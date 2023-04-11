Coming to a Chipotle near you? EV charging stations and rooftop solar panels.

Chipotle (CMG) is out with a new, all-electric restaurant design—all part of the burrito chain's goal to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2023, compared to 2019.

Next year, Chipotle said 100 of its new locations, "at least," will utilize some of the elements featured in the new design: electric vehicle charging stations, rooftop solar panels, heat pump water heaters and all-electric equipment and systems instead of natural gas. In the kitchen: a smaller electric cook line and upgraded exhaust hoods.

Locations that already feature some of these new elements include Gloucester, in Virginia, and Jacksonville, Florida. This summer, Chipotle plans to open another with these features in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Chipotle said these locations will use 100% renewable energy from wind power and solar through the purchase of certified renewable energy credits.

Chipotle is announcing its new all-electric, responsible restaurant design. (Courtesy: Chipotle)

Customers can also expect a green update to their dining experience. Utensils, straws, bowls, cups and lids will be biodegradable. The chain is, in addition, developing more vegetarian and vegan menu items. Also: there are plans to increase the amount of local produce bought in 2023 to 36.4 million pounds.

Per Chipotle's 2022 Sustainability Report, 11 locations made changes to reduce natural gas consumption. Plus: 40% of total energy consumption came from renewable sources in 2022, the company said.

The long term goal? Some 7,000 total locations in North America. In 2022, the total restaurant count at year-end was nearly 3,200.

“With our aggressive development goal in North America, we hold ourselves accountable to reduce the environmental impact of our restaurants,” a Chipotle executive said in the release. “We are aiming to incorporate some elements of our responsible restaurant design into many of our new restaurant openings going forward.”

Year-to-date shares of Chipotle are up almost 22%.

