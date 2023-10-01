Comings and goings: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from September 2023

Lubbock saw a flurry of business news from restaurants to retail in September. Here's a look at what opened, closed, and confirmed upcoming spots in the Hub City.

Here's which Lubbock businesses opened or moved in September 2023

Board & Brush

What: This crafty business moved to a bigger location, closing their prior location at 5902 82nd St., Suite 111.

When: Sept. 30.

Where: 2604 Boston Ave.

Brewed Awakening

What: Along with coffee, this shop will offer "sourced chef small prep cuisine", rental space and local artwork on display.

When: Sept. 16.

Where: 1021 University Ave.

Bucketheads

What: Bucketheads moved to a new location in September. The move gives them more space, and the business will offer free drinks every Saturday, according to the event post.

When: Sept. 21, grand re-opening celebration Sept. 29.

Where: 2910 W. Loop 289, Unit 305.

Crumbl Cookies

What: The cookie-focused bakery opened its second location.

When: Sept. 22.

Where: 114.Slide development.

H. G. Thrash

What: H.G. Thrash, a locally owned men's clothing store open for more than 30 years, expanded to a second location at the Kingsgate Center shopping district.

When: Sept. 9.

Where: 8201 Quaker, Suite 104.

HubCity Burger Bar

What: From the creators of the Grub Gauntlet food truck, a new burger joint is opening in the former 1000 Degrees Pizza. The restaurant / sports bar will offer a variety of burgers. The menu also includes Lobster Pizza.

When: Sept. 19.

Where: 3711 19th St.

Kaveri Indian Cuisine

What: The former New Royal Indian Cuisine building didn't stay empty for long. Kaveri took over on Sept. 1.

When: Sept. 1.

Where: 3806 50th St., Suite 226.

Neighborhood F+B

What: Another restaurant from Cameron West, the newest addition opened at the former Nick's.

When: Sept. 5.

Where: 9806 Quaker Ave.

Summer Moon

The upcoming Summer Moon location will open at 11010 Slide Road, Suite #100, as seen on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

What: The company prides itself on roasting their coffee beans in wood-fired brick ovens, and their Moon Milk, which is their signature sweet cream.

When: Sept. 9.

Where: 11010 Slide Road, Suite 100.

Wiley's BBQ

What: This barbecue restaurant moved to a new space in September.

When: Sept. 6.

Where: 1924 Ave. A.

Capra Bank

What: Capra Bank announced the opening of a full-service branch in Lubbock.

Capra Bank's team is comprised of seasoned bankers and familiar names within the West Texas banking landscape. Their team includes:

Greg Garland, President

Tim White, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking

Matt Graves, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking

Dustin Wylie, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking

Colton Glasscock, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking

Jared Townsend, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking

Monica Castillo, Senior Vice President, Commercial Card

Kathy McDowell, Senior Vice President, Private Banking/Marketing

Vince Vasquez, Senior Vice President, Treasury Management

Kimberly Munoz, Vice President, Treasury Management

Jared Wilkerson, Vice President, Private Banking

Lindsay Ramirez, Assistant Vice President, Private Banking

Cassandra Hensley, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking

Where: 7710 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 400.

When: Banking operations officially commenced on Sept. 25

Here's which businesses closed in September 2023

Champions Creamery / Howdy Homemade

What: Despite a promised rebrand for the ice cream business that would have started on Sept. 2, the business announced that would no longer happen via social media on Sept. 8. The reason given included a lack of funds.

When: Sept. 2.

Where: 2628 W. Loop 289, Suite 300.

Pepe's Pizza and Ice Cream

What: Local pizza and ice cream shop.

When: Sept. 3

Where: 3407 98th St.

Rewind

Donabela Kanela performs during Lubbock Pride, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Rewind.

What: An LGBTQIA-friendly businesses, Rewind closed their doors after the final show in September.

When: Sept. 10.

Where: 1802 Buddy Holly Ave.

Josey Books

Closing announcement: On Sept. 11, Josey Books Lubbock announced that the location at 5217 82nd St., Suite 127, will begin the closing process over the next several months.

Here's which businesses, restaurants confirmed or denied Lubbock locations in September 2023

Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille

What: Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille is coming to Covenant Park at Wolfforth. The approximately 80,000-square-foot facility will include movie theaters, bowling, indoor pickleball courts, an arcade, full restaurant, and a two-story brewery.

Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille coming to Covenant Park

Where: Covenant Park, 82nd Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway

When: Construction on SMBG will begin in early 2024 with completion expected in 2025.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from September 2023