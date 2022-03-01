U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.25
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,864.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,184.25
    -43.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.00
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.33
    +2.61 (+2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.70
    +15.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.21 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1227
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.00
    +2.41 (+8.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8860
    -0.1040 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,379.11
    +4,948.72 (+12.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.96
    +114.22 (+13.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.69
    +16.44 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Commerce Resources Intersects 2.07% REO over 129.5 m at the Ashram REE/ Fluorspar Deposit, Quebec

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMRZF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce assay results received for the final two (2) holes completed at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit ("Ashram Deposit") as part of the 2021 drill program. The field program, completed in July-August 2021 in support of the Ashram Project's Prefeasibility Study, included twelve (12) drill holes totaling 2,814 m focused on resource infill within the planned open-pit shell. Results for the first ten (10) drill holes were announced December 22nd, 2021, and January 17 and February 7, 2022 (Table 1 and Figure 1) with the results for the final two (2) drill holes reported herein. Highlights include:

  • 1.82% rare earth oxide ("REO") over 225.4 m (EC21-192), including,

    • 2.07% REO over 129.5 m

  • 1.71% REO over 147.8 m (EC21-189), including,

    • 2.14% REO over 60.5 m

The primary objective of the 2021 drill program at Ashram was to improve the confidence of the mineral resource (inferred -> indicated -> measured) in support of an updated mineral resource estimate to be completed as part of the ongoing Prefeasibility Study, which will also determine the initial mineral reserve estimate for the Ashram Project. Based on the drilling to date, the Company anticipates a large portion of Ashram's current inferred and indicated resources will be converted to indicated and measured resources.

Company President Chris Grove states "We are excited to finally have all of these drill results returned to us, as they are excellent and are indicative of the huge and well mineralized deposit that the Ashram is. With the REE industry being more focused on monazite dominant mineralogy, as the Ashram is, we look forward to releasing more results from the other programs that are currently underway."

Both drill holes (EC21-189 and 192) were collared in the south-central portions of the deposit, and intersected grades consistent with previous drilling, remaining mineralized over their entire length. Strong NdPr distributions (i.e. % of Nd+Pr oxide of the total REO) continue to be returned in excess of 20-21%, including drill hole EC21-192 with 129.5 m of 2.07% REO at an NdPr distribution of 21.5%. Core sample assays for all twelve (12) drill holes completed during the 2021 drill program have now been received, with grade over width and corresponding NdPr oxide distributions presented in Table 1, and drill hole highlights and locations presented in Figure 1.

Table 1: 2021 assay results for infill drill holes at the Ashram Deposit

As the Ashram Deposit is known to continue for more than 600 m in depth, and remains open, the 2021 drill holes were ended at pre-determined depths below the anticipated pit shell, and therefore, most holes completed as part of the infill drilling at Ashram ended in mineralization.

The results of the 2021 drill program continue to highlight the size of the Ashram Deposit as well as continuity of the REE mineralization, extending from surface to considerable depth. The Company is planning to complete an approximate 2,500 m drill program this summer at Ashram and will focus on continued infill to improve the confidence of the mineral resource (inferred -> indicated -> measured), as well as on the southern portion of the deposit where limited drilling has been completed by comparison and the deposit remains open.

The Company notes that it carried out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company successfully navigated the process to obtain authorization to enter Nunavik, and no cases of COVID-19 were documented relating to its 2021 mineral exploration programs. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

A quality assurance / quality control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches, as well as collection of quarter-core duplicates, at a rate of approximately 5%. Drill holes were sampled from top to bottom and shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON, for analysis.

Lab analysis included major oxides and multi-element, including the rare earth elements, by ICP-OES/MS following a lithium borate fusion (package 8-REE) and fluorine by Fusion Specific Ion Electrode-ISE (Code 4F-F). Standard drill core sample preparation was completed and comprised of crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh, followed by a 250 g riffle split and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µ (package RX1).

Figure 1: 2021 drill assay highlights - Ashram Deposit

About the Ashram Deposit

The Ashram Deposit ranks as one of the largest REE (and fluorspar) deposits globally, consisting of a monazite dominated, single mineralized body outcropping at surface, and has a footprint approximately 600 m along strike, over 300 m across, and 600 m deep, remaining open in several directions. The deposit hosts a measured resource of 1.6 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.77% rare earth oxide (REO) and 3.8% F, an indicated resource of 27.7 Mt at 1.90% REO and 2.9% F, and an inferred resource of 219.8 Mt at 1.88% REO and 2.2% F, at a cut-off grade of 1.25% REO (Effective Date July 5th, 2012). Note, mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and ‘Qualified Person' as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP.

"Chris Grove"
Chris Grove
President and Director
Tel: 604.484.2700
Email: cgrove@commerceresources.com
Web: https://www.commerceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that we expect to complete an updated mineral resource estimate and a prefeasibility study for the Ashram Project, that we anticipate that certain of Ashram's inferred and indicated resources will be converted to indicate and measured resources; that an open-pit shell is planned for the Ashram Project; and that the Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include: that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Ashram Project; that even if we are able raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful and even if such tests are successful, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; the required permits to build and operate the envisaged open-pit shell may not be obtained in a timely or cost-effective manner, or at all; and despite the current expected viability of the Ashram Project, conditions changing such that even if metals or minerals are discovered on the Ashram Project, the project may not be commercially viable; The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Commerce Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690806/Commerce-Resources-Intersects-207-REO-over-1295-m-at-the-Ashram-REE-Fluorspar-Deposit-Quebec

Recommended Stories

  • O3 Mining Announces LOI for Sale of East Cadillac Project to Cartier Resources

    O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Cartier Resources Inc. ("Cartier") pursuant to which Cartier would acquire a 100% interest in the East Cadillac Project, located in the Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, which is currently held in a wholly-owned by the Corporation (the "Transaction"). The Transaction remains subject to due diligence, corporate and regulatory approvals,

  • Target to invest up to $300 million to lift starting wage range to $15 to $24, expand health benefits

    Target Corp. announced Monday that it will lift its starting wage range to $15 to $24. Nearly two years ago, Target raised its starting pay to $15. The new pay range will apply to all hourly workers across stores, the supply chain and more, and puts the retailer in a position to be a "wage leader in every market where it operates," the company said in a statement. A new hire's starting pay will depend on the position and the local market. Target is also expanding its health benefits alongside th

  • Call Traders Blast Teladoc Stock on Amazon Partnership

    Teladoc Health is teaming up with Amazon to provide voice-activated customer care

  • Russian-listed stocks tumble in London, while BP plunges on Rosneft exit

    Sberbank's London ADR and two Russian metals stocks are taking hard hits on Monday, as global sanctions hit hard over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220 million A350 claim

    PARIS/DUBAI (Reuters) -Airbus hit back in an escalating dispute with Qatar Airways over A350 jets on Monday, asking a British judge to award $220 million in damages over two undelivered airliners. The planemaker's claim for two A350s that Qatar's national carrier has rejected comes after the airline sued Airbus for $600 million over degradation on more than 20 jets recently grounded by Qatar. Airbus also wants to recover millions of dollars of credits awarded to the airline, a filing showed, offering a rare glimpse into negotiating details in the secretive global aircraft industry.

  • TD expands in U.S. with $13.4 billion First Horizon purchase in its biggest-ever deal

    (Reuters) -Toronto-Dominion Bank Group said on Monday it will buy First Horizon Corp for $13.4 billion in cash to expand its footprint in the southeastern United States, as the Canadian lender bets on rapid population growth in the region with its record acquisition. The deal is the culmination of a concerted hunt for U.S. acquisitions by TD, Canada's second-largest bank by market value, and follows unsuccessful bids for other U.S. assets in recent months. TD will pay $25 for each First Horizon share, a 37% premium to the target's last close, funding the deal entirely with its excess capital, it said.

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • 6 things you need to know before taking out a personal loan

    Millions of Americans borrow personal loans to consolidate debt, cover unforeseen expenses, tackle home improvement projects and even start businesses. Here are six things experts say you should know before taking out a personal loan. To get a personal loan, you will fill out a loan application and show proof of your identity, address and income.

  • BMO Capital Upgrades This Discount Store Chain - Read Why

    BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $170, up from $155, suggesting a 21% upside. The analyst sees a favorable risk/reward at current share levels and believes consensus expectations are too low for the gross margin impact of the shift to $1.25 at Dollar Tree. Related: Is Dollar Tree Becoming The .25 Store? Here's What Investors And Shoppers Should Know Bania added that if BMO is wrong and the company's 2

  • European stocks skid on tightening Russian sanctions, while defense companies rally

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Reverse Lower After Last Week's Gains; Defense Stocks And Steelmakers Climb

    Despite the sell-off in the major indexes, defense and steel stocks rose as geopolitical tensions benefited these industries.

  • Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

    Retailers are adding new brands, advanced technology, more logistics and warehouse space to keep customers hooked to online shopping.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Euro weakens, rouble slumps as sanctions piled on Russia

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Russian rouble plunged and the euro nursed losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, prompting investors to shun riskier currencies. Western allies have ramped up efforts to punish Russia with new sanctions including cutting off some of its banks from the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and shuttering their airspace to Russian aircraft. Still, outside of the rouble the FX market reaction has been relatively stable, market participants said.

  • Bonds Gain as Safety Trumps Inflation Fears Amid Russia Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Government bonds rose as investors piled into haven assets to ride out the market fallout from unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies over the weekend.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Ban

  • AB Foods' Primark outlook improving as inflation weighs on food businesses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Monday the outlook for its Primark fashion business was improving, though it cautioned its food businesses were facing increasing inflationary pressures. The group said sales and adjusted operating profit for its first half to March 5 would be "strongly ahead" of the prior year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting a better performance from Primark. Primark's sales were forecast to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%.

  • Silver Gains Ground As Precious Metals Stay In Demand

    Silver managed to settle back above $24.20 and is testing the resistance at $24.50.

  • Yandex Stock Sinks Before Trading in Russian Search Engine Halted

    Shares of Russian search engine Yandex were halted Monday as Western economies tightened sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trading of Yandex (ticker: YNDX ) stock was halted on the Nasdaq on Monday, citing news pending. Before the halt, the shares were down 21% to $14.90 in premarket trading.

  • U.S. banks' Russian investment banking fee income in doubt after Moscow sanctions

    Western sanctions on Moscow could throw the small but lucrative Russian investment banking business that several large U.S. banks have maintained into question, lawyers said, which could deal a hit to tens of millions of dollars in fees. Major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, have continued to underwrite and advise on Russian deals, often alongside the investment banking arm of state-owned VTB. VTB Capital is the largest investment bank by fees in Russia.

  • Zoom signals an end to pandemic boom times, and the stock is falling

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares dove as much as 10% in late trading Monday after the videoconferencing company showed off huge growth from 2021 but admitted that type of performance may be ending for now.