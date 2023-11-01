Comings and goings: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from October 2023

Lubbock saw a flurry of business news from restaurants to retail in October. Here's a look at what opened, closed and confirmed upcoming spots in the Hub City.

Here's which Lubbock businesses opened or moved in October 2023

BioLife Plasma Services

BioLife Plasma

What: BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, opened its plasma donation center in October.

When: Oct. 14.

Where: 5047 Indiana Ave.

Brookeside Clothing

What: One of Lubbock's newest boutiques opened its doors in October. People can follow the business on brookesideco.com or Instagram.

When: Oct. 17.

Where: 11421 114th St., Suite 1400.

Hallmark

What: Hallmark needs no introduction, but just in case, this brand is well-known for its greeting cards, gifts, and holiday movies.

When: Oct. 14.

Where: 4930 S Loop 289, Suite 230.

Hispanic Health Clinic

Clinica Hispana Rubymed will open a Hispanic Health Clinic in Lubbock.

What: Clinica Hispana Rubymed opened the Hispanic Health Clinic to help people overcome hurdles in healthcare, including language barriers and limited health insurance coverage.

When: Oct. 20.

Where: 2314 50th St.

More: Clinica Hispana Rubymed to open Hispanic Health Clinic in Lubbock

Hub City Brews

What: The latest addition to Lubbock's drinking scene prides itself on its cold beers, one-of-a-kind drinks, and several games.

When: Oct. 11.

Where: 7706 Milwaukee Ave., formerly Toro Burger Bar.

One Stop Birria

What: This food trailer specializes in Birria, which is added to tacos, ramen, quesadillas, nachos and more.

When: Oct. 14.

Where: This is a mobile food trailer. People can follow them on Facebook.

Ravi's Liquor #4

What: The owners behind Ravi's Liquor opened their fourth location in October.

When: Oct. 27.

Where: 12011 Indiana Ave.

Vito's Pizzeria and Ice Cream

What: The newest pizza place in town started offering pizza, wings, calzones, salad and ice cream.

When: Mid-October.

Where: 3407 98th St., Suite 900.

Wiki-licious

What: Malasadas are Portuguese fried pastries, similar to a doughnut, made from yeasted dough. This new business offers mini-malasadas filled with a variety of flavors.

When: Late October.

Where: Online business. People can follow it on Facebook.

Wild Honey Hats

Brisai Amador, owner of Wild Honey Hats, recently moved her hat bar to 34th Street.

What: In April, Brisai Amador, owner of Wild Honey Hats, was renting a space inside a salon for her custom hat bar and said it "was just the beginning." By October, she opened the doors to her own location.

When: Oct. 19.

Where: 2619 34th St., Suite 1.

Prior coverage: 'It's just the beginning': Wild Honey Hats aims for unique experience for Lubbock

Here's which businesses closed in October 2023

BurgerFi

What: The burger restaurant suddenly closed and its social media was gone by Oct. 24.

When: Late October.

Where: 4210 82nd St.

Double Dave's

What: The pizza restaurant location in southwest Lubbock decided not to renew its lease, and closed in late October. The location on 19th Street near Quaker Avenue will continue.

When: Oct. 29.

Where: 6023 82nd St.

Huddle House

What: The 24-hour restaurant suddenly closed its doors after six years.

When: Oct. 15.

Where: 6616 Milwaukee, Suite 100.

Say Selfie LBK

What: Just short of the three-year mark, the interactive photography studio with themed areas announced it would close in late October.

When: Oct. 29.

Where: 11915 Frankford Ave., Suite 100.

The Rustic Brush

What: After five years of crafting a community of DIY-ers, this business closed the doors to its studio.

When: Oct. 28.

Where: 5815 82nd St., Suite 100.

Here's which businesses, restaurants confirmed or denied Lubbock locations in October 2023

Bricks & Minifigs Lubbock

Announced: Fans of Legos will have a specialty shop opening on Dec. 9 at 8004 Indiana Ave., Suite B-12. People can follow the business on Facebook.

Dahlia's Mobile Co.

Announced: Dahlia's plans to bring healthy and organic dishes to the food truck scene. According to the business' social media, it will specialize in smoothies, cold-pressed juices, seasonal soups and salads. People can follow on Facebook.

Dave's Hot Chicken

A platter of Dave's Hot Chicken is pictured.

Announced: Dave's Hot Chicken, a company that started as street food in Los Angeles in 2017, entered a multi-franchise agreement with Mickey Rogers and Daniel Stanton, the duo behind Café Venture Catering. This deal will bring locations to Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa.

More: Dave's Hot Chicken announces expansion to Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland-Odessa

The Human Bean

The Human Bean, a drive-through coffee shop, announced a Lubbock location.

Announced: The Human Bean plans to open a drive-thru and offer "specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go" in the spring of 2024. The location will be at 7019 82nd St.

More: The Human Bean announces drive-thru opening for Lubbock location

Urban Air Adventure Park

A young girl enjoys the zipline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Amarillo.

Announced: Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor park with a café and 20 different attractions, once announced that it would open in Lubbock in 2017. While that did not happen then, the entertainment hub with rope courses, go-karts, laser tag and more has secured deals to open in Lubbock and Abilene. Opening dates and locations have not been announced.

More: New owner of Urban Air Adventure Park announces expansion to Lubbock, Abilene

