Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market to Grow by USD 791.63 Mn | Rise in Number of Aircraft Recycling and Dismantling Facilities Among Key Trends | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market share is expected to increase by USD 791.63 million from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 5.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Market Trend

Rise in the number of aircraft recycling and dismantling facilities is one of the key market trends. The aviation industry is becoming more environment-friendly and cost-effective. Hence, the recycling of aircraft parts from end-of-life aircraft is becoming increasingly popular. Engine maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) service providers and leasing companies are witnessing an increasing demand for some types of older engines in their portfolios. These demands will lead to an opportunity for used serviceable material (USM) providers.

Segmentation by Service (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- Service (recycling, component management, disassembly and dismantling, aircraft storage, and engine teardown) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • Key Companies- Ascent Aviation Services, A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., AerCap Group, Aerocircular, AerSale Inc., Air Salvage International Ltd., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV, Bombardier Inc., Carlyle Aviation Partners, CAVU Aerospace Inc., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., GA Telesis LLC, HVF West LLC, KLM UK Engineering Ltd., Magellan Aviation Group LLLP, RBS Global Media Ltd., Tarmac Aerosave, and Vallair, among others.

  • Driver- Increase in aircraft retirements

  • Challenge- Challenges in recycling aircraft

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market

Vendor Insights-

The commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as service differentiation and M&A to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • A J Walter Aviation Ltd. - The company offers commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling that includes commercial and business aircraft spares, supporting airlines.

  • AAR Corp. - The company offers commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling that includes airframe parts, engine solutions, aircraft and engine sales and leasing.

  • AerCap Group - The company operates under a unified business segment. This segment is involved in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Driver:

  • Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Ground Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Defense Aircraft Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 791.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.58

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Indonesia, Russia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ascent Aviation Services, A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., AerCap Group, Aerocircular, AerSale Inc., Air Salvage International Ltd., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV, Bombardier Inc., Carlyle Aviation Partners, CAVU Aerospace Inc., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., GA Telesis LLC, HVF West LLC, KLM UK Engineering Ltd., Magellan Aviation Group LLLP, RBS Global Media Ltd., Tarmac Aerosave, and Vallair

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Component management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Disassembly and dismantling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Aircraft storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Engine teardown - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A J Walter Aviation Ltd.

  • 10.4 AAR Corp.

  • 10.5 AerSale Inc.

  • 10.6 Air Salvage International Ltd.

  • 10.7 Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV

  • 10.8 Bombardier Inc.

  • 10.9 Carlyle Aviation Partners

  • 10.10 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.11 RBS Global Media Ltd.

  • 10.12 Tarmac Aerosave

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-to-grow-by-usd-791-63-mn--rise-in-number-of-aircraft-recycling-and-dismantling-facilities-among-key-trends--technavio-301515786.html

SOURCE Technavio

