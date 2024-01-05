Comments get fiery at hearing over $3B New Center development in Detroit

There was a mix of questions, compliments and fiery criticism Thursday night during a public hearing on proposed tax-capture incentives for a $3 billion collaborative development in Detroit's New Center area involving Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Pistons and Michigan State University.

“Tell Tom Gores to build it out of his own pocket," Linda Campbell, an activist with the Detroit People's Platform, said of the Pistons team owner. "It doesn’t deserve the kind of public subsidy that Tom Gores is asking for. Use his own money — then we may not like it, but we don’t get a say, because it’s his own money."

Orange is proposed new housing. Green is the joint Henry Ford-MSU research center. Light blue is the Henry Ford Hospital expansion. Purple is parking.

Yet other speakers, including Pierre Haden, president of the Historic Boston-Edison Association, said they support the development and are looking forward to it spurring growth in the area.

"Henry Ford is not perfect, the Pistons (organization) is not perfect. But can you imagine when they first introduced Whole Foods — people thought it was crazy. That spilled out into our communities, and did something magnificent," Haden said. “This is epic for us as a whole.”

The hearing was held in a meeting room inside the Pistons Performance Center, 6201 Second Ave., and ran for more than two hours.

At issue was a proposed local and state-level tax-capture incentive, known as a Transformational Brownfield, that would capture $232 million for the developers over a period of 35 years.

Housing planned for 725 Amsterdam

The capture would apply to five of the development's six projects that have $773 million in development costs. The sixth and largest project — a $2.2 billion Henry Ford Hospital expansion with a new 21-story hospital tower — isn't seeking any incentives or tax breaks.

Two of the projects would break ground this year; all are to be completed by late 2029.

The Transformational Brownfield incentive would apply to:

662 planned new apartments, to be built by a Pistons-related entity.

A new eight-story medical research center, to be a joint venture between the health system and MSU.

A six-story parking deck for residents of the new apartments and workers at the research center.

Story continues

“Projects of this size and scope, by their nature require a broad variety of financing sources," Richard Haddad, chief operating officer for the Pistons, told the several dozen people in the audience.

"We are not here as real estate developers who do this to make a profit," he continued. "Without the benefits and the incentives that we’re pursuing, it would be impossible to get financing, it would be impossible to get loans, it would be impossible to get investors on board ... the package of incentives we’re pursuing is really the amount that’s necessary to make this viable."

The hearing wasn't the first time residents have sounded off on the plan. After weeks of presentations and back and forth, a neighborhood group last month gave preliminary approval to a Community Benefits package of various concessions, commitments and future gifts from the three developers to those in the area.

A few key items were $500,000 for rental assistance, a $2-million home repair fund for existing neighborhood residents, 50 free tuition MSU scholarships for area high schoolers and a promise to accept Section 8 housing vouchers for the 20% of the development's apartments to be set aside as "affordable."

Reaction to new housing details

The 662 total apartments would be spread across three projects:

Redevelopment of Henry Ford's headquarters, One Ford Place at 6005 Second Ave., into 403 apartments.

Construction of a six-story, 154-unit apartment building at 725 Amsterdam St.

Construction of a six-story, 105-unit apartment building at 675 Amsterdam.

At Thursday night's hearing, resident Latanya Pitts said she thinks it is a mistake to only build apartments and not any houses, which would be better suited for families.

More: New details revealed on $3B development set to transform Detroit's New Center

“Can you go back to the drawing board and build affordable homes — single family homes — that everybody can enjoy?" she asked.

Another resident, Ralph Simpson, shared similar thoughts.

“I have a concern that projects of this type … at heart represent a substantial subsidy to people who are more well-to-do and less likely to have families than the average person in Detroit," Simpson said.

Haddad, the Pistons executive, said they devised their plan by examining the housing situation in the neighborhood and seeing how demand exceeds supply.

"We’re not saying every person who wants to live in Detroit is going to be able to live here, or is going to want to live here," he said. "We understand that there’s families and there’s individuals this may not make sense for. But we do believe that anybody who wants to live in an apartment here in this neighborhood, adding 660 units at deep levels of affordability for 20% of those units, is going to make it easier.”

Why Henry Ford will still own the land

Henry Ford Health currently owns all of the land for the six project sites and would continue to own all the land once the projects are done.

Even though Henry Ford wouldn't be involved in building or operating the apartments, it would enter into long-term ground leases with a Pistons-related entity (up to 99 years) for the three apartment sites.

"The reason we do a ground lease is for just long-term viability around our campus," Jerry Darby, vice president of development for Henry Ford Health, told the Free Press. "So if the housing goes away at some point in time, we still can control the property over the long haul. It allows us to make sure — over the long run — we have viable properties around us."

Of the 133 apartments being set aside as "affordable," 13 units would be reserved for those making no more than 30% area median income (AMI) or $19,890 a year for a single person; 107 units reserved at 50% AMI or $33,150, and 13 units at 70% AMI or $46,410.

A rendering of the joint Henry Ford/MSU medical research center.

Actual rents for the 50% AMI units would be about $828 per month for a studio unit, $888 per month for a one-bedroom and $1,066 per month for a two-bedroom, according to a project presentation.

The Transformational Brownfield still needs approval by the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, followed by Detroit City Council and the Michigan Strategic Fund in Lansing.

A groundbreaking for the Henry Ford-MSU research center and hospital expansion could happen this year. Construction of the first apartment building could start in 2025.

The developers are also seeking an unspecified amount of federal low-income housing tax credits and potentially federal historic tax credits for housing components.

Henry Ford officials have previously said that their $2.2-billion hospital expansion project, which isn't seeking incentives, is not contingent on the housing, parking deck and research center incentives happening.

What makes up the $232M ask

Incremental local property taxes — 30 years

Construction materials for the buildings — 100% sales tax exemption

Construction labor — 100% state income tax capture

Permanent employees in the new buildings — 50% state income tax capture for 20 years

Residents in the new apartments — 100% state income tax capture for 20 years

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroiters sound off at hearing over $3B New Center development