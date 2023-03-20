U.S. markets closed

Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

New Commerce Split
·1 min read
New Commerce Split
New Commerce Split

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details

 

 

 

Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)

$0.02500

Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)

$0.03125

Record Date:

March 31, 2023

Payable Date:

April 10, 2023

 

 


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.commercesplit.com

info@quadravest.com



