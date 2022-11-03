U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size to Grow by USD 13829.94 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market share is set to increase by USD 13829.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 12.12% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market 2023-2027

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global commercial aircraft cabin interiors market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market within the global capital goods market. The parent, global aerospace and defense market covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles. The aerospace and defense market also encompasses maintenance, overhaul, and repair (MRO) activities related to commercial and general aviation and defense sectors.

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

    Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

  • North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market compared to other regions. 36% growth will originate from North America. North America has a mature and fiercely competitive commercial aircraft manufacturing industry. Boeing, Embraer, and Bombardier are three significant businesses in this region that produce commercial aircraft. In terms of manufacturing, North America is responsible for roughly one-fourth of all aerospace output worldwide. The majority of North America's operational fleet is owned by the US. Regional aircraft OEMs compete globally with European and Asian aircraft manufacturers. Numerous Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers were drawn to the area by the presence of major OEMs, which prompted them to grow their North American operations. In order to grow its presence in the area and collaborate with the major aircraft OEMs in North America, it has also attracted investments from overseas suppliers and component vendors.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into Seating, Lavatory Module, Windows, and Cabin Panels.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the seating segment will be significant during the forecast period. During the anticipated timeframe, the seating segment's market share will expand significantly. Typically, commercial airline seats are placed in rows and divided by an aisle that spans the body of the aircraft. For the convenience of the passengers, some of them have reclining mechanisms that may be operated mechanically in the economy and short-haul business class sections and electrically in the long-haul business and first-class sections. The growing adoption of the Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by residential consumers is primarily linked to a rise in global demand for the commercial aircraft cabin interiors industry.

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • The growing inclination for newer generation aircraft is a major element driving the growth of the worldwide commercial aircraft cabin interiors market. Air travel demand is expected to quadruple over the next 20 years due to expansion in key countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and the United States. The growth in air passenger traffic year after year has prompted the introduction of new aircraft to fulfill this rising demand. All commercial aircraft have cabin interiors, hence the global market for these interiors will expand concurrently with the increasing number of new aircraft orders.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

  • The inclination for teamwork in the aerospace sector will drive the expansion of the global market for commercial aircraft cabin interiors. The introduction of new vendors has been significantly hampered by strict regulatory requirements in the aerospace manufacturing industry. However, newcomers have been successful in breaking into the market because of a number of issues, including the lengthy development times for new aircraft and the requirement for partners with established credentials in specific industries. Many new suppliers are expected to enter the market due to the changing dynamics of the modern aircraft sector and the requirement to maintain good parity between evolving demand and supply.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

  • The expansion of the global market for commercial airplane cabin interiors is significantly hampered by delays in the scheduled delivery of aircraft. Modern systems and technological advancements are assisting the aviation sector's development. As a result, producers of various commercial aircraft cabin parts, components, and sub-assemblies are under pressure to meet this demand while also dealing with tight budgets and quick turnaround times. These elements have a significant impact on the quality of commercial aeroplane cabin interior items.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft cabin Interiors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the commercial aircraft cabin Interiors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the commercial aircraft cabin Interiors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft cabin Interiors market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The Aviation Market is projected to grow by USD 6.17 billion with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the aviation market in the Middle East segmentations by type (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aircraft) and geography (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of Middle East).

  • The Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market is projected to grow by USD 270.58 million with a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market segmentation by application (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

$13829.94 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Astronics Corp., AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung & Co.KG, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, FACC AG, Geven Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., RECARO Holding GmbH, Safran SA, STELIA Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd., Thales, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Seating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Lavatory module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Windows, cabin panels, and stowage bins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Galley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.7 Lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Astronics Corp.

  • 11.4 AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd.

  • 11.5 Bucher Leichtbau AG

  • 11.6 Collins Aerospace

  • 11.7 Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG

  • 11.8 EnCore Corporate Inc.

  • 11.9 Expliseat SAS

  • 11.10 FACC AG

  • 11.11 Geven Spa

  • 11.12 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.13 JAMCO Corp.

  • 11.14 Safran SA

  • 11.15 Thales

  • 11.16 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

  • 11.17 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-aircraft-cabin-interiors-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-13829-94-million-from-2022-to-2027---assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301666141.html

SOURCE Technavio

