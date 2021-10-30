Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Agreement with HE Capital Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with HE Capital Markets ("HE Capital"), an investor relations and capital markets advisory firm located in London, England, to provide investor relations services (the "Services") to the Company for a period of three months. The Company will pay HE Capital a fee of US$15,000 in consideration for the Services. Richard O'Rourke will provide the Services to the Company. Mr. O'Rourke is arms' length to the Company and does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market.

