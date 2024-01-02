Comings and goings: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from December 2023
Rounding out the end of 2023, Lubbock saw a boom of business news from restaurants to retail in December. Here's a look at what opened, closed, and confirmed upcoming spots in the Hub City.
Here's which Lubbock businesses opened or moved in December 2023
Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant
What: A restaurant that closed in November reopened under new ownership.
When: Dec. 26.
Where: 4930 S. Loop 289 Frontage Road.
Bricks and Minifigs
What: The franchise is known for "buying, selling and trading of new and used LEGO sets, bulk bricks, and minifigures."
When: Dec. 9.
Where: 8004 Indiana Ave. Suite B12.
Bryan's Steaks
What: An iconic and beloved community steakhouse was shut down by a fire in March. After months of rebuilding, the restaurant reopened.
When: Dec. 23.
Where: 1212 50th St.
Caffeination Station and Torque Boutique
What: Meredith Ratke, owner of both businesses, was inspired by a Fredericksburg sip and shop, and wanted to bring a similar experience to Lubbock.
When: Dec. 2.
Where: 5217 82nd St., Suite 215.
Chipotle
What: Chipotle Mexican Grill, known for its customizable burritos and bowls, opened its fifth Lubbock location, with the second "Chipotlane" space.
When: Dec. 4.
Where: 11909 Quaker Ave.
Free Range Fry House
What: This restaurant offers "scratch made roasted and fried chicken, steak fingers, quail and cod," according to its social media pages.
When: Dec. 27.
Where: 6810 Milwuakee Ave., Suite 100.
Fyzical Lubbock South-West
What: The second Fyzical location offers services "designed to address a broad range of diagnoses, conditions and concerns, including dizziness, balance, neurologic issues, and pelvic health."
When: Dec. 18.
Where: 5244 114th St.
Little Panda
What: Little Panda, which specializes in quick Asian meals, added another location to Lubbock.
When: Dec. 27.
Where: 5806 19th St.
Mi Tierra Taqueria
What: The newest family Mexican restaurant features a variety of meat and birria quesadillas.
When: Dec. 15.
Where: 5217 98th St.
Milestones Play Park
What: This indoor play paradise was built for every child, including those with special needs, to be able to safely play, no matter the weather. It also has classrooms, party rooms, and more.
When: Dec. 1.
Where: 6301 Marsha Sharp Freeway
Pinky's Tacos
What: The newest mobile food truck in town specializes in tacos.
When: Dec. 22.
Soul Yoga Studio
What: Soul Yoga became the newest studio in Lubbock.
When: Dec. 8.
Where: 4413 82nd St.
Tacos or Burgers?
What: This food truck offers tacos and burgers, so people can have the best of both worlds.
When: Dec. 2.
UMC Health & Wellness Hospital
What: The hospital will extend University Medical Center's emergency care services.
When: Dec. 4.
Where: 11011 Slide Road.
VA Urgent Care Clinic
What: The new UCC addition is the first of its kind in the region to be located inside a VA Community-based Outpatient Clinic, according to a news release. The UCC will offer medical services for minor illnesses and injuries.
When: Dec. 1.
Where: 3510 4th St.
Here's which businesses closed in December 2023
Heff's Burgers
What: Heff's Burgers announced the restaurant would close due to an increase in rent and food costs.
When: Dec. 19.
Where: 5727 82nd St.
Fuddruckers
What: The restaurant announced it would close the location on Slide Road, but will reopen at 6616 Milwaukee Ave. in January. The Slide location will become a Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in 2024.
When: Dec. 24.
Where: 5501 Slide Road.
Overstock Furniture
What: No reason was given for the sudden closure of the discounted furniture store.
When: Mid-December.
Where: 5916 W. Loop 289 Access Road.
Sideline Provisions
What: The apparel store closed the storefront and moved their inventory into Cardinal's Sports Center, 6524 Slide Road.
When: Dec. 3.
Where: 4210 82nd St.
Smothered Cakes
What: The months-old food truck known for fluffy mini-pancakes sold the truck in December for personal reasons.
When: Mid-December.
Here's which businesses, restaurants confirmed or denied Lubbock locations in December 2023
Catching Whimsy
Announced closure: On Dec. 23, the owners of the shop at 3407 98th St. Suite 400 announced the business would begin an out-of-business sale. The sale began on Dec. 26 and will continue into January. The owners decided to pursue different opportunities through their other businesses - Website Runners and Texas Regional Notary.
