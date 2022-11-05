U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,363.30
    +1,064.94 (+5.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Commencement Bank (WA)
·4 min read

2022 Third Quarter Financials:

  • Total assets were $554 million for quarter-end September 30, 2022.

  • Total loans increased $44.2 million, or 13%, compared to one year earlier. Loan growth was recorded at 14.5% year-to-date.

  • Total deposits were $502.3 million for third quarter, an increase of 6% year-to-date.

  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased 22% year-to-date, and 21% compared to September 2021. A 3% increase was recorded from second quarter 2022 to third quarter 2022.

  • Net income was a record high of $1.8 million for third quarter 2022 compared to $1.5 million one year earlier. Year-to-date earnings of $3.9MM, 29% higher than year-to-date earnings as of September 2021.

  • Earnings per share was $0.45 compared to $0.34 one year earlier.

  • Return on average assets increased to 1.24% for the quarter compared to 1.04% for third quarter 2021.

  • The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.69%.

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBWA) reported a quarterly net income of $1.8 million, or $0.45 earnings per share, for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 22% compared to $1.5 million for third quarter 2021, and 63% compared to $1.1 million in the preceding quarter. Total interest income benefitted from the rapid rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), while interest expense decreased 38% year-over-year. Pre-provision net interest income was $5.1 million compared to $4.4 million one year prior, a 16% increase. Non-interest income benefitted from one, non-recurring receipt of a death benefit from a Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) payout. Non-interest expense increased from additional staffing for operational purposes and future staffing increases for strategic initiatives are anticipated.

Total assets were $554 million for third quarter 2022, compared to $548 million one year prior. Net of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) balances, loans grew 18.2% from $323.7 million, ending third quarter at $395.8 million. The forgiveness of PPP loans is near completion, and funds have been steadily redeployed into higher-yielding, traditional commercial and consumer loans. Loan production remained strong throughout the year.

Quarter-end deposits were $502 million, a slight increase from third quarter 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 21% from one year prior, representing 35% of total deposits. This increase reflects the success in generating new deposit relationships. Time deposits decreased 38%, resulting in an overall improvement in the deposit portfolio mix and lower cost of funds.

Regulatory capital remains well-capitalized on strong earnings. Expansion of the securities portfolio throughout 2021, coupled with the FOMC rate increases in 2022, has impacted Other Comprehensive Income; however, no losses have been recognized.

The net interest margin increased 37 basis points to 3.68% from 3.31% one year prior. Year-to-date, the net interest margin increased 55 basis points. The Bank is well positioned for a rising rate environment and has benefitted from the recent FOMC rate increases. Cost of funds has remained favorable but funding competition on rates is increasing.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.53%, and the Bank's Texas Ratio, a measurement of problem loans and bank-owned properties to capital, remained at 4.7%. Based on the growth in the loan portfolio, a $75K provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses was recorded in third quarter 2022, the first for the year.

"This has been a tremendous quarter for Commencement with the highest recorded net income in the Bank's history. Our team continues to gain momentum as we head into the home stretch of 2022 and we remain focused on taking advantage of the market opportunities in front of us," said John Manolides, Chief Executive Officer.

About Commencement Bancorp, Inc.
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. Commencement Bank was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, King, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of experienced banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

For further discussion, please contact the following:
John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer | 253-284-1802
Nigel L. English, President & Chief Operating Officer | 253-284-1801
Thomas L. Dhamers, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer | 253-284-1803

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe Commencement Bancorp, Inc.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; greater than expected costs to integrate acquisitions, adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. Commencement Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Commencement Bank (WA), Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture
Commencement Bank (WA), Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture
Commencement Bank (WA), Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture
Commencement Bank (WA), Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture
Commencement Bank (WA), Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture
Commencement Bank (WA), Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture

SOURCE: Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (WA)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724052/Commencement-Bancorp-Inc-CBWA-Announces-2022-Third-Quarter-Financial-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung Sells Record $1.7 Billion of Phones Over India Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. clocked its best-ever Diwali festival sales in India, after demand for consumer electronics held up well despite mounting inflation.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    The share price of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was soaring today after The Wall Street Journal reported that China might start easing its strict zero-COVID policies. The restrictions have resulted in many companies, including Nio, having to temporarily close factories or stop production when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. The Journal also reported that U.S. inspectors are finishing up their audit of some U.S.-listed Chinese companies, and investors are hoping that the potential for some Chinese companies to be delisted from U.S. exchanges could soon be eliminated.

  • Why Yamana Gold Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) jumped 20% on Friday after the Canadian gold miner received a new buyout bid.  So what Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) submitted a joint bid for Yamana that values the mining company at $4.

  • Carvana posts huge earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian breaks down Carvana earnings.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Carvana Plummets After Morgan Stanley Warns It May Be a $1 Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. shares plunged to the lowest in more than five years after a Morgan Stanley analyst pulled his rating on the auto retailer and said its stock could be worth as little as $1.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down

  • ‘I lost over 21% in 2022.’ I’m 72, retired, and have worked with my financial adviser for six years. I know markets are down, but this massive loss is worrying. Shouldn’t my adviser have had a plan to manage risk at my age?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • DraftKings sink as sports better user growth under goes a slowdown

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at DraftKings shares amid slowing growth within the online sports gambling space.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Buy No Matter if Crude Prices Rise or Fall

    Look for oil stocks to buy as the best opportunities today, whether crude oil prices are rising or falling. These companies provide valuable energy resources to fuel our cars, homes, and businesses and tremendous opportunities for investors looking to profit from a market with well-established trends. Overall, there are three key oil stocks to buy that investors should keep an eye on, no matter what the market looks like. These companies have proven track records of success in both up and down m

  • Why Snowflake Stock Fell 6% in October

    Shares of data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) fell 5.7% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The valuation has since dropped because of market conditions. The company is guiding for $10 billion in annual revenue by its fiscal 2029 (which mostly overlaps with calendar 2028) with a top-tier free-cash-flow (FCF) margin of 25%, up from trailing-12-month revenue of $1.6 billion and a FCF margin of 11% in the most recent quarter.

  • Twilio stock plummets on earnings loss, weaker-than-expected guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Twilio.

  • AGNC Reports Earnings and Comforts Investors About the Dividend

    This year has been especially tough for the mortgage market and housing in general. The press talks about a housing recession, builders have slowed home construction, mortgage origination volume has been cut in half, and the mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been hammered by rising rates and underperforming portfolios. As the year has worn on, the dividend yields on many mortgage REITs have reached levels where dividend cuts have occurred in the past.

  • Here’s Why ServiceNow (NOW) Underperformed in the Third Quarter

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 2.38% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 3.37% decline for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 4.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The […]

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy these 3 stocks — including two with over 60% upside

    Wow, it’s been a week in the stock market hasn’t it? Thursday marked the fourth session in a row of daily losses, with that particular hit coming after the Fed instituted its fourth consecutive 75-basis point rate hike. That hike, however, was expected; what really roiled the markets was Fed chair Powell’s indications that the central bank will not be cutting back, or even slowing down, on the rate hikes anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% annualized, and the core CPI is up to 6

  • Why Proto Labs' Stock Plunged 31.1% on Friday

    Shares of rapid manufacturer Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) fell as much as 31.8% in trading on Friday after the company reported quarterly earnings. Analysts expected revenue to be flat, so that was a slight disappointment, but adjusted earnings per share of $0.40 beat estimates by $0.02. Proto Labs is also seeing demand overall soften as customers worry about inventory and look for ways to cut costs.

  • Meta's Ad Business Is Doing Better Than You Think

    Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) stock plunged 25% after its third-quarter earnings report last week. Revenue fell 4%, earnings per share was slashed in half, and the tech giant lost nearly $4 billion in Reality Labs, its division devoted to the metaverse. Meta stock is now down more than 73% year-to-date as a result of the added earnings pain.

  • Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s (TSE:WPM) latest 7.8% drop adds to a year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ( TSE:WPM ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Sell These 3 Tech Stocks Because PC Demand Is Tumbling, Morgan Stanley Says

    The outlook for PC sales has been deteriorating throughout 2022. And a survey by the bank found that the consumers are increasingly cautious.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock plunges, media giant 'dealing with three different issues'

    Warner Bros. Discovery's stock sank another 13% on Friday after the company reported third quarter earnings results that missed expectations across the board.