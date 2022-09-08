U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.50
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,553.00
    -24.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,252.00
    -11.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.40
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.52
    +0.58 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.46
    +0.20 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    -0.0028 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.00
    -1.91 (-7.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1487
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7800
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,174.86
    +356.88 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.41
    +17.70 (+3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,259.94
    +22.11 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Final Hole of its 2022 Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit, Quebec

Commerce Resources Corp.
·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXv:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2022 drill program at the Company's wholly owned Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit, located in Nunavik, Quebec.

The Company has recently completed its twelfth (12) and final drill hole of its 2022 program at the Ashram Deposit, with a total of approximately 2,760 m completed (Figure 1). The drill holes were completed - for deposit delineation - at various orientations and locations with pre-determined end-of-hole depths ranging from approximately 50 m to 410 m core length.

The first two (2) drill holes (EC22-194 and 195) were completed as step-outs at the southern end of the deposit to improve the confidence of the geological model in this area and extended the mineralized footprint at Ashram an additional ~100 m to the southeast (see news release dated August 12th, 2022). An additional four (4) drill holes (EC22-204, 205, 206, and 207) were completed at the southern end of the deposit to further constrain the geological model and probe the deposit's southern contact. The remaining six (6) drill holes (EC22-196, 197, 198, 198A, 199, and 200) were completed as resource infill with the objective of increasing confidence from the inferred/indicated categories to the indicated/measured categories within the anticipated Prefeasibility pit shell where the neodymium-praseodymium ("NdPr") contents are highest. Depending on the location within the deposit, the NdPr distribution - i.e. % of Nd+Pr oxide of the total rare earth oxide ("REO") - typically varies from 21-24+% with monazite being the dominant carrier of the rare earth elements ("REEs").

Processing of the 2022 drill core is ongoing at site with samples collected shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON, for geochemical analysis. Analytical results are pending for all core samples from the 2022 drill program. As the drill holes are fully logged and sample analysis are received, the geological model will be refined.

The 2022 drill hole plan was developed by the Company's principal Prefeasibility Study consultant (BBA Inc.) with a primary objective to infill a larger pit shell (~+50%) compared to what was considered in the Project's 2012 Preliminary Economic Assessment. This larger pit shell is anticipated to underpin an initial mineral reserve estimate upon completion of the Prefeasibility Study for the Project.

The program is being managed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, (head office) with drilling operations being carried out by Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd. of Hawkesbury, ON. The Company notes that it will carry-out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.

Commerce Resources Corp., Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture
Commerce Resources Corp., Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1: 2022 drill plan and holes completed to date at the Ashram Deposit

Commerce Resources Corp., Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture
Commerce Resources Corp., Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture

Photo 1: Drill site for hole EC22-198 at the Ashram Deposit.

Commerce Resources Corp., Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture
Commerce Resources Corp., Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: Cross-section (left) and oblique view (right) of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit's principal mineralized zones. To be updated following completion of the 2022 drill program.

About the Ashram Deposit

The Ashram Deposit ranks as one of the largest REE (and fluorspar) deposits globally, consisting of a monazite dominated, single mineralized body outcropping at surface, and has a footprint approximately 700 m along strike, over 300 m across, and 600 m deep, remaining open in several directions. The deposit hosts a measured resource of 1.6 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.77% rare earth oxide (REO) and 3.8% F, an indicated resource of 27.7 Mt at 1.90% REO and 2.9% F, and an inferred resource of 219.8 Mt at 1.88% REO and 2.2% F, at a cut-off grade of 1.25% REO (Effective Date July 5th, 2012). Note, mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and ‘Qualified Person' as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP.

"Chris Grove"

Chris Grove
President and Director
Tel: 604.484.2700
Email: cgrove@commerceresources.com
Web: http://www.commerceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the
TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that we expect to complete a prefeasibility study for the Ashram Project; that mixed REC is readily saleable; that partial separation will allow for a marketable neodymium and praseodymium oxide to be produced; that we may move downstream early in the mine-life through partial separation; that Ashram has the potential to become one of the largest fluorspar deposit and a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets; and that the Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth element producers globally. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Ashram Project; that even if we are able raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from the Ashram Project may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability; and despite the current expected viability of the Ashram Project, conditions changing such that even if metals or minerals are discovered on the Ashram Project, the project may not be commercially viable; The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Commerce Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714994/Commerce-Resources-Corp-Completes-Final-Hole-of-its-2022-Drill-Program-at-the-Ashram-Rare-Earth-and-Fluorspar-Deposit-Quebec

Recommended Stories

  • Hawkish Fed Chatter Has Wall Street Betting on Big Rate Hike, Crypto Traders Shorting Bitcoin

    Several Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday signaled that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates until there are clear signs that inflation is coming down for multiple months. “We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,” Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard said Wednesday in a speech at a banking conference in New York. The next rate hike decisions is set to take place on Sept. 21, when the Federal Open Market Committee will meet for the first time since last month’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium retreat in Wyoming.

  • Callinex Discovers the Alchemist: New High-Grade Copper, Zinc, Gold and Silver Deposit at the Pine Bay Project, MB

    Callinex Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Callinex") (TSXV: CNX) (OTCQX: CLLXF) is pleased to announce it has discovered the Alchemist deposit ("Alchemist"), a new high-grade copper, zinc, gold and silver bearing Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") deposit at the Company's 100% owned Pine Bay Project, located 16km away from Flin Flon, MB. The Alchemist sits at the base of the interpreted growth fault corridor that hosts six other deposits including the emerging high-grade copper, gold, silver and

  • FPX Nickel Scoping Study Outlines Development of World's Largest Integrated Nickel Sulphate Operation for EV Battery Supply Chain at Baptiste Project in British Columbia

    FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an internal engineering scoping study ("the Study") evaluating the production of nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle ("EV") battery supply chain from the high-grade awaruite nickel concentrate to be produced by the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or "the Project") in central British Columbia. The Study highlights FPX's potential to develop the world's largest integrated

  • Tycoon Adani to Start Exporting Power From India to Bangladesh

    (Bloomberg) -- Tycoon Gautam Adani plans to start exporting electricity from a coal-fired plant in eastern India to Bangladesh before the end of the year, helping to alleviate energy shortages in the South Asian nation.Adani Power Ltd. will commission a 1.6 gigawatt facility in Jharkhand state and a dedicated transmission line for the exports by Dec. 16, Adani said in a Twitter post late on Monday after meeting Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi. The project underscores India

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Woes

    With uncertainties surrounding the global economy denting commodity prices, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat at the moment. Stocks like FCX, LEU and FCUUF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their potential.

  • Bitcoin Mining Firm Poolin Halts Withdrawals in Liquidity Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Poolin, one of the largest providers of Bitcoin mining-pool services, has suspended all withdrawals, flash trades and internal transfers within the Beijing-based firm’s system, citing the need to preserve liquidity.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapUkrain

  • Carlyle Group stock sinks after BofA swings to bearish from bullish, slashes price target by 43%

    Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. dropped 2.9% toward an eight-week low in morning trading Tuesday, after the BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler swung to bearish from bullish on the alternative asset manager, citing emerging fundraising challenges and the negative effects from the surprise departure its chief executive last month. "We believe the management change could adversely impact employee retention, fundraising, and CG's business strategy including M&A and signals risk to prior financi

  • MORNING BID-It's raining yen

    A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever Just as the yen's eye-popping plunge against the dollar grabs the world's financial market spotlight, investors will get a closer look on Thursday into the underlying state of the Japanese economy. Revised second quarter GDP data, and trade and current account figures for July, will give an insight into the yen's economic fundamentals, and offer clues to whether the level and pace of the currency's depreciation are justified. Economists expected Japan's Q2 GDP growth to be revised up to an annualised 2.9% rate from 2.2%, and quarterly growth to be revised up to 0.7% from 0.5%.

  • European Markets Face Fresh Reckoning Threatening Further Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and corporate bonds have taken a beating this year. Investors might still be in denial about how much worse it could get.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapDespite the stresses o

  • Why Is ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    ChemoCentryx (CCXI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Markets: Bitcoin stays under US$19,000, Ether biggest loser among top 10 crypto

    Bitcoin fell further in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, while Ether lost the most ground among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Ethereum Classic fell more than 15%. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin slumps below US$19,000, Ether drops despite Merge progress Fast facts Bitcoin dropped 5.6% in the past 24 hours to US$18,801.4 at […]

  • Porsche IPO Moves Ahead as Parent VW Looks to Defy Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is pushing ahead with its plan to list a minority stake in the Porsche sports-car maker despite gyrating markets, paving the way for what could be one of Europe’s biggest initial public offerings.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Best India ETFs for Q4 2022

    India exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a way for investors to geographically diversify their global portfolios by owning a range of companies in the world’s second most populous nation and one of the world’s largest emerging markets.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads afternoon rally, oil plunges to seven-month low

    U.S. stocks charged forward Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week long sell-off across equity markets.

  • Uber Technologies Stock Is Generating Improved Relative Strength

    Uber Technologies shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Cathie Wood-Linked Firm Claims 'Crypto Unicorn' Status

    Cathie Wood-linked crypto firm 21.co claims it's "Switzerland's largest crypto unicorn" after its latest financing round.

  • DWAC Stock Bounces On Trump Merger Deadline Reprieve

    DWAC stock rose as Digital World Acquisition said the SPAC's sponsor will extend the Trump merger deadline after investors reportedly voted no.

  • Tough to Find 'Significant Reasons' to Be Long Sterling: CIBC

    Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC, sees "further to go" before sterling reaches the bottom on "Bloomberg Markets Europe."

  • Small Deposits: TD settles class action; Janney picks new wealth head

    A federal judge in Camden, New Jersey has given her initial approval for a settlement in a class action lawsuit brought by two TD Bank consumers who claimed they were misled when applying for a secured credit card.

  • FTX partnership boosts GameStop despite mixed quarterly results

    GameStop shares jumped over 11% in after-market trading on Wednesday following an announced partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange giant FTX US, which will focus on “new e-commerce and online marketing initiatives.” See related article: FTX agrees to help South Korea’s Busan build its own crypto exchange Fast facts The announcement came in tandem with GameStop’s […]