Comings and goings: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from December 2023

Rounding out the end of 2023, Lubbock saw a boom of business news from restaurants to retail in December. Here's a look at what opened, closed, and confirmed upcoming spots in the Hub City.

Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant

What: A restaurant that closed in November reopened under new ownership.

When: Dec. 26.

Where: 4930 S. Loop 289 Frontage Road.

Bricks and Minifigs

LEGO figures.

What: The franchise is known for "buying, selling and trading of new and used LEGO sets, bulk bricks, and minifigures."

When: Dec. 9.

Where: 8004 Indiana Ave. Suite B12.

Bryan's Steaks

What: An iconic and beloved community steakhouse was shut down by a fire in March. After months of rebuilding, the restaurant reopened.

When: Dec. 23.

Where: 1212 50th St.

Caffeination Station and Torque Boutique

People attend a ribbon cutting for Caffeination Station, 5217 82nd St. Suite 215, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Owner Meredith Ratke holds the scissors while Chamber Ambassadors Jennifer Byrd and Lisa Trout hold the ribbon. Others in attendance include family, friends, and Lubbock Chamber Ambassadors.

What: Meredith Ratke, owner of both businesses, was inspired by a Fredericksburg sip and shop, and wanted to bring a similar experience to Lubbock.

When: Dec. 2.

Where: 5217 82nd St., Suite 215.

Chipotle

What: Chipotle Mexican Grill, known for its customizable burritos and bowls, opened its fifth Lubbock location, with the second "Chipotlane" space.

When: Dec. 4.

Where: 11909 Quaker Ave.

Free Range Fry House

What: This restaurant offers "scratch made roasted and fried chicken, steak fingers, quail and cod," according to its social media pages.

When: Dec. 27.

Where: 6810 Milwuakee Ave., Suite 100.

Fyzical Lubbock South-West

People stand outside the upcoming Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers Lubbock South-West, 5244 114th St., which will open on Dec.18, 2023.

What: The second Fyzical location offers services "designed to address a broad range of diagnoses, conditions and concerns, including dizziness, balance, neurologic issues, and pelvic health."

When: Dec. 18.

Where: 5244 114th St.

Little Panda

Panda Express will open a new location in Lubbock on Dec. 27, 2023, as they celebrate the company's 40th year with new dishes, such as the apple pie roll.

What: Little Panda, which specializes in quick Asian meals, added another location to Lubbock.

When: Dec. 27.

Where: 5806 19th St.

Mi Tierra Taqueria

What: The newest family Mexican restaurant features a variety of meat and birria quesadillas.

When: Dec. 15.

Where: 5217 98th St.

Milestones Play Park

What: This indoor play paradise was built for every child, including those with special needs, to be able to safely play, no matter the weather. It also has classrooms, party rooms, and more.

When: Dec. 1.

Where: 6301 Marsha Sharp Freeway

Pinky's Tacos

What: The newest mobile food truck in town specializes in tacos.

When: Dec. 22.

Soul Yoga Studio

What: Soul Yoga became the newest studio in Lubbock.

When: Dec. 8.

Where: 4413 82nd St.

Tacos or Burgers?

What: This food truck offers tacos and burgers, so people can have the best of both worlds.

When: Dec. 2.

UMC Health & Wellness Hospital

People attend a ribbon cutting for the UMC Health & Wellness Hospital at 11011 Slide Road on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. UMC President & CEO – Mark Funderburk holds the scissors while Chamber Ambassadors Kerry Mayfield and Kim Putman hold the ribbon. Others in attendance include representatives from Lee Lewis, Whiting Turner, HDR and the Health and Wellness planning committee, family, friends, and Lubbock Chamber Ambassadors.

What: The hospital will extend University Medical Center's emergency care services.

When: Dec. 4.

Where: 11011 Slide Road.

VA Urgent Care Clinic

What: The new UCC addition is the first of its kind in the region to be located inside a VA Community-based Outpatient Clinic, according to a news release. The UCC will offer medical services for minor illnesses and injuries.

When: Dec. 1.

Where: 3510 4th St.

Here's which businesses closed in December 2023

Heff's Burgers

What: Heff's Burgers announced the restaurant would close due to an increase in rent and food costs.

When: Dec. 19.

Where: 5727 82nd St.

Fuddruckers

What: The restaurant announced it would close the location on Slide Road, but will reopen at 6616 Milwaukee Ave. in January. The Slide location will become a Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in 2024.

When: Dec. 24.

Where: 5501 Slide Road.

Overstock Furniture

What: No reason was given for the sudden closure of the discounted furniture store.

When: Mid-December.

Where: 5916 W. Loop 289 Access Road.

Sideline Provisions

What: The apparel store closed the storefront and moved their inventory into Cardinal's Sports Center, 6524 Slide Road.

When: Dec. 3.

Where: 4210 82nd St.

Smothered Cakes

Alexsis Gonzalez, owner of Smothered Cakes, poses in front of her upcoming food truck, which will open in Lubbock on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

What: The months-old food truck known for fluffy mini-pancakes sold the truck in December for personal reasons.

When: Mid-December.

Here's which businesses, restaurants confirmed or denied Lubbock locations in December 2023

Catching Whimsy

Announced closure: On Dec. 23, the owners of the shop at 3407 98th St. Suite 400 announced the business would begin an out-of-business sale. The sale began on Dec. 26 and will continue into January. The owners decided to pursue different opportunities through their other businesses - Website Runners and Texas Regional Notary.

