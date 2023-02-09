U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.89
    +16.03 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,110.85
    +161.84 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,979.44
    +68.92 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.83
    +6.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.63
    -1.84 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.40
    -11.30 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    -0.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6090
    -0.0440 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0097 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9830
    -0.3530 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,622.53
    -239.30 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.05
    +2.27 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,924.27
    +39.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Command Alkon Aligns Team with Focus on Team Collaboration, Customer Partnership, Product Innovation, and World-Class Customer Experiences

Command Alkon Incorporated
·7 min read
Command Alkon Incorporated
Command Alkon Incorporated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people, shared its commitment to support the heavy building materials community with a refocus of its strategy in the ready mix, aggregate, and asphalt markets through solutions that help drive customers’ business.

“I believe that great success comes from laser focus; we are getting back to the basics, and one of the ways to do that is to clarify our focus as a company,” says Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “This can be remembered as our ‘1-2-3-4 approach.’ We are one united, global company with two listening ears that serves three core markets (ready mix, aggregates, and asphalt) by delivering value through four product suites.”

Over the last year, the company has worked to make active listening – two listening ears – a tenet of its culture to strengthen relationships internally and externally. This correlates directly with customer feedback and reviews.

“I believe listening isn’t just about hearing words; listening is seeking to be changed by the other person,” said Martin. “The best way to serve our customers is by continually listening to them to discover the most pressing priorities in their business. In this spirit, I regularly visit customers seeking to understand what we’re doing well and what we need to improve. There are several key themes which our strategy addresses. The customers that we serve want us to be easy to do business with, deliver consistent services, be a true partner, and deliver on our product roadmaps.”

The company’s redefined culture and strategies are aligned to drive improvements in these areas.

Building a Relentless, Customer-Driven Team

Command Alkon’s mission is to bring people and technology together to advance the heavy building materials industry.  To accomplish this mission, we are partnering people with years of expertise in the heavy building materials industry with people with years of software industry experience to build a modern, high-tech company.

The team has been purposefully crafted this way to ensure that the company can leverage decades of experience and learnings when developing solutions that drive meaningful results for materials supply operations all around the world.

Partnering with Customers to Drive Innovation

To help achieve this goal, the company has set up a customer advisory board which will help guide the evolution of solutions and services, provide a structure for questions, concerns, and issues to be raised, and engage on important industry topics.

By partnering with customers to understand their unique challenges, the company can develop innovative solutions that are easy-to-use, faster, and more accurate than ever before.

Leveraging Framework to Unleash Untapped Product Opportunities

When developing products, Command Alkon aims to uncover the underlying goal that users are trying to achieve by leveraging the “Jobs to be Done” framework, implemented by new Chief Product Officer, Ranjeev Teelock.

“Our product managers are partnering with customers around the globe to gain feedback on their existing products and discover how best to optimize their business operations,” said Ranjeev. “We are quickly iterating solutions based on the feedback received to ensure that products are driving meaningful results.”

Aligning with the company’s core value of integrity, it is transforming its approach to product development and bringing products to market through complete transparency into product roadmaps, progress, and timelines.

To deliver world-class products, the company is laser-focused on four core product suites.

“There is beauty in understanding that you don’t have to do it all; to be a valuable partner, we will stay focused on four key product suites,” said Martin. “We want to make sure we are delivering the excellence that customers are looking for around our production and quality, dispatching, trucking solutions, and new products that we will be rolling out for back-office operations. Focusing on these four core areas will allow us to innovate faster and deliver better for the people that we serve.”

As the company delivers cloud-enabled core products, customers can securely connect with their own software or third-party tools. The company’s cloud-based platform is secure, scalable, and ready for real-time, mission-critical operations.  The platform sits on top of Amazon Web Services and security measures are taken to the next level through NIST audits.

Listened and Learned

The company is hard at work releasing new iterations of existing products based on feedback:

Better user experience for TrackIt – Customer feedback reflected that the company’s TrackIt solutions needed to deliver a better experience for users. In response, the company is rolling out many changes, including new dashboard containing key charts and productivity indicators.

Cloud-Based Dispatch – A consistent theme amongst customers was that they needed dispatch operations in the cloud. Command Alkon listened, prioritized, and in record-time developed and released the first version of cloud dispatch. This product is rapidly evolving to meet customer needs from a dispatch perspective.

Customer feedback indicated the need to easily integrate Command Alkon Solutions with existing solutions of their own to replace slow and error-prone manual handling of information with seamless, automated workflows.

The company is simultaneously focused on partnering with other software developers to provide an open API for simplified integrations to make it much easier for customers to utilize data from their Command Alkon solutions.

Customers can securely connect to their own software tools to share data with customers and with partners, including governmental agencies. This shift will help the industry continue to share information and link common systems together for ease of use.

This new API approach will enable integrations with other applications so that Command Alkon can help drive data-driven decisions and take productivity to new heights.

Aligning Team and Product to Deliver World-Class Customer Experiences

Customer-Driven is Command Alkon’s core value that promotes the culture of world-class experiences across the organization.

Command Alkon customers have access to experts with deep product, industry, and technical knowledge to help them across their full lifecycle – from planning through implementation and ongoing success.

The Professional Services organization has redefined success as delivering exceptional experiences and valuable outcomes for the customer. Under the direction of Brett Bertz, Command Alkon’s Global Professional Services team is designing and executing strategies that ensure services are efficiently meeting and exceeding customer needs during implementation.

“We listen to our customers and use our expertise, leading practices, and technology to advance the heavy building materials industry,” said Brett Bertz, Senior Vice President of Global Professional Services.  “We solve problems, improve processes and deliver value with innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences.”

Command Alkon’s Support Services organization is now led by Bob Holbrooks, a 20-year veteran of the team. “We understand the important role our technology plays in our customers’ operations, so we are focused on the continuous improvement of our customers’ experience with support,” said Holbrooks. “We are committed to taking the necessary steps to improve collaboration and processes within our team and other functional teams, empowering staff with the knowledge needed to offer support 24/7, and acknowledging critical issues quickly to ensure customers can get back on track without significant delay.”

Additionally, the company has formed a new Customer Success team, led by Steve Cox, to execute on the company’s value-driven customer success strategy, ensuring clients get the most out of their investments with Command Alkon.

"Throughout my career, I’ve developed a passion for serving the people in this industry,” said Steve Cox, Vice President of Customer Success at Command Alkon. “You won’t find people better than the ones that we work with in any other industry, and I’m grateful to be in a position where I can help to ensure that their engagements are meaningful and that we are partnering for success.”

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials. Command Alkon customer-focused suite of solutions enable you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
klangner@commandalkon.com


Recommended Stories

  • There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton

    According to Peter Cappelli, the current state of financial accounting of human capital is a big issue.

  • Shopify Bulks Up Online Fulfillment Logistics Services

    The company, which provides e-commerce tools for retailers, said it has struck a deal with digital-focused freight forwarder Flexport Inc. to manage the flow of imported goods and will add estimated delivery dates for companies using Shopify’s platform. The challenges for small retailers in competing for sales are “almost always logistics and fulfillment,” said Aaron Brown, chief executive of Shopify Logistics. “If we can level the playing field and give any merchant in the world before they’ve had their first sale all the benefits of a large retailer, we think that’s just giving pure magic to merchants.”

  • Older workers are fooling themselves when it comes to work, money and caregiving

    Denial runs deep when it comes to money and retirement. Older adults are working longer, but at first blush they contend they are working because they want to. The study asked so-called employment extenders about their key reasons for working past traditional retirement ages.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpCommodity Tr

  • EBay slashes 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of global layoff

    EBay Inc. plans to cut 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of its wider workforce reduction. The e-commerce giant will slash a total of 185 jobs from its San Francisco office and its headquarters in San Jose, according to a letter sent Tuesday to state and local officials. The layoffs began the same day and are expected to be permanent, eBay's Sara Marsh, whose title is "global employment and ethics legal," wrote in the letter made public Wednesday.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices pull back after a 3-session climb

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures headed lower on Thursday, easing back in the wake of three consecutive session gains. The price decline comes a day after official government data revealed a seventh straight weekly rise in U.

  • Some Bad News: Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mass Layoffs or Hiring Boom? What’s Actually Happening in the Jobs Market

    Restaurants, hotels and hospitals are finally staffing up, more than making up for losses in tech and other sectors. “Knock on wood, things are running like they were before the pandemic,” said one restaurant executive.

  • McDonald’s worker claims manager ‘pulled his pants down in the stockroom’ when she asked for permission to head home sick

    The revelation comes as the fast food chain faces a wave of abuse accusations—and continuing questions about the behavior of its ex-CEO.

  • Bad News: Most Americans Plan to Work During Retirement

    American investors are getting the jitters about retirement. More than half say they might need to work during retirement. Close to half say they'll need to work during retirement. And another large contingent say they'll need to move someplace cheaper … Continue reading → The post Majority of Americans Plan to Work During Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia’s War Could Lead to Shift in Sources for Energy Supplies

    Nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war has called attention to how vulnerable the U.S. petroleum market is to an event thousands of miles away, and may lead to a shift in the global market to better secure energy supplies. Russia’s actions on Feb. 24 ignited “widespread, credible concerns of extraordinary disruptions in oil and [natural] gas flow to Europe,” says Brian Milne, product manager, editor, and analyst at DTN. The U.S., meanwhile, was “far from immune to the energy price impacts” of the invasion, says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, with a less than two-week rise of about 38% in U.S. oil prices hitting U.S. consumers at the pump, contributing to “overall inflation directly via gasoline prices, but also through ripple effects for transportation costs and other materials.”

  • PepsiCo Earnings, Sales Rise as Consumers Splurge on Snacks

    PepsiCo reported a nearly 11% increase in sales for the latest quarter as prices on average rose 15%. Consumers are “nervous right now so they don’t necessarily want to spend on big-ticket items like cars and personal technology,” PepsiCo’s finance chief, Hugh Johnston, said in an interview Thursday. The company’s Frito-Lay North America snacks business reported a 25% increase in revenue, while its sales volume remained flat compared with the year-earlier period.

  • Toymaker hosting warehouse sale at new Buckeye facility

    Funko moved its operations to the desert last year after consolidating five warehouses in Washington, and it is planning to open its doors to the public for a big sale.

  • FedEx appeals after final judgment made in case with $366M verdict

    The District Court judge issued his court's final judgment in the case of Jennifer Harris versus her former employer, FedEx — and it’s not what the delivery services giant was hoping for. Here's what is happening next.

  • GM Looks to Deepen Mining Ties With Stake in Brazil’s Vale

    The auto maker has discussed taking a stake in the mining company’s metals unit as the search for electric vehicle metals heats up.

  • Spirit AeroSystems boosting hourly workforce for 737 MAX increases

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is hiring in Wichita for long-awaited growth on its largest individual program. Company CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday said Spirit (NYSE: SPR) began hiring in the fourth quarter in anticipation of a 35% production increase on the 737 MAX for the Boeing Co.  “The headcount we're investing in right now is to make us capable of 42 (per month), and that's where we expect to end the year,” Gentile said on an investment analysts call following Spirit’s fourth-quarter earnings report. Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX, which has historically accounted for around half of Spirit’s annual sales, is currently built at a rate of 31 aircraft per month.

  • The 3 Best-Performing Specialized REITs Over The Past 4 Weeks

    Most dividend investors are familiar with the well-known subsectors of real estate investment trusts (REITs), such as office, hotel and healthcare. It’s pretty clear the type of properties these REITs invest in. But some REITs invest in properties that don’t fall into the usual type of structured categories. These are known as specialized REITs, which own and operate a blend of properties that are unique. According to the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), there are

  • BHP Shuts West Australian Iron Ore Operations After Worker Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. has suspended all iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara district after a worker was killed on Tuesday night at a rail yard in Port Hedland. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushbac