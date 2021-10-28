U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Command Alkon Announces Winners for the Annual ELEVATE Awards

Command Alkon Incorporated
·3 min read

Notable Business Achievements and Employee Performance for 2021 Recognized During Virtual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers,, is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. The awards were presented during an online ELEVATE Awards Ceremony on October 27th. The Excellence and Trendsetter Awards celebrate companies that drive success in their organization through the use of technology, and Best of the Year awards recognize individuals for their extraordinary performance.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 2021 ELEVATE Awards,” said Karli Langner, Media Relations & Content Marketing Specialist at Command Alkon. “As always, the leadership demonstrated by these companies and individuals continues to raise the bar for excellence enabled by Command Alkon technologies. It is an honor to organize a program that highlights the incredible work they are doing.”

Ken Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award Winner:

Troy Maschmeyer, Maschmeyer Concrete


Trendsetter Awards Winners:

Change Agents of the Year: CRH

Going for Green: Lehigh Hanson

Innovation in Digitization: Martin Marietta

Megaproject of the Year: Grand Parkway Infrastructure


Excellence Awards Winners:

Excellence in Apex: Riverstone Group

Excellence in COMMANDassurance: HC&D

Excellence in COMMANDbatch: Chandler Concrete

Excellence in COMMANDoptimize: Martin Marietta

Excellence in COMMANDqc: CEMEX Pacific Div

Excellence in COMMANDseries: Wayne Davis Concrete

Excellence in Conactive: IJB Groep BV

Excellence in CONNEX Community: Glenn O Hawbaker

Excellence in CONNEX Inbound Materials: Lauren Concrete

Excellence in CONNEX Insights: A&A Concrete

Excellence in CONNEX Jobsite: Iowa DOT

Excellence in Integra: Ohio Ready Mix

Excellence in Libra: Brox Industries

Excellence in MOBILEsales: Maschmeyer Concrete

Excellence in MOBILEticket: Lehigh Hanson

Excellence in Ruckit, Powered by CONNEX: Lafarge

Excellence in TFleet: Robertson’s Ready Mix

Excellence in TrackIt: Martin Marietta


Best of the Year Awards Winners:

Asphalt Plant Operator of the Year: Phillip Tower, Clark Asphalt

Back Office of the Year: Candy Lohiser, Greer Industries

Bulk Hauler of the Year: Paul Hardison, 37 Trucking

Dispatcher of the Year: Wendy Richards, Central Supply Company

Everyday Hero: James Feiling, Livingstons Concrete Service

Fleet Manager of the Year: Matt Mitzimberg, Knight’s Companies

IT Specialist of the Year: Richard Clemens, New Enterprise Stone & Lime

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction: Natalie Burkholder, Burnco Rock Products, Ltd.

Ready Mix Driver of the Year: Erin Workman, Scioto Ready Mix

Ready Mix Plant Operator of the Year: Steve Taggart, Martin Marietta

Sales Rep of the Year: Renee Drosche, Lauren Concrete

Weighmaster of the Year: Tracy Cayler, CEMEX


Congratulations to all of the winners. It’s an honor to recognize excellence in the heavy building materials community and acknowledge companies and individuals for their achievements in business.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com


