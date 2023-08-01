Comings and goings: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from July 2023

From restaurants to retail, Lubbock saw a mix of business news in the seventh month of 2023. Here's a look at what opened, closed, and confirmed upcoming spots in the Hub City.

Here's which Lubbock businesses opened or moved in July 2023

Doc's Cafeteria

Customers walk by Doc's Cafeteria, 4919 34th St., as seen on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

What: Another restaurant from the Lee family, which owns Lee's Café, Royal Seafood, and Bucket of Love, opened their doors in late July, just in time to make this list. This will offer a taste of cafeteria-style home cooking between Thursday and Sunday.

When: July 27.

Where: 4919 34th St.

Ken Chan Ramen

What: Ken Chan Ramen opened their doors on July 17 to offer "their signature broth (which) is created using three types of carefully curated artisanal ingredients and traditional tangy, milky and silky TONKOTSU," according to their website. The menu lists eight ramens, five rice bowls and a mix of appetizers and small bites.

When: July 17.

Where: 4415 S. Loop 289.

Kung Fu Tea

Kung Fu Tea

What: Kung Fu Tea is a U.S. Bubble Tea franchise. Drinks include slushes, tea, and other drinks.

When: July 19.

Where: Corner of 82nd and Frankford.

Shades of Grace Boutique

What: The latest Lubbock boutique specializes in graphic t-shirts, which can be viewed in-store or online at shadesofgraceboutique.com.

When: July 2.

Where: 3806 50th St., Suite 200.

Here's which businesses closed in July 2023

All American Mexican Hideout

All American Eatery's Mexican Hideout, 1217 Crickets Ave., opened on June 19 and closed on July 21, 2023.

What: The All American Eatery's venture into the Mexican Hideout started on June 19, but silently ended just over a month later. An employee stated the business closed due to there "not getting enough traffic or business coming in."

When: July 21.

Where: 1217 Crickets Ave.

Brooklyn Pizza / Bar Room

What: Brooklyn Pizza and The Bar Room initially closed in June for repairs and renovations. According to the owner, those repairs didn't happen, which led to the restaurant announcing that the doors would not reopen in Lubbock.

When: July 8.

Where: 5217 98th St. #600.

Story continues

More: Lubbock's Brooklyn Pizza suddenly closes due to repair issues

The Bent Nail

What: A Tex-Mex barbeque restaurant announced that it would close soon on July 22. The Bent Nail's owner, Jordan, made the announcement via Facebook and attributed it to the difficulties of running a business by one's self.

"I don’t have it in me to push this thing forward alone," Jordan said. "I’ve been in preservation mode here for 3 years trying to hold on to what we had and in the process failed to move forward. I know many of our friends and familiar faces have been disappointed to learn of my decision and people want to know what’s next?? I don’t know. This week has been about finishing strong and treating our last day just like it was our first. I may not be able to control everything, but I know that having a positive attitude and the integrity to see this thing all the way to the end are two things I can control. I didn’t try to make a spectacle of it, I just tried to finish the race I started no matter what place I came in."

When: Late July, announced on 22nd.

Where: 5217 98th St., Suite 900.

Here's which businesses, restaurants confirmed or denied Lubbock locations in July 2023

Layne's Chicken

Layne's Chicken Fingers is a Texas-based chicken franchise.

Announced: Layne's Chicken Fingers began in College Station in 1994, but only started franchising in 2021. After making appearances in most major Texas cities, the restaurant group has their eyes on Lubbock. They are seeking a franchisee.

More: Layne's Chicken explains Lubbock expansion, search for franchisee

Lemon in Paradise

Lemon in Paradise is a lemonade trailer, which will begin selling lemonade in August 2023.

Announced: Lemon in Paradise will offer tropically-inspired lemonade in August, months after the owners came up with the idea while they were on their honeymoon.

More: Lubbock couple's honeymoon inspires new mobile lemonade business, Lemon in Paradise

Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's, 3715 19th St., is preparing to reopen, as seen on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Confirmed: The Schlotzsky's at 3715 19th St. reopens on Aug. 1, one year after a fire scorched the building. Most of the staff from before the fire returned, and the building has been renovated.

More: Lubbock Schlotzsky's on 19th St. reopens 1 year after fire; here's a first look

Smothered Cakes

Announced: Smothered Cakes will begin offering their signature mini pancakes with various toppings through their new food truck on Aug. 6.

West Texas National Bank

West Texas National Bank will open their first Lubbock location at 6502 Slide Road in August 2023.

Announced: The Midland-based West Texas National Bank announced they will open a location in Lubbock in August. The bank will be at 6502 Slide Road, and offer full-banking services.

More: Midland's West Texas National Bank will enter Lubbock market in August

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from July 2023