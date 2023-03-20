Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

New Commerce Split

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.



The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500 Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125 Record Date: March 31, 2023 Payable Date: April 10, 2023











