Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Appoints Nigel L. English to Board of Directors

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBWA) is pleased to announce that Commencement Bank President and Chief Operating Officer, Nigel L. English, has been appointed to both the Commencement Bank and Commencement Bancorp, Inc.'s, board of directors. English is an instrumental part of the Bank's management team and will play a pivotal role in Commencement's growth and succession for current Chief Executive Officer, John Manolides.

"Selecting Nigel as the Bank's new president earlier this year was a calculated move in the overall growth strategy for Commencement. His input on both the bank and holding company boards is essential for achieving our initiatives and we are looking forward to his contribution," said Hal Russell, Chairman of the Board.

About Commencement Bancorp, Inc.

Commencement Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. Commencement Bank was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, King, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of experienced banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

For further discussion, please contact the following:

John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer | 253-284-1802

Nigel L. English, President & Chief Operating Officer | 253-284-1801

Thomas L. Dhamers, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer | 253-284-1803

