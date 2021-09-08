U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.55
    -19.48 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,965.82
    -134.18 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,233.70
    -140.63 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.01
    -24.60 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.25
    +0.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.35 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3170
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,156.65
    -887.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.49
    -13.98 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.36
    -48.01 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Coming up: NQSMI quarterly data report to FSRA

·1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) requires mortgage brokerages to provide a quarterly data report for all non-qualified syndicated mortgage investment (NQSMI) transactions completed with Permitted Clients. FSRA outlined this requirement in its Approach Guidance for supervising NQSMIs that came into effect July 1, 2021.

FSRA Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)
FSRA Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

All mortgage brokerages must complete and submit the quarterly data reporting form to FSRA between October 1 and 14, 2021 using the NQSMI Quarterly Report form available via Licensing Link. Only mortgage brokerages dealing and/or trading in NQSMIs with Permitted Client investors / lenders must submit an expanded version of the report. Feedback on questions included in the form can be added in the Closing Questions section or submitted to MBConduct@fsrao.ca. This feedback will be reviewed and considered for future forms design.

FSRA will use the data collected to appropriately target supervision of higher-risk brokerages and administrators. The collected data will also give FSRA a better understanding of the size of the market and support a risk-based approach to monitoring the sector and its trends.

Learn More

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/08/c9747.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Bitcoin prices won’t crash, says insider

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the price action and outlook for Bitcoin with Alex Mashinsky, Celsius Network Co-Founder and CEO.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    With plenty of cash on the balance sheet, investors are wondering why the company is looking to raise more.

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Is NIO's $2 Billion Secondary Stock Offering Really Bearish?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) opened lower on Wednesday after the company said that it will sell up to $2 billion in new stock in an at-the-market secondary offering. As of 11:06 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down by about 6% from Tuesday's closing price. NIO has filed the necessary paperwork for the stock sale, and its new shares will be offered through several big investment banks, including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and the Hong Kong branch of China International Capital.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • Explaining the crypto price plunge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the more than 10% price drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Tuesday.

  • 2 Market-Crushing Stocks That Analysts Think Can Still Soar Higher

    Analysts who follow public companies have a great deal of insight into just how much potential upside a stock has. Not only do they consider company-specific factors, but they take into account macroeconomic factors and the industry as a whole to determine how much a business may be worth. While price targets can often change, they serve as a good gauge to determine just how much bullishness there is behind a stock.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Taking Another Look at Micron Technology Ahead of Earnings

    We last looked at Micron Technology on August 12 and recommended, "Avoid the long side of MU as the charts suggest further declines ahead." MU has weakened further and one Real Money subscriber is asking what the charts look like ahead of their earnings release scheduled for September 28. In this daily bar chart of MU, below, we can see that prices weakened in August and are still trading below the declining 50-day moving average line.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Gamestop is set to report earnings today. Here's what to expect.

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what to expect from meme stock Gamestop ahead of the company reporting earnings after the bell on Wednesday.