filomena Melo to Robert J. Ambrose.

47 Ryan Street, for $390,000

from Kevin Paim to Theodore P. Gaidelis.

47 Shawmut Avenue, for $350,000

from James F. Rogers to Mariah Montella.

498 Upland Street, for $460,000

from Antonio Vieira to Derek L. Pelletier.

181 Whitman Street, for $470,000

from Kyle Brum to Calypso Estates LLC.

48 Woodlawn Street, for $430,000

from Dana Lewis to Calodesu LLC.

48 Woodlawn Street, for $350,000

from Barry Lewis to Dana Lewis.

Somerset

100 Friends, for $160,000

from Begin Eoin Est to Jahmal L. Mosley.

1011 Grand Army, for $833,000

from Ollerhead Realty LLC to Jads T.

104 Robin Lane, for $410,000

from Jeannine Fortin to Jlk Realty & Dev LLC.

161 Wilbur Avenue, for $800,000

from Tetrault Real Estate LLC to Lnd Somersert Realty LLC.

Swansea

15 Driftwood Circle, for $312,000

from Stephen Aguiar to Kristen A. Codega.

253 Kispert Court, for $551,000

from Dennis Rodrigues to Deborah Mcgillick.

8 Sidney Avenue, for $285,000

from Vendituoili M P Est to Monique Pacheco-Matias.

Tiverton

165 Beech Avenue, for $288,500

from Aguiar Eileen M Est to Meryl L. Mcgaw.

81 Hobson Avenue, for $706,900

from Blue Heron Investment LLC to Taylor J. Torres.

Miles Avenue, for $79,300

from Fitch Stephen P Est to Kim M. Kolodzi.

251 State Avenue, for $580,000

from Margaret Boyd to Cassio R. Dasilva.

46 Vitruvian Lane, for $185,000

from Joseph Dasilva to Lm Realty Express LLC.

Westport

4 Berard Court, for $780,000

from John Rodrigues to Messias C. Dias.

1546-D Drift Road, for $1,875,000

from Daniel B Estow 2021 RET to James W. Croom.

Horseneck Road, for $15,000

from Robert M Haines Sr Lt to Robert M. Haines.

573 Main Road, for $400,000

from MJS RT to Mark A. Camara.

