U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.25
    +10.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,778.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,881.00
    +42.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.50
    +9.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.21
    -0.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.82
    +0.29 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4030
    +0.4030 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,165.40
    +862.14 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.16
    +10.19 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,259.75
    +22.18 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% Nb2O5 over 5.1 m, in Drill Hole at the Mallard Prospect, Niobium Claim Group Property, Quebec

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce sample assay results for the first three (3) drill holes from Saville Resources Inc.'s (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) ("Saville Resources") 2021 diamond drill program at the Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located in northern Quebec. The Property covers several prospective and advanced-stage niobium-tantalum targets, where Saville Resources is completing an Earn-in Agreement for up to a 75% interest in the claim group.

The 2021 drill program, completed in July, included seven (7) holes totalling 1,349 m split over two prospects - Mallard (681 m over 3 holes) and the Miranna Prospect (668 m over 4 holes). Core sample assay highlights at Mallard include:

  • 42.3 m of 0.82% Nb2O5, 153 ppm Ta2O5, and 8.7% P2O5 (EC21-175), including,

    • 17.1 m of 1.00% Nb2O5, 136 ppm Ta2O5, and 8.3% P2O5, or

    • 5.1 m of 1.39% Nb2O5, 148 ppm Ta2O5, and 12.0% P2O5,

  • 12.4 m of 0.84% Nb2O5, 186 ppm Ta2O5, and 11.3% P2O5 (EC21-176), including,

    • 3.8 m of 1.06% Nb2O5, 151 ppm Ta2O5, and 12.9% P2O5

  • 29.7 m of 0.61% Nb2O5, 251 ppm Ta2O5, and 6.8% P2O5 (EC21-177)

The initial three holes of the drill program, completed at the at the Mallard Prospect (EC21-175, 176, and 177), were designed as 50 m step-outs along strike to the southeast of the high-grade intersection in drill hole EC19-174A, which was completed as the final drill hole of the 2019 program, returning 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (see news release dated June 11th, 2019). The Company is pleased to report that the 2021 drill program has returned the best niobium intercept to date from the Property at 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, within a larger interval of 0.82% Nb2O5 over 42.3 m, including a peak sample assay of 1.73% Nb2O5 (Table 1). In addition to the high-grades of niobium, drill intercepts continue to return coincident and significant tantalum and phosphate mineralization.

Table 1: 2021 drill hole results for the Mallard Prospect

Prospect

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Nb2O5
(%)

Ta2O5
(ppm)

P2O5
(%)

Comments

Mallard

EC21-175

3.5

13.0

9.5

0.75

163

10.3

Collared in mineralization

106.5

148.8

42.3

0.82

153

8.7

including

112.5

129.6

17.1

1.00

136

8.3

or

115.5

120.6

5.1

1.39

148

12.0

1.73% Nb2O5 peak assay

Mallard

EC21-176

53.5

71.0

17.5

0.70

39

7.4

1.16% Nb2O5 peak assay

64.5

66.0

1.5

1.14

35

11.6

104.9

117.2

12.4

0.84

186

11.3

1.19% Nb2O5 peak assay

including

113.4

117.2

3.8

1.06

151

12.9

140.1

148.0

7.9

0.78

203

4.5

1.30% Nb2O5 peak assay

Mallard

EC21-176

82.27

106.1

23.8

0.61

111

8.9

131.7

161.4

29.7

0.61

251

6.8

(1) Analytical detection limit for Ta2O5 is 0.002%

(2) Intervals reported are core length. True width is not fully constrained; however, data indicates core length widths approximate 90%+ of true width

(3) All drill holes are NQ core size, with approximate azimuth/dip of 230°/45°

All drill holes completed at Mallard were completed at an orientation of 230°/45°, to cross-cut the local geological trend, with depths ranging from 221 to 239 m.

The Mallard Prospect is characterized by a series of sub-parallel, elongate, moderate-steeply dipping, northwest striking mineralized horizons that extend from surface and remain open in all directions. These higher-grade mineralized horizons are surrounded by halos of moderate to low grade niobium mineralization. Coincident and significant grades of tantalum and phosphate are also associated with both moderate and high-grade niobium zones. In addition, well-mineralized fluorite zones were encountered in the 2021 Mallard drill holes, supporting the interpreted extension of the fluorite zone to the southeast (Table 2).

Table 2: 2021 fluorspar drill intercepts at the Mallard Prospect

Prospect

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

F
(%)

CaF2
(%)(1)

Nb2O5
(%)

Mallard

EC21-175

159.0

166.4

7.4

13.6

27.9

0.36

EC21-176

120.4

127.7

7.2

12.4

25.4

0.40

EC21-177

107.0

110.1

3.1

8.4

17.2

0.28

(1) Fluorspar content (CaF2) is approximated by multiplying the fluorine assay by 2.055 and assumes the fluorspar is the sole source to the fluorine.

(2) fluorspar intervals reported are core length. True width is not known

Given the elongate nature of the mineralization at Mallard, as well as the moderate-steep dip, the mineralized horizons encountered at depth in each hole have a reasonable potential to continue down-dip, as well as up-dip and potentially to surface. Drill hole EC21-175 was collared in mineralization with 0.75% Nb2O5 over 9.5 m confirming potential for additional subparallel zones to the northeast, an area of Mallard that remains to be drill tested.

In addition, the high-grade mineralization encountered in the 2021 Mallard drill holes is present within 110 m of surface. Coupled with the presence of numerous high-grade, glacially dispersed boulders, suggests that open-pit extraction methods may be potentially applicable in a development scenario. By comparison, several of the more advanced niobium focused projects in North America are being developed using underground extraction scenarios due to significant amounts of overburden, including North America's only operating niobium mine - Niobec. Overburden thickness at Mallard ranges from 2 to 5 m.

Saville Resources is in the process of updating the geological model at Mallard, which will guide targeting for the next phase of drilling, planned for 2022.

Core sample assays for the four (4) drill holes (668 m) completed at the Miranna Prospect, immediately following the drilling at Mallard, have not yet been received. The drilling at Miranna, marks the first drill testing to date at that prospect.

The Miranna Prospect is characterized by a strongly mineralized (niobium-tantalum-phosphate), glacially dispersed boulder train with an apex that correlates with a distinct magnetic high anomaly. Sample assays of the mineralized boulders from the train include 5.93% Nb2O5, 310 ppm Ta2O5, and 11.5% P2O5; and 4.30% Nb2O5, 240 ppm Ta2O5, and 13.4% P2O5; as well as multiple additional samples grading >1% Nb2O5. The drill holes at Miranna are targeting the interpreted bedrock source of this mineralized boulder train. Geological logging of the 2021 Miranna drill core has identified coarse-grained (up to 0.5 cm) pyrochlore mineralization present in each hole, primarily hosted within a magnetite-calcite Carbonatite rock unit.

The Company notes that the field programs were carried-out while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The process to enter Nunavik was successfully navigated with authorization obtained to complete the planned field activities. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec. The Company is also pleased to report that no cases of COVID-19 were documented with respect to the 2021 exploration program.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches, as well as collection of quarter-core duplicates, at a rate of approximately 5%. Drill holes were sampled from top to bottom, for a total of 933 samples including QAQC, and were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON for analysis.

Lab analysis included niobium, tantalum, and major oxides by XRF (package 8-Coltan XRF + Major Oxides) and fluorine by Fusion Specific Ion Electrode-ISE (Code 4F-F). The fluorspar content (CaF2) is approximated by multiplying the fluorine assay by 2.055 and assumes the fluorspar is the sole source to the fluorine. However, a limited to negligible amount of fluorine may be attributed to fluorapatite, which maybe present with the fluorite in the sample. Therefore, the CaF2 grade noted is best represented as an approximation of the fluorspar content. Standard drill core sample preparation was completed and comprised of crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh, followed by a 250 g riffle split and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µ (package RX1). Additional sample analysis is anticipated.

Figure 1: 2021 drill assay highlights - Mallard Prospect

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP.

"Chris Grove"

Chris Grove
President and Director
Tel: 604.484.2700
Email: cgrove@commerceresources.com
Web: https://www.commerceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include that Saville will execute a considerably more expansive drill program; that geological model at Mallard will guide targeting for the next phase of drilling, planned for 2022; that Saville has potential for high-grade and wider widths where conditions are favourable; and that the Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that our contracted engineering firms may not be able to provide engineering solutions which are effective or can be implemented economically; changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful and even it tests are successful, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine can be obtained. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Commerce Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670478/Commerce-Resources-Reports-Saville-Resources-Intersects-100-Nb2O5-over-171-m-including-139-Nb2O5-over-51-m-in-Drill-Hole-at-the-Mallard-Prospect-Niobium-Claim-Group-Property-Quebec

Recommended Stories

  • Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy for the first time

    Scientists have used X-rays to spot what might be the first planet detected beyond the Milky Way galaxy.

  • China builds world’s fastest programmable quantum computers that outperform ‘classical’ computers

    One of the quantum systems is million times more powerful than Google’s Sycamore

  • NASA captures footage of a significant solar flare

    Auroras may be visible in Iowa, Oregon, and Pennsylvania over the weekend due to an X1-class solar flare that exploded from the sun on Oct. 28.

  • The scariest things in the universe are black holes – and here are 3 reasons

    Falling into a black hole is easily the worst way to die. John M Lund Photography Inc/Getty ImagesHalloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of E

  • Peering at the edge of the universe

    NASA is preparing to launch the most powerful space telescope ever. What will it see?

  • Tech Talk - Cleaning up space junk using tech

    A team of Utah researchers have come up with a way to clear out space junk using technology and their new discovery may keep us safe from future disasters

  • Juno probe provides the first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere

    NASA's Juno probe has offered the first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere, showing a flurry of activity beneath the surface.

  • Origin of Virus May Remain Murky, U.S. Intelligence Agencies Say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence agencies are unlikely to be able to draw a firm conclusion about the origin of the novel coronavirus without more information from China on the earliest cases or new scientific discoveries about the nature of the virus, a newly declassified intelligence report released Friday said. President Joe Biden ordered the nation’s intelligence agencies in May to conduct a 90-day inquiry into the origins of the pandemic. When the key findings of that review were released in

  • U.K. researchers study cattle in hopes of reducing their effect on climate

    There's an apparent beef with cattle and their role in warming the planet. Methane is the problem. And the world's 1.4 billion cows produce a lot of it. Mark Phillips traveled to Scotland in search of a solution.

  • SpaceX Delays Launch Due to Storm

    A SpaceX launch scheduled to take off on Saturday evening was postponed due to a strong storm in the Northeastern United States. The new scheduled take off is this coming Wednesday, November 3.

  • SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves

    SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away.

  • Crew Dragon flight to space station delayed

    Launch was reset for early Wednesday due to rough seas in the crew's abort landing zone.

  • Climate change: Extreme weather events are 'the new norm'

    Scientists from the WMO say global warming is leading the world into "uncharted territory".

  • Scientists may have solved mystery of why some sharks bite humans

    According to the new research, white, bull and tiger sharks account for the most bites on humans.

  • Climate change is relentless: Seemingly small shifts have big consequences

    July 2021 was Earth's hottest month on record and was marked by disasters, including extreme storms, floods and wildfires. Thomas Lohnes via Getty ImagesClimate change has been accumulating slowly but relentlessly for decades. The changes might sound small when you hear about them – another tenth of a degree warmer, another centimeter of sea level rise – but seemingly small changes can have big effects on the world around us, especially regionally. The problem is that while effects are small at

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • Stocks, Futures Rise; Japan Rallies After Election: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday after the outcome of Japan’s election bolstered expectations for fiscal stimulus and as all-time highs for U.S. shares encouraged some investor optimism. The yen weakened.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeEq

  • Dollar on solid footing into Fed decision; yen dips on LDP victory

    The dollar traded near a 2 1/2-week high to major peers on Monday as quickening inflation in the United States boosted the case for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes ahead of a policy decision on Tuesday. The safe-haven Japanese currency weakened after a strong showing for the ruling party in weekend elections eased doubts about the new prime minister's popularity. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was little changed at 94.161, hovering close to Friday's peak of 94.302, a level not seen since Oct. 13.

  • Affirm CEO explains why the company 'is unique' in the buy now, pay later space

    As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space heats up, one major player laid out why he thinks his company is a cut above the rest.