Comintel Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:COMCORP) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Comintel Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:COMCORP) stock increased by 2.9% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Comintel Corporation Bhd's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Comintel Corporation Bhd is:

46% = RM31m ÷ RM68m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.46 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Comintel Corporation Bhd's Earnings Growth And 46% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Comintel Corporation Bhd has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 78% net income growth seen by Comintel Corporation Bhd over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Comintel Corporation Bhd's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

KLSE:COMCORP Past Earnings Growth January 8th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Comintel Corporation Bhd's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Comintel Corporation Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Comintel Corporation Bhd doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Comintel Corporation Bhd's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Comintel Corporation Bhd.

