Comings and goings: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from August 2023

Lubbock saw the most business news so far this year in August, with more than 30 business announcements from restaurants to retail. Here's a look at what opened, closed, and confirmed upcoming spots in the Hub City.

Here's which Lubbock businesses opened or moved in August 2023

Dutch House of Plants

A variety of succulents rest on shelves inside the Dutch House of Plants, 3413 49th St., as seen on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

What: With the slogan of "let the good times grow," owner Chelsea Kidder opened her business, which offers an array of plants, plant supplies, and hopes to become an oasis for the community.

When: Aug. 12.

Where: 3413 49th St.

CryoFit

What: This business offers Cryotherapy, IV Drips, Infrared Sauna, Red Light Therapy, Ozone Therapy, NAD+ Therapy, Vitamin Injections and Compression Therapy, according to mycryofit.com/lubbock-tx/.

When: Aug. 25.

Where: 5214 98th St.

What: A Mexican restaurant opened its doors just in time to join the August business round up. It is in the former Jimmy's Egg location.

When: Aug. 31.

Where: 6253 Slide Road.

Lemon in Paradise

Lemon in Paradise is a lemonade trailer, which will begin selling lemonade in August 2023.

What: A Hawaiian honeymoon inspired a Lubbock couple to open a lemonade trailer with paradise-inspired drinks.

When: Aug. 20.

Where: Mobile drink trailer. Check their social media for locations.

Mama Ann's Soul Food Kitchen

What: This new restaurant popped up near the end of the month and offers a late-night option, according to their Facebook page, MamaAnn's SoulFoodKitchen. They will serve dinner from 4-11 p.m., and breakfast from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays, and closed Mondays.

When: Aug. 23.

Where: 1519 34th St.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is expected to open at 5002 34th St., as seen on July 10, 2023, in August 2023.

What: The highly-anticipated Ollie's Bargain Outlet opened in early August. The company is one of the largest retailers that takes closeout and overstocked inventory, offering deals on a variety of products.

When: Aug. 9.

Where: 5002 34th St.

Quinces Taco Shack

What: Another late night eatery opened this month, with hours from 5 p.m.-5 a.m. The restaurant offers puffy tacos, homemade tortillas and soul food Sundays. The restaurant is named in honor of the owner's late daughter.

When: Aug. 25.

Where: 5001 Ave. Q, Suite A.

Rally House

Rally House will open a store in Lubbock in the summer of 2023.

What: Rally House, which kicked off in Kansas City in the 1980s, has been rapidly expanding its presence as a leader in fan-favorite sporting apparel and goods.

When: Aug. 11.

Where: 5017 Milwaukee Ave., #100.

Rollin' Cones

The Satisfaction is one of several specialty ice cream cones at The Rolling Cones.

What: They specialize in "over the top" cones, some topped with a slice of cheesecake or ice cream sandwiches.

When: Aug. 19.

Where: Mobile ice cream truck. Visit their social media for locations.

Rusty Taco

Rusty Taco plans to open in the Canyon West shopping center, as seen on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

What: Frosty margaritas and made-to-order tacos are now available at Lubbock's newest Tex-Mex restaurant.

When: Aug. 7.

Where: 5017 Milwaukee Ave., #100.

Schlotzsky's

Employees work inside the recently renovated Schlotzsky's, 3715 19th St., as seen on Friday, July 28, 2023.

What: One year after a fire torched this restaurant and one person was arrested, the restaurant has reopened with a new look and much of the same staff.

When: Aug. 1.

Where: 3715 19th St.

Smothered Cakes

Smothered Cakes sells mini-pancakes smothered with various toppings, including fruit.

What: Alexsis Gonzalez, a mother of three, spent years crafting what she said is now the "perfected" pancake, and now she is selling them out of a food truck.

When: Aug. 6.

Where: Mobile food truck. Visit their social media for locations.

Sub-Zero Bites & Sips

What: This new drive-thru spot will offer gourmet and Italian soda, lotus plant energy drinks, lemonade, tea, and freeze-dried candy.

When: Aug. 22.

Where: 66th and Indiana Ave., in the KK's Corner Mall parking lot.

Tractor Supply

People attend a ribbon cutting for Tractor Supply at 4810 N FM 2528 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Store Manager Keith Cochrane holds the scissors while Chamber Ambassadors Kathy Timm and R: Rhett Dawson hold the ribbon. Others in attendance include District Manager Jeremy Moon, family, friends, staff and Lubbock Chamber Ambassadors.

What: The newest Tractor Supply in Lubbock has a garden center and a pet wash, along with the usual wares of a classic Tractor Supply.

When: Aug. 12.

Where: 4810 North Farm-to-Market 2528.

West Texas National Bank

What: The Midland-based West Texas National Bank opened their Lubbock location under the leadership of a Texas Tech graduate.

When: Aug. 26.

Where: 7420 82nd St.

Woodhouse Spa

What: The Woodhouse Spa relocated to a new building this month.

When: Aug. 9.

Where: 11010 Slide Road, Suite 400.

Here's which businesses closed in August 2023

Hub City Liquor Beer Wine

What: This liquor store quietly closed in early August.

When: Early August.

Where: 6620 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 300.

New Royal Indian Cuisine

The New Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant at 3806 50th St. announced this week it will be closing.

What: The restaurant announced that this time, the closure would be final, but did not give a reason for the sudden announcement. It will reopen under new ownership and a new name - Kaveri Indian Cuisine - on Sept. 1.

When: Aug. 14.

Where: 3806 50th St.

Ring Bar Ranch, LLC storefront

What: The ranch's storefront, which sold an array of local meat, closed.

When: Aug. 26.

Where: 7420 82nd St.

Varsity Jewelers

Varsity Jewelers in Lubbock will close in the summer of 2023, the owners announced this spring.

What: The business had been in Lubbock since 1988 and was a place where people could buy official Texas Tech rings.

When: Last week of August.

Where: 1311 University Ave.

Here's which businesses, restaurants confirmed or denied Lubbock locations in August 2023

114.Slide shops: Brookside Apparel, Crumbl Cookies, Jersey Mike's, Service Title, Sprinkles Cupcakes

Construction continues at the 114.Slide business development, as seen on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Confirmed: All of these businesses will be opening at the 114th.Slide development. Official opening dates have not been announced. Brookside, Crumbl Cookies and Jersey Mike's will be opening their second locations in Lubbock at this development, while Sprinkles will open their first.

Brewed Awakening

Announced: Another coffee lounge is coming to Lubbock next month, this time at 1021 University. They will also offer "sourced chef small prep cuisine", rental space and local artwork on display. Visit their Instagram to keep updated.

Chez Sami

Chez Sami is a French restaurant at 709 Main St. in Wolfforth.

Announced: Chez Sami, a French restaurant that has garnered recognition from the James Beard Foundation, has offered its cuisine at 709 Main St. in Wolfforth for several years. In October 2023, the restaurant will open its first location in Lubbock.

Champions Creamery

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Lubbock is rebranding as Champions Creamery at 2628 W. Loop 289, Suite 300.

Announced: Howdy Homemade Ice Cream opened just over a year ago, and will close in September, temporarily, as the shop rebrands to Champions Creamery. It will keep the same mission and recipes, while also becoming a nonprofit and ministry.

Free Range Fry House

Announced: Details are scant on this new restaurant. It describes itself as a "chicken joint" that will open at 6810 Milwaukee Ave. No opening date has been announced on their social media.

H. G. Thrash

Announced: H.G. Thrash, a locally owned men's clothing store open for more than 30 years, will expand to a second location at the Kingsgate Center shopping district in September.

McCoy's Building Supply

Announced: McCoy's Building Supply confirmed they are coming to Lubbock, tentatively in December. Location has not been confirmed by company.

Milestones Development & Play Park

Announced: Milestones will be an indoor park for children of all ranges at 6301 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Neko Chan Cat Cafe

Neko Chan Cat Cafe

Announced: Neko Chan Cat Cafe hopes to begin remodeling in September at 84th Street and Indiana Avenue in the Melonie Shopping Center, with a goal of opening in December 2023 or early 2024.

Summer Moon

The upcoming Summer Moon location will open at 11010 Slide Road, Suite #100, as seen on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Confirmed: Summer Moon will open at 11010 Slide Road, Suite #100, on Saturday, Sept. 9. Hours will be 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

