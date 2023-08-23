Coming soon: BJ’s Wholesale Club to open third Tennessee location in Goodlettsville

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open a new location in Goodlettsville near the Rivergate Mall, marking it's third warehouse in Tennessee and 244th nationwide, according to a Wednesday press release.

The business is similar to that of other warehouse club giants, Costco and Sam's Club.

Though BJ’s Warehouse Club is the only one that accepts manufacturers coupons, the press release said.

The Goodlettsville location is expected to employ about 150 people and is currently hiring online.

A BJ’s Wholesale Club opened in La Vergne earlier this year. Another is expected to open in Mt. Juliet this fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: BJ’s Wholesale Club to open third Tennessee location in Goodlettsville