U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.91
    +20.39 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,709.91
    +286.76 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,171.60
    -56.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.75
    +15.07 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.49
    +2.73 (+4.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.50
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0060 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3723
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8100
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,514.66
    +1,138.86 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.53
    +32.03 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.37
    +14.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

commercetools announces availability on Google Cloud Marketplace

·3 min read

Deeper cloud-native technology integration and wider business collaboration supports customers rapid expansion and innovation

DURHAM, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a global leader in next-generation commerce software, today announced it is expanding its availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace. By making commercetools available on Google Cloud Marketplace, brands and retailers will benefit from deeper product integration, unified billing and an expanded go-to-market relationship to better serve their needs globally.

Historically, commercetools has been cloud vendor agnostic, but it increasingly became clear to commercetools that Google Cloud best meets customers' needs and ambitions.

commercetools sees a deepened relationship with Google Cloud as empowering more of its customers to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere with the Google Cloud Console and Marketplace.

The new partnership will simplify and integrate billing for joint customers. Brands and retailers will be able to purchase commercetools via the Google Cloud Marketplace. commercetools and Google Cloud will partner on go-to-market efforts, including making it easier for customers to run and scale commercetools on Google Cloud.

Dirk Hoerig, CEO and co-founder, commercetools said: "We have built our own business on Google Cloud so have a powerful insight into the value of its platform and infrastructure for creating successful digital businesses. Like us, our customers need the very best cloud resources to customize their commerce applications and infrastructure. By deepening our collaboration with Google Cloud and becoming a commerce solution on Google Cloud Marketplace, we have made it even easier for our customers to select GCP as their cloud platform to drive their own business growth with commercetools."

"We are excited that commercetools will make its eCommerce solution available on Google Cloud," said Carrie Tharp, VP Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud. "The Google Cloud Marketplace makes it very easy for retailers and brands to deploy commercetools at global scale, helping them deliver exceptional digital experiences for consumers."

About commercetools
commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com.

For further U.S. press inquiries, please contact:
Rebecca Harbin
Allison+Partners
E: rebecca.harbin@allisonpr.com
Tel: 404-832-0698

Margaret Rea
VP/Head of Americas Marketing, commercetools
E: margaret.rea@commercetools.com
M: 949-278-9149

Company contact:
Stephanie Wittmann
Global Communications Manager, commercetools
E: stephanie.wittmann@commercetools.com
Tel: +49 (0)173 615 56 01

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercetools-announces-availability-on-google-cloud-marketplace-301255052.html

SOURCE commercetools

Recommended Stories

  • Canada’s Billionaire Westons Reshuffle Empire, Tighten Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s billionaire Weston family is shaking up its empire, selling a historic bakery division it failed to scale up and bringing heir Galen G. Weston back at the helm of the country’s largest grocery chain.George Weston Ltd. is selling Weston Foods, cutting off a business that’d been in the family since the 1880s to focus on its supermarket and drugstore chains at Loblaw Cos., as well as its vast real estate holdings. A separate statement named Weston, Loblaw’s executive chairman, as chairman and president of the grocery chain when President Sarah Davis retires on May 6.“The sale of Weston Foods will allow me to dedicate renewed time and energy at Loblaw as we increase our momentum in both our bricks-and-mortar network, and our leadership in digital and data,” Weston, who’s also chairman and chief executive officer of George Weston, said Tuesday in the statement.The reshuffle cements his power by returning him to the dual role he previously held at Loblaw while bringing along two seasoned executives in the process. That follows another significant power gain that got little notice when announced on Christmas Eve, when he succeeded his father W. Galen Weston as the controlling shareholder of Wittington Investments Ltd., the closely held company that controls George Weston.The elder Weston’s wealth is estimated at about $10 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The younger Weston had previously described his father’s health as “not good” in a blog post last year. That post also announced the end of a temporary pandemic pay bump to employees at its supermarkets and pharmacies -- a move that triggered immediate backlash.Shares of Toronto-based George Weston surged 5.3% to C$107.86 at 2:31 p.m. trading in Toronto, its biggest jump since April. Loblaw shares also rose 3.5% to C$69.32, its highest since October. Loblaw’s stock has lagged Canada’s S&P/TSX consumer staples index in the past year, despite a revenue jump during the pandemic.George Weston’s most valuable asset is its 54% stake in Loblaw. It also owns 17% of Choice Properties REIT, the country’s biggest real estate trust by market value, which owns retail properties and residential developments.Loblaw’s management changes see former Metro Inc. executive Robert Sawyer joining as chief operating officer and Chief Financial Officer Darren Myers departing, with his role taken on by George Weston’s President and CFO Richard Dufresne.The changes “signal what is likely to be a heightened focus on operational efficiency and productivity, which has been somewhat lacking,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Irene Nattel said in a note to investors.Unlocking PotentialGeorge Weston hired Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Houlihan Lokey Inc. to sell Weston Foods, which makes bread, doughnuts and other baked goods under a variety of brands including Wonder Bread. Proceeds will likely be returned to shareholders through stock buybacks over time, according to the company statement.George Weston had sought ways to make the food division larger and was said last July to be exploring an acquisition of ailing Swiss baking company Aryzta AG.“We spent last year exploring opportunities to create a step change in Weston Foods’ scale that would allow it to become a truly meaningful part of GWL value,” Weston said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts. “But in the end we did not find the right opportunity. Instead, it’s now clear that pursuing a sale represents the best way to unlock Weston Foods’ potential.”Weston Foods had revenue of C$2.1 billion ($1.7 billion) last year, the company said. It contributes about 4% of George Weston’s revenue, a Scotia Capital analyst estimated in December. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were C$200 million last year.“It really hasn’t been growing and is not a overwhelming strategic fit,” said Chris Kerlow, a portfolio manager at Richardson Wealth in Toronto who owns George Weston and Loblaw shares on behalf of clients. “Narrowing their focus and adding cash to balance sheet improves my outlook.”(Adds analyst comment, details on management shuffle and stock performance.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Carrefour to Buy Walmart’s Former Business in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Carrefour SA is buying Walmart Inc.’s former Brazil unit to cement its position as the country’s largest supermarket operator two months after being the target of a failed takeover bid.Advent International and Walmart agreed to sell Grupo BIG Brasil SA for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Carrefour said Wednesday. Brazil is already the French retailer’s second-largest market, and the deal would make that business almost as big as its European operations outside of France.Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard is embarking on his biggest acquisition to date after the French government blocked a takeover attempt by Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Brazilian business has been one of Carrefour’s most successful units in recent years, despite high inflation. Adding Grupo BIG strengthens Carrefour in the northeast and south of Brazil as the country grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases.“We’re on the offense,” Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Malige said in a Bloomberg TV interview, adding it’s a move for the long term. “Brazil has very appealing economic and retail prospects.”Together Carrefour and Grupo BIG operate 876 stores in Brazil and have about $18 billion in annual revenue.Shares of Carrefour rose as much as 2.4% in Paris. They have dropped about 14% since Couche-Tard announced its approach in mid-January, which brought the stock close to a three-year high.Carrefour has been active in Brazil since 2007, when it bought discount superstore operator Atacadao for $1.1 billion. Atacadao’s adjusted earnings rose 18% before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysCarrefour’s proposed acquisition of Grupo Big, Brazil’s No. 3 retailer, would cement subsidiary Atacadao’s leading market position, especially in hybrid cash & carry, with potential synergies of 1.7 billion reals given the latter’s superior operating metrics. The 7 billion-real enterprise value cost of 7.5x 2020 Ebitda reflects the 4.3% Ebitda margin, compared with Atacadao’s 7.8%. The anticipated one-year competition review may result in local asset disposals, ideally from the acquired unit.--Charles Allen, BI Senior Retail AnalystThrough the deal, Carrefour will operate a premium chain under the Sam’s Club format in Brazil through a license with Walmart. The company will also convert Grupo BIG’s Maxxi stores to its Atacadao banner.Walmart took a step away from Brazil in 2018 when it sold a controlling stake in Grupo BIG, Brazil’s third-largest food retailer, to Advent. Grupo BIG filed to hold an initial public offering in October.The acquisition, which is subject to Brazil antitrust approval and is expected to complete in 2022, will be realized 70% in cash and 30% through new Carrefour Brazil shares. After the deal, Carrefour would own 67.7% of its Brazil unit, while Advent and Walmart would have a combined 5.6% stake.In November, Carrefour faced a scandal in Brazil after a video went viral showing security guards beating a Black man to death in one of its stores in Porto Alegre. The French retailer has said it’s supporting the family of the victim and seeking those responsible to be brought to justice. It also developed an action plan to fight racism and pledged to stop outsourcing security.(Updates to add CFO comment in fourth paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to fix the stake that Advent and Walmart will hold)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wealth managers still in crypto 'education mode', Fidelity says

    Most wealth managers and financial advisors are still in "education mode" on cryptocurrencies but demand for the emerging asset class among larger investors has grown, the boss of Fidelity Investments' institutional arm said on Tuesday. While some advisors and investment firms managing the fortunes of wealthy people have grown "sophisticated" and "comfortable" with cryptocurrencies, most are still getting to grips with the technology, Mike Durbin said. "They know what they are doing, and more importantly their end investor base also knows what they are doing - but the vast majority are still in the education mode," he added in an interview at Reuters Digital Assets Week.

  • Europe’s 2021 Bond Deals Hit Half Trillion Euros in Record Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s bond market has cemented its status as a global funding force with 500 billion-euros ($595 billion) of sales in the fastest time ever.A two-part minimum 1 billion euros social bond from the European Union on Tuesday helped push issuance past the landmark, putting sales so far this year at least 14% ahead of the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The milestone wasn’t reached until March 31 last year.“Despite the cross headwinds of either rates or equities volatility, the tone in the credit markets has remained resilient,” said James Cunniffe, director for corporate syndicate at HSBC Holdings Plc. Central Bank stimulus has proved to be an effective stabilizer in containing spread moves in credit markets amid the volatility seen elsewhere, he said.Borrowers have seized on European Central Bank assurances that rates will stay low and stimulus will remain in place to sell debt, even as concerns swirl that inflation could stir in economies recovering from the pandemic and push yields higher. Governments in particular have loaded up on debt to fund economic recoveries from the coronavirus pandemic.Green GiantsItaly, Spain and France alone have sold 61.5 billion euros of syndicated bonds so far this year, with some nations also turning to green debt types to help fund their recoveries. Italy amassed a record 80 billion euros of bids for its 8.5 billion-euro debut green bond in March, while France priced its first green debt deal since 2017 earlier this month.The EU will also today add to its 23 billion euros of SURE social debt issuance already this year.The bloc’s funding spree has helped the public sector raise more than half this year’s sales, compared to a 46.1% share in the first quarter of 2020. Sales of bonds linked to green, social and sustainability principles have also jumped to form about a fifth of this year’s marketwide issuance.“Talking to investors, ESG is increasingly a part of their overall decision-making process for any security and there is a very strong focus on that topic,” said Elena Garcia Hernandez, fixed income syndicate banker at HSBC Holdings Plc.The ethical debt boom has helped offset a drop in corporate issuance to around 20% of this year’s volume after many firms loaded up on debt last year at the onset of the pandemic. Banks and other financial borrowers have priced a quarter of this year’s deals.It remains to be seen whether 2020’s annual sales record of more than 1.7 trillion euros can be beaten. Inflation fears triggered by the recovery of key economies could dampen the blistering pace of debt sales in the second quarter. There is also some concern that a scaling back of central bank stimulus programs may stoke a surge in risk.“The market continues to look through the challenges that we face as we have a more clear roadmap out of lockdowns, HSBC’s Cunniffe said. “As we pass the anniversary of Covid-19 impacting the market and move into the second quarter, we shall see a return to more normal levels of supply in contrast to the oscillating run rates of March, April and May 2020,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Firms Pay Penalties to Refinance as Inflation Fears Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. companies including hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. are so anxious to lock in low borrowing costs now, before inflation fears push yields even higher or close the market altogether, that they’re paying millions of dollars in penalties to refinance debt early.The corporations, which also include car renter Avis Budget Group Inc. and financial index company MSCI Inc., are selling new bonds and using the money they raise to buy back existing notes. But those repurchases come at a cost: high fees they have to pony up to buy back securities early. Usually those fees, known as call premiums, would be lower or even zero if the company waited anywhere from a few months to a year.More of these deals may be coming. There’s at least another $70 billion of outstanding bonds that would make sense to refinance now instead of waiting for the next date at which buybacks become cheaper, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis. Many companies are betting they’ll come out ahead if they just pay the fees now, because if they wait too long, they’ll end up having to pay much higher interest costs, or may find they can’t even sell notes.Take Avis, for example. In February it sold $600 million of bonds to pay off notes it sold around the nadir of the pandemic in May 2020. The securities it refinanced would have matured in 2025, and buying them back now cost about $60 million more than the car renter would pay to call them next year. But it’s also cutting $20 million of interest expense a year with the new debt compared with its existing notes, a savings that could decline if it waited until 2022.“If you had confidence the market would stay open and yields would stay low, it would be better to wait,” said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.Surging YieldsBond yields have jumped this year as investors have grown more concerned about inflation after the U.S. government injects $1.9 trillion of stimulus into the economy. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had surged more than 0.8 percentage point in 2021 through Friday to around 1.72%.Average junk bond yields had risen 0.37 percentage point through Friday, but the notes could get hit harder if markets become more panicky, in part because prices on the securities are relatively sensitive to changes in yields now. If a selloff is extreme enough, the market for new issuance could effectively close, as it did in 2013 when yields jumped after the Federal Reserve talked about cutting back on quantitative easing, a period known as the taper tantrum.Fear that higher borrowing costs are coming has helped boost high-yield note issuance, which through Friday was up more than 80% from this time last year. The first quarter is already the second-highest for junk-bond sales on record, and this is set to be the busiest March in history.Rising yields are forcing companies to make complicated calculations. They can reduce their interest expense by refinancing debt that is close to maturing, because yields are close to all-time lows. That savings alone may not be enough to cover the penalties associated with calling debt early. But waiting longer could reduce the savings significantly, or force the corporation to refinance when markets are closed, leaving a borrower worse off than if it had just refinanced now.“A lot of companies are saying, ‘I’m better off issuing now since I’m going to pay that rate for the next eight or 10 years, even if it means paying penalties for calling bonds early,’” said Alexandra Barth, who co-heads the group that sells high-yield bonds and leveraged loans at Deutsche Bank AG in New York.More ComingThe market seems to be bracing for more companies to buy back their debt through calls. About 60% of the bonds in the high-yield market are trading above their call price, while the typical number is 40%. Bonds trading above their call price are usually a sign that money managers expect more refinancing, said Robert Spano, portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income.“More investors are seeing that companies are going to refinance before their call date,” Spano said.And corporations are definitely refinancing. Take MSCI, a provider of financial market indexes and data. It sold $500 million of notes earlier this month to refinance bonds due in 2026. Those securities aren’t callable until August, when they can be bought back at 102.375 cents on the dollar, and aren’t callable at face value until 2024.Or Hilton Worldwide, which sold $1.5 billion of bonds in January, and used the proceeds to buy back notes due 2026. The early redemption resulted in somewhere around $55 million of call premiums and other fees.If the hotel owner had waited until May, it could have cut its penalties to closer to $40 million. But with the lower interest it’s paying on its new securities, the company is saving about $22.5 million a year. A spokesperson for Hilton said since the start of 2020 the company has lowered its weighted average interest rate to 3.5% from 4.36% and raised $4.4 billion of debt, of which $3.4 billion was used for refinancing.The MathIf companies can sell a bond at a yield about 10% less than the current average funding cost for that credit rating, there could be even more than $70 billion of refinanceable debt-- the figure might be closer to $105 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The BI analysis looks at the net present value of funding costs at the average index coupon, the remaining life of the refinanced obligation and the payment of the make-whole premium to call.For most of the last six months, as Treasury yields have risen, risk premiums on junk bonds narrowed as well. That helped keep yields relatively low on speculative-grade notes, which meant that for many companies, refinancing still made sense.But junk bond prices have become more sensitive to inflation fears than in the past, in part because coupons on bonds are so low. If yields were to rise by another 0.5 to 1 percentage point, the calculation could change for companies and refinancings would not be as attractive, said Jonathan Sharkey, portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer.“This time is going to be a little different. That’s just the way the math works,” Sharkey said.pgim(Updates with junk bond sales set to hit March record in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices bounce as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, with support attributed to a blockage of the Suez Canal after a ship ran aground.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • Bitfinex Seeks to Attract Institutional Investors With Off-Exchange Settlement

    The integration will let investors make deposits and withdrawals more quickly, as well as mitigate counterparty risk.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Filed Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.The company could be worth as much as $40 billion in an IPO, based on trading in the secondary market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That would be above the $11.7 billion it was worth in a private funding round last year.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with valuation in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Profit Beats Expectations Even With China’s Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. played down the impact of Beijing’s heightening scrutiny over China’s biggest internet firms, saying a potential revamp of its $120 billion fintech wing should have little impact on its business.President Martin Lau acknowledged founder Pony Ma called on regulators recently but said that it was voluntary and part of a series of regular meetings. Executives reiterated that the company has always been cautious and compliant with fintech regulations and it will stick with its normal practice of acquiring minority stakes in Chinese startups, while regulators pore over past deals.Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion. Regulators are said to be considering forcing the firm to overhaul its promising fintech division in a similar fashion to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. This month, President Xi Jinping warned he will go after “platform” companies that amass data and market power, a sign the internet crackdown isn’t limited to Ant and its backer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Lau acknowledged companies like Tencent tread a fine line between public duty and profit motive as they get larger, but the “boring answer” was to remain compliant and stay in touch with the government. Asked whether Tencent’s core gaming and entertainment businesses might attract antitrust regulators’ attention, executives pointed to the sheer number of competitors. That was in contrast with a quarter ago, when they stressed the new antitrust rules focused more on transaction-based platforms than on Tencent’s entertainment businesses.“We have always been very focused on compliance and we will continue to operate strictly in compliance with the rules and regulations,” Lau told reporters on a conference call. Any requirements to form a financial holding company will not have an impact on its business, he added. “Compliance is our lifeline.”Read more: Tencent Waves Off Impact of Revamp Into Financial Holding FirmTencent’s attempt to allay investor concerns over regulatory scrutiny comes after it posted revenue growth that barely met expectations.Top executives on Wednesday repeatedly stressed they’ll go all out to comply with regulations. Tencent, which acquired stakes in hundreds of startups over the years, is going over past investments to ensure they comply with antitrust requirements. The operator of WeChat -- used by a billion-plus people -- pledged again to safeguard user privacy even as it acknowledged the need to heed Beijing’s call to share data on everything from search to e-commerce.Led by the People’s Bank of China, the government has proposed establishing a joint venture with tech giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect, which would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the sector, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.“Tencent is trying to reassure investors that its microloan business has substantive differences from Ant,” said Michael Norris, research manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “While Tencent may avoid the same level of scrutiny as Ant Group, there may be some bumps along the road. Potentially issues could include scrutiny of data collection, or regulatory attention toward promotion and cross-sale of financial products,” he added.Tencent shares slipped before the earnings in Hong Kong. They’ve dropped about 19% from a January peak, wiping roughly $180 billion off the valuation of Asia’s biggest company.Read more: China Is Said to Mull State-Backed Company to Oversee Tech DataSales rose 26% to 133.7 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in the three months ended December, versus the 133.1 billion yuan average forecast. Net income came in at 59.3 billion yuan, with one-time gains contributing over half its profit. That compared with the 32.9 billion yuan projected.It’s unclear how far Beijing intends to go in its bid to rein in Tencent and its peers. In the short run, investors will likely focus more on how the world’s largest game publisher could sustain a pandemic-induced entertainment boom, while delving deeper into newer businesses like advertising and payments. Revenues from online games grew 29% in the fourth quarter -- the slowest pace in about a year -- despite a surge in sales of titles like Peacekeeper Elite and the newly launched Moonlight Blade Mobile.All rely on WeChat, the avenue through which Tencent reaches users and markets products, including its biggest gaming hits like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Through the mini-program model it championed, WeChat hosted $240 billion worth of transactions for 400 million daily users last year. Now it’s relying on a new short-video feed inside the all-purpose platform to fend off ByteDance Ltd., which has been luring eyeballs away with TikTok’s China cousin Douyin.Sales from social networks climbed 27%, in part after Tencent consolidated contributions from Huya Inc. Online advertising revenues increased 22%.Fintech and businesses -- the division that oversees Tencent’s various money operations as well as cloud -- grew revenue 29% thanks to payments and wealth management services. But concerns linger over whether the company can sustain that pace.China’s largest company faces more scrutiny of its fintech operations as regulators step up supervision of a fledgling but sprawling industry that could pose systemic risks. As one of the largest operators in the sector, Tencent’s businesses face the same stringent measures that have dented Ant’s breakneck growth.Proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business. Bloomberg reported this month that regulators are considering asking the company to fold its fintech operations into a holding entity that could be regulated more like a bank.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysTencent’s fintech focus on risk management over scale threatens to grind its growth gears as the company tiptoes through a hair-trigger regulatory landscape fraught with potential hazards.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchRead more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals(Updates with executives’ comments from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen, Powell double down on efforts to tackle climate-change financial risks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that they are moving full steam ahead with plans to assess the implications of climate change to the financial system.

  • 5 pandemic-driven financial habits worth keeping

    While the pandemic caused incredible financial stress and uncertainty, it also led many consumers like Smith to form new financial habits worth keeping, including saving more and spending less. A NerdWallet survey found that most people who formed new financial habits plan to continue them into 2021. For many Americans, spending less amid the pandemic came naturally because of income loss or fewer spending options after restaurants and travel largely shut down.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Disney Deals Blow to Cinema Chains With Streaming Plan for Big Movies. AMC Stock Slumps.

    As movie theaters reopen in major markets, Disney says its big summer releases will be available to stream at the same time they debut on the big screen.

  • There are new tax-credit rules for lower-income households — you may qualify now, even if you didn’t before

    President Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' made some temporary changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit. Taxpayers don't have to have children to qualify.

  • GameStop’s earnings whiff — but retail traders faithful even as ‘Roaring Kitty’ points to $2 million paper loss

    After an initial burst higher, investors in Wall Street's most popular meme stock got slapped with a dose of reality Tuesday.

  • GameStop stock now at sell at Wedbush as price has ‘disconnected’ from fundamentals

    GameStop Corp. was downgraded Wednesday to the equivalent of a sell rating by Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who praised management and the business outlook but expressed concern over excessive valuation.