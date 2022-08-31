U.S. markets closed

commercetools Composable Commerce for B2B Powers New Opportunities for Revenue Growth and Flexibility

·3 min read

  • commercetools Composable Commerce for B2B helps businesses deliver outstanding buying experiences for their customers — no matter the size of the business or level of buying complexity

  • Key benefits of the B2B functionalities include the flexibility to create modern commerce experiences at scale, and the technological agility needed to increase revenue generation based on market changes

  • Recognized by Forrester, Gartner, IDC, and Paradigm B2B as a leader in headless commerce

MUNICH, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the leading provider of headless commerce, today announced B2B functionalities as part of the core offering of commercetools Composable Commerce. commercetools Composable Commerce for B2B provides access to the company's full API portfolio allowing users to create and customize experiences necessary for their specific business model rather than having to tailor it to an out-of-the-box solution.

commercetools logo
commercetools logo

"To achieve longevity, businesses must be technologically agile enough to meet current and prospective customers wherever they may be, delivering a cohesive narrative experience across touchpoints. For example, over 80% of B2B buyers now prefer to order or pay through digital commerce," said Mike Sharp, commercetools Chief Product Officer. "B2B leaders must invest in modern commerce architectures based on MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) principles, such as with commercetools Composable Commerce for B2B, in order to safeguard their business' future and keep up with shifting customer preferences and market needs. Composable commerce is inescapable to leaders looking to thrive and laggers looking to survive."

commercetools Composable Commerce for B2B enables manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers to future-proof their business in an increasingly complex and competitive market, so no matter what market forces or trends may arise, businesses can adapt their commerce offerings to meet the needs of their customers. With one portfolio that can serve a wide range of business models, including B2B, B2C, and D2C, and a low cost of experimentation, commercetools enables the rapid development of effective and beautifully designed commerce experiences.

Leading customer merchants and businesses include Just Eat Takeaway, Vistaprint, and Dawn Foods.

"We are focused on providing the best experience for our customers, and the ability to easily scale and evolve to meet their changing needs was a critical step in our digital strategy," said Gireesh Sahukar, Dawn Foods, Vice President of Digital. "commercetools Composable Commerce for B2B provided us with incredible flexibility and allowed us to make our customers' lives easier by elevating the digital experience they have with Dawn. By providing customers with seamless account management and checkout processes, and the ability to view, search and browse our entire product catalog online, we continue to grow by delivering an industry-leading experience. Since launching ecommerce to our customers in the United States two years ago, the success we've seen so far has been astounding. More than half of our customers are registered to buy online and that number continues to grow on a daily basis."

In addition to commercetools Composable Commerce for B2B, the commercetools portfolio includes a robust suite of powerful, flexible, scalable solutions for next-generation digital commerce. To learn more, please visit www.commercetools.com.

About commercetools
The inventor of headless commerce, commercetools is an innovative technology disruptor that has established itself as an industry-leading eCommerce software provider. Today, some of the world's most iconic brands and growth-focused businesses trust commercetools' powerful, flexible, scalable solutions to support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs. As the visionaries leading the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, commercetools provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue, and future-proof their eCommerce business.

Based in Munich, Germany, with offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States, commercetools is singularly focused on leading a future of limitless commerce possibilities.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercetools-composable-commerce-for-b2b-powers-new-opportunities-for-revenue-growth-and-flexibility-301615133.html

SOURCE commercetools

