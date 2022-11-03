Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size to Grow by USD 13829.94 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market share is set to increase by USD 13829.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 12.12% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market 2023-2027

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global commercial aircraft cabin interiors market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market within the global capital goods market. The parent, global aerospace and defense market covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles. The aerospace and defense market also encompasses maintenance, overhaul, and repair (MRO) activities related to commercial and general aviation and defense sectors.

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market compared to other regions. 36% growth will originate from North America. North America has a mature and fiercely competitive commercial aircraft manufacturing industry. Boeing, Embraer, and Bombardier are three significant businesses in this region that produce commercial aircraft. In terms of manufacturing, North America is responsible for roughly one-fourth of all aerospace output worldwide. The majority of North America's operational fleet is owned by the US. Regional aircraft OEMs compete globally with European and Asian aircraft manufacturers. Numerous Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers were drawn to the area by the presence of major OEMs, which prompted them to grow their North American operations. In order to grow its presence in the area and collaborate with the major aircraft OEMs in North America, it has also attracted investments from overseas suppliers and component vendors.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into Seating, Lavatory Module, Windows, and Cabin Panels.

Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the seating segment will be significant during the forecast period. During the anticipated timeframe, the seating segment's market share will expand significantly. Typically, commercial airline seats are placed in rows and divided by an aisle that spans the body of the aircraft. For the convenience of the passengers, some of them have reclining mechanisms that may be operated mechanically in the economy and short-haul business class sections and electrically in the long-haul business and first-class sections. The growing adoption of the Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by residential consumers is primarily linked to a rise in global demand for the commercial aircraft cabin interiors industry.

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The growing inclination for newer generation aircraft is a major element driving the growth of the worldwide commercial aircraft cabin interiors market. Air travel demand is expected to quadruple over the next 20 years due to expansion in key countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and the United States. The growth in air passenger traffic year after year has prompted the introduction of new aircraft to fulfill this rising demand. All commercial aircraft have cabin interiors, hence the global market for these interiors will expand concurrently with the increasing number of new aircraft orders.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The inclination for teamwork in the aerospace sector will drive the expansion of the global market for commercial aircraft cabin interiors. The introduction of new vendors has been significantly hampered by strict regulatory requirements in the aerospace manufacturing industry. However, newcomers have been successful in breaking into the market because of a number of issues, including the lengthy development times for new aircraft and the requirement for partners with established credentials in specific industries. Many new suppliers are expected to enter the market due to the changing dynamics of the modern aircraft sector and the requirement to maintain good parity between evolving demand and supply.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The expansion of the global market for commercial airplane cabin interiors is significantly hampered by delays in the scheduled delivery of aircraft. Modern systems and technological advancements are assisting the aviation sector's development. As a result, producers of various commercial aircraft cabin parts, components, and sub-assemblies are under pressure to meet this demand while also dealing with tight budgets and quick turnaround times. These elements have a significant impact on the quality of commercial aeroplane cabin interior items.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft cabin Interiors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft cabin Interiors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft cabin Interiors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft cabin Interiors market vendors

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15% Market growth 2023-2027 $13829.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Astronics Corp., AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung & Co.KG, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, FACC AG, Geven Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., RECARO Holding GmbH, Safran SA, STELIA Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd., Thales, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

