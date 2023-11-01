Advertisement
Comings and goings: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from October 2023

Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·4 min read

Lubbock saw a flurry of business news from restaurants to retail in October. Here's a look at what opened, closed and confirmed upcoming spots in the Hub City.

Here's which Lubbock businesses opened or moved in October 2023

BioLife Plasma Services

BioLife Plasma
BioLife Plasma

What: BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, opened its plasma donation center in October.

When: Oct. 14.

Where: 5047 Indiana Ave.

Brookeside Clothing

What: One of Lubbock's newest boutiques opened its doors in October. People can follow the business on brookesideco.com or Instagram.

When: Oct. 17.

Where: 11421 114th St., Suite 1400.

Hallmark

What: Hallmark needs no introduction, but just in case, this brand is well-known for its greeting cards, gifts, and holiday movies.

When: Oct. 14.

Where: 4930 S Loop 289, Suite 230.

Hispanic Health Clinic

Clinica Hispana Rubymed will open a Hispanic Health Clinic in Lubbock.
Clinica Hispana Rubymed will open a Hispanic Health Clinic in Lubbock.

What: Clinica Hispana Rubymed opened the Hispanic Health Clinic to help people overcome hurdles in healthcare, including language barriers and limited health insurance coverage.

When: Oct. 20.

Where: 2314 50th St.

Hub City Brews

What: The latest addition to Lubbock's drinking scene prides itself on its cold beers, one-of-a-kind drinks, and several games.

When: Oct. 11.

Where: 7706 Milwaukee Ave., formerly Toro Burger Bar.

One Stop Birria

What: This food trailer specializes in Birria, which is added to tacos, ramen, quesadillas, nachos and more.

When: Oct. 14.

Where: This is a mobile food trailer. People can follow them on Facebook.

Ravi's Liquor #4

What: The owners behind Ravi's Liquor opened their fourth location in October.

When: Oct. 27.

Where: 12011 Indiana Ave.

Vito's Pizzeria and Ice Cream

What: The newest pizza place in town started offering pizza, wings, calzones, salad and ice cream.

When: Mid-October.

Where: 3407 98th St., Suite 900.

Wiki-licious

What: Malasadas are Portuguese fried pastries, similar to a doughnut, made from yeasted dough. This new business offers mini-malasadas filled with a variety of flavors.

When: Late October.

Where: Online business. People can follow it on Facebook.

Wild Honey Hats

Brisai Amador, owner of Wild Honey Hats, recently moved her hat bar to 34th Street.
Brisai Amador, owner of Wild Honey Hats, recently moved her hat bar to 34th Street.

What: In April, Brisai Amador, owner of Wild Honey Hats, was renting a space inside a salon for her custom hat bar and said it "was just the beginning." By October, she opened the doors to her own location.

When: Oct. 19.

Where: 2619 34th St., Suite 1.

Here's which businesses closed in October 2023

BurgerFi

What: The burger restaurant suddenly closed and its social media was gone by Oct. 24.

When: Late October.

Where: 4210 82nd St.

Double Dave's

What: The pizza restaurant location in southwest Lubbock decided not to renew its lease, and closed in late October. The location on 19th Street near Quaker Avenue will continue.

When: Oct. 29.

Where: 6023 82nd St.

Huddle House

What: The 24-hour restaurant suddenly closed its doors after six years.

When: Oct. 15.

Where: 6616 Milwaukee, Suite 100.

Say Selfie LBK

What: Just short of the three-year mark, the interactive photography studio with themed areas announced it would close in late October.

When: Oct. 29.

Where: 11915 Frankford Ave., Suite 100.

The Rustic Brush

What: After five years of crafting a community of DIY-ers, this business closed the doors to its studio.

When: Oct. 28.

Where: 5815 82nd St., Suite 100.

Here's which businesses, restaurants confirmed or denied Lubbock locations in October 2023

Bricks & Minifigs Lubbock

Announced: Fans of Legos will have a specialty shop opening on Dec. 9 at 8004 Indiana Ave., Suite B-12. People can follow the business on Facebook.

Dahlia's Mobile Co.

Announced: Dahlia's plans to bring healthy and organic dishes to the food truck scene. According to the business' social media, it will specialize in smoothies, cold-pressed juices, seasonal soups and salads. People can follow on Facebook.

Dave's Hot Chicken

A platter of Dave's Hot Chicken is pictured.
A platter of Dave's Hot Chicken is pictured.

Announced: Dave's Hot Chicken, a company that started as street food in Los Angeles in 2017, entered a multi-franchise agreement with Mickey Rogers and Daniel Stanton, the duo behind Café Venture Catering. This deal will bring locations to Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa.

The Human Bean

The Human Bean, a drive-through coffee shop, announced a Lubbock location.
The Human Bean, a drive-through coffee shop, announced a Lubbock location.

Announced: The Human Bean plans to open a drive-thru and offer "specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go" in the spring of 2024. The location will be at 7019 82nd St.

Urban Air Adventure Park

A young girl enjoys the zipline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Amarillo.
A young girl enjoys the zipline at Urban Air Adventure Park in Amarillo.

Announced: Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor park with a café and 20 different attractions, once announced that it would open in Lubbock in 2017. While that did not happen then, the entertainment hub with rope courses, go-karts, laser tag and more has secured deals to open in Lubbock and Abilene. Opening dates and locations have not been announced.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from October 2023

