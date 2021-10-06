Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust to Announce its Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2021

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar" or the "REIT") (TSX: CUF.UN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Management will also hold a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss the REIT's financial results and performance. Presentation materials will be made available on the REIT's website at www.cominar.com prior to the call.

To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 888 390-0546 in five minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recorded version of the conference will be available from Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. by dialing 1 888 390-0541 followed by the code 792561 #.

PROFILE AS AT October 6, 2021

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the province of Québec. Its portfolio consists of 310 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties totalling 35.7 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objective is to maximize total return to unitholders through tax-efficient distributions, and maximize unit value via proactive portfolio management.

