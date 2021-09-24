U.S. markets closed

COMMCORE CONSULTING GROUP ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE WITH WATKINS MCGOWAN COMMUNICATIONS TO EXPAND PRESENCE ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST

Watkins McGowan LLC
·2 min read

30-Year Industry Veteran Andy McGowan to Lead Atlanta

WASHINGTON, DC , Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommCore Consulting Group, a Washington, DC, crisis and communications training firm, today announced a joint venture with Watkins McGowan Communications (WMC), an Atlanta-based strategic communications firm. The new CommCore Atlanta office will focus on business expansion across the Southeastern United States and joins the Washington, DC-based company’s other regional offices in New York City, Rochester, Dallas, and Los Angeles. The joint venture expands the training, crisis counsel and public relations services for current and prospective clients. The relationship follows nearly five years of successful collaboration between the firms.

CommCore also announced the appointment of Andy McGowan as Senior Vice President and Director of Strategic Initiatives. Mr. McGowan will lead the Atlanta office and work closely with CEO Andrew Gilman in CommCore’s Washington, DC office. Before founding WMC, McGowan was the director of global media relations and brand reputation for UPS. Prior to UPS, he was the director of marketing and communications for Qualcomm’s Firethorn mobile division. McGowan also worked in Washington, DC, as the VP of communications for the Washington Capitals. He served as the director of public relations for the National Hockey League as well as the Vice President of Communications for Red Bull New York of Major League Soccer.

“Watkins McGowan brings increased firepower to CommCore,” said Andy Gilman, president and CEO, CommCore Consulting Group. “They have loyal clients based on their expertise and extensive knowledge of communications. Andy is an excellent addition to our team and will provide a presence in the growing Atlanta/Southeast market.”

"I have worked with Andy Gilman for nearly a decade and the opportunity to help grow CommCore is exciting,” said McGowan. “This partnership enables our two firms to bring expanded offerings and expertise to our clients. The Southeast continues to be one of the fastest growing areas for business in the country.”

For more information on CommCore Consulting, visit https://commcoreconsulting.com/.

About CommCore Consulting Group
CommCore Consulting Group is a privately held specialty communications firm serving businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations around the world. The company specializes in strategic and tactical communications development and implementation across all industry sectors, organizational crisis planning and response, executive media and presentation training, message development, and internal communications skills development. CommCore is led by its president and CEO, Andrew D. Gilman – a lawyer, award-winning journalist, and co-author of the best-selling book Get to The Point. CommCore is headquartered in Washington D.C., and has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta. For more information about CommCore Consulting please call 202-659-4177 or visit www.commcoreconsulting.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Karla Corea-Carcamo e: kcarcamo@commcoreconsulting.com o: 202-659-4177


