New Commerce Split Financial Results to May 31, 2022

New Commerce Split

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split ("the Company") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2022 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.commercesplit.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.commercesplit.com.



