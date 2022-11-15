The Command and control systems market is estimated to be USD 33.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 44.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

Factors such as rise Modernization of existing military infrastructure, Use of space-based C2 infrastructure for enhanced connectivity and mission support are driving factors assisting the growth of the command and control systems market.

The command and control systems market includes major players such L3harris Technologies (US), Thales Group (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are some of the leading companies in this market, among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the command and control systems market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.

Land: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the command and control systems market, by platform“ Based on platform, the command and control systems market is segmented into land, maritime, airborne, and space. The increasing need for situational awareness among defense forces of various countries and modernization of existing military infrastructure are expected to drive the demand for command and control systems across platforms. The land segment is projected to lead the command and control systems market from 2022 to 2027 due to the rising demand for joint-force C2 and dismounted soldier C2 systems

North America: The largest contributing region in the command and control systems market.” The command and control systems market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the command and control systems market for the delivery of command and control systems and related components, thus driving the growth of the command and control systems market in the region.

