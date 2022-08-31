U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.00
    -31.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.43
    -280.44 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.20
    -66.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.12
    -11.48 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.94
    -0.61 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.80
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    17.84
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0057
    +0.0038 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1612
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0750
    +0.3260 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,155.99
    +271.62 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.26
    -7.44 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Coming out of COVID, investors lose their taste for board meetings

Connie Loizos
·7 min read

Two weeks ago, longtime venture capitalist Chris Olsen, a general partner and cofounder of Drive Capital in Columbus, Ohio, settled into his seat for a portfolio company's board meeting. It turned out to be a maddening exercise.

"Two of the board members didn't show up, and the company had a resolution on the agenda to pass the budget," recalls an exasperated Olsen in an interview. A "junior person was there for the venture firm" -- a co-investor in the startup -- but that individual was "not allowed to vote because they're not the board member. And so we had this dynamic where all of a sudden, the founder is like, 'Well, wait a minute, so I can't get my budget approved because people aren't showing up to my board meeting?'"

Olsen calls the whole thing "super, super frustrating." He also says that it isn't the first time a board meeting hasn't happened as planned lately. Asked whether he is routinely seeing co-investors showing up less frequently or canceling board meetings altogether, he says, "I've definitely seen that. For sure I've seen other venture firms where participation is definitely reduced."

Why are startup board meetings happening less and less? There are a whole host of reasons, suggest industry players, and they say the trend is an alarming one for both founders and the institutions whose money VCs invest.

Overbooked

Jason Lemkin, a serial founder and the force behind SaaStr, a community and early-stage venture fund that focuses on software-as-a-service outfits, is among the worried. Lemkin told TechCrunch he has to plead with founders he knows to schedule board meetings because no one else is asking them to do this.

Lemkin says the issue ties to the early days of the pandemic, when after a brief pause in the action in April 2020, startup investing -- done virtually for the first time -- shifted into overdrive.

"A little bit of math that people missed is that between the latter half of 2020 and the first quarter of this year, not only did valuations go way up, but VCs . . . would deploy these funds in a year instead of three years. So two years go by, and you may have invested in three or four times more companies than you did before the pandemic, and it's too many."

Indeed, according to Lemkin, overcommitted VCs began to focus solely on portfolio companies whose valuations were soaring, and they began to ignore -- because they thought they could afford to -- startups in their portfolio that were not enjoying as much velocity on the valuation front. "Until the market crashed a bit a quarter or so ago, valuations were crazy and everyone was a little drunk on their 'decacorns,'" Lemkin says. "So if you're a VC, and your top deal is now worth $20 billion instead of $2 billion, and you have a $1 billion or $2 billion position in that company, you don't care anymore if you lose $5 million or $10 million" on some other startups here and there. "People were investing in deals at a furious pace, and they [stopped caring] as much about write-offs, and a corollary was that people just stopped going to board meetings. They stopped having them."

Not everyone paints such a stark picture. Another VC who invests in seed and Series A stage companies -- and who asked not to be named in this piece -- says that in his world, Series A- and B-stage companies are still holding board meetings every 60 days or so -- which has long been the standard so that management can keep investors apprised of what's happening and also (hopefully) receive support and guidance from those investors.

This person agrees, however, that boards have become "broken." For one thing, he says that most that he attends have slackened into Zoom calls that feel even more perfunctory than in pre-COVID days. He also says that in addition to frenetic deal-making, two other factors have conspired to make formal meetings less valuable: late-stage investors who write checks to younger companies but don't take board seats, leaving their co-investors with a disproportionate amount of responsibility, and newer VCs who've never served as executives at big companies -- and sometimes weren't even mentored -- and so aren't quite as useful in boardrooms.

Underserved

One question begged by all of these observations is how much it really matters.

Privately, many VCs will concede that they play a much smaller role in a company's success than they would have you believe on Twitter, where signaling involvement in positive outcomes is the norm. One could also argue that, from a returns standpoint, it makes all the sense in the world for VCs to invest the majority of their time in their more obvious winners.

Besides, board meetings can be a distraction for startup teams who often spend days in advance preparing to present to their board, days they could otherwise spend strengthening their offering; it's no mystery why not all founders relish these sit-downs.

Still, the trend isn't a healthy one for senior managers who may want more, not less, face time with investors. Board meetings are often one of the rare opportunities that other executives on a team get to spend with a startup's venture backers, and as it becomes less clear for many startups what the future holds, it's perhaps more important than ever for those startup executives to form such bonds.

The trend isn't healthy for founders trying to ensure they're getting the most of their team, either. Lemkin argues that routine board meetings keep startups on track in a way that more casual check-ins, and even written investor updates, cannot. Before 2020, he notes, top staffers would "have to present on each area of the company -- cash, sales, marketing, product -- and the leaders would have to sweat it. They would have to sweat that they missed the quarter in sales. They would have to sweat that they didn't generate enough leads." Without board meetings, "there's no external forcing function when your team misses the quarter or the month," he adds.

And the trend isn't good for startups that haven't been through a downturn before and might not appreciate all that downturns entail, from employees who start looking for other jobs, to the ripple effects of having to suddenly clamp down on innovation. While Aileen Lee, founder of the seed-stage firm Cowboy Ventures, believes that "good Series A firms and native venture firms are doing a good job of showing up to meetings," she tells me that founders who chased valuations from big funds could be missing needed guidance just as help has grown more critical. "There was always a concern about what happens in a downturn," she says. "Are these [bigger funds] going to be there for you? Are they giving you advice?"

Of course, perhaps the biggest risk of all is that institutional investors like universities, hospital systems and pension funds that invest in venture firms -- and represent millions of people's interests -- will ultimately pay the price.

"Anyone that tells you they did the same amount of diligence during the peak of the COVID boom times is lying to you, including myself," Lemkin says. "Everyone cut diligence corners, deals got done in a day over Zoom. And if you did the same level of diligence, you at least had to do it very quickly [after offering a] term sheet because there was no time, and that inevitably led to cutting corners."

Maybe it doesn't matter right now to institutional investors, given how much venture investors returned to them in recent years. But with fewer checks coming back to them now, that could change.

Once a "few million bucks goes into a company, someone has to represent that money so that fraud doesn't happen," says Lemkin, who, it might be worth noting, has a law degree.

"I'm not saying it would happen," he continues, "but shouldn't there be checks and balances? Millions and millions are invested by pension funds and universities and widows and orphans, and when you don't do any diligence on the way in, and you don't do continual diligence at a board meeting, you're kind of abrogating some of your fiduciary responsibilities to your LPs, right?"

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Okta, Veeva Systems, Five Below, GoodRx

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • Verizon's Charts Disappoint Even Patient Investors

    Verizon Communications has been a disappointment to buyers, especially since March. Prices have tumbled lower and a juicy dividend has not stopped the slide lower. In this daily bar chart of VZ, below, we can see that prices plunged in April and rebounded temporarily in May and June before sinking again in July.

  • The stock market’s summer rally ran out of steam in August. Here’s what history says about September.

    A summer U.S. stock-market rally off lows for the year seen in June shuddered to a halt in August, leaving major indexes on track for monthly losses as investors braced for the start of a traditionally unpleasant month for equity bulls.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    My rent is $850/month that I split with my girlfriend, and I do not have a car payment or credit card debt. So that might mean that if you believe it will cost $500,000 to buy the home you want, you might want to want to put down at least 20% to avoid mortgage insurance, which means you’d need to save about $100,000 over and above your emergency fund.

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • Top 10 Stocks Under $15

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy under $15. The article also provides a detailed analysis of the global economy in 2022. If you want to skip that, you can go directly to Top 5 Stocks Under $15. The first half of 2022 was a tough time for the U.S economy […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Nasdaq outperforms, Meta stock gains, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are rising 3.9% at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday despite the connected-fitness equipment manufacturer announcing on Monday that it was delaying filing its annual report with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Peloton said it needs more time to evaluate charges it will be taking associated with getting rid of its warehouses as part of its restructuring. Peloton looks like it's on its last lap as sales of its equipment are plummeting, few new customers are signing up for its connected-fitness classes, and a massive $1.2 billion crater of red ink has opened up on its financial statements.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Split: Why It Matters

    For many investors, stock splits are just paper-shuffling exercises that don't add or remove any real value. However, there are some exceptions to that rule.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • 10 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 rebounding Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. On August 25, the Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at 19,968.38, reporting its largest gain since late April. Similarly, the blue chip […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks under $50 according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historic returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds. As global financial markets suffered heavy losses this year, institutional and individual […]

  • Intel: Will Fortune Favor the Bold?

    Shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are going through a stressful time; shares have fallen to a five-year low despite the company's role as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The stock's plunge stems from Wall Street's concerns over Intel's aggressive manufacturing plans at a time when the economy is shaky and the industry could hit a downturn. Intel is just getting underway with a massive plan to invest billions of dollars over the next several years to revamp its fabrication (semiconductor manufacturing) operations.

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

    When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]