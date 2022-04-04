Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market to Grow by USD 791.63 Mn | Rise in Number of Aircraft Recycling and Dismantling Facilities Among Key Trends | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market share is expected to increase by USD 791.63 million from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 5.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Trend

Rise in the number of aircraft recycling and dismantling facilities is one of the key market trends. The aviation industry is becoming more environment-friendly and cost-effective. Hence, the recycling of aircraft parts from end-of-life aircraft is becoming increasingly popular. Engine maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) service providers and leasing companies are witnessing an increasing demand for some types of older engines in their portfolios. These demands will lead to an opportunity for used serviceable material (USM) providers.

Segmentation by Service (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

Segmentation- Service (recycling, component management, disassembly and dismantling, aircraft storage, and engine teardown) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Companies- Ascent Aviation Services, A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., AerCap Group, Aerocircular, AerSale Inc., Air Salvage International Ltd., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV, Bombardier Inc., Carlyle Aviation Partners, CAVU Aerospace Inc., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., GA Telesis LLC, HVF West LLC, KLM UK Engineering Ltd., Magellan Aviation Group LLLP, RBS Global Media Ltd., Tarmac Aerosave, and Vallair, among others.

Driver- Increase in aircraft retirements

Challenge- Challenges in recycling aircraft

Vendor Insights-

The commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as service differentiation and M&A to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

A J Walter Aviation Ltd. - The company offers commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling that includes commercial and business aircraft spares, supporting airlines.

AAR Corp. - The company offers commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling that includes airframe parts, engine solutions, aircraft and engine sales and leasing.

AerCap Group - The company operates under a unified business segment. This segment is involved in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Driver:

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Challenge:

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 791.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Indonesia, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ascent Aviation Services, A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., AerCap Group, Aerocircular, AerSale Inc., Air Salvage International Ltd., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV, Bombardier Inc., Carlyle Aviation Partners, CAVU Aerospace Inc., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., GA Telesis LLC, HVF West LLC, KLM UK Engineering Ltd., Magellan Aviation Group LLLP, RBS Global Media Ltd., Tarmac Aerosave, and Vallair Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Component management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Disassembly and dismantling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Aircraft storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Engine teardown - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 A J Walter Aviation Ltd.

10.4 AAR Corp.

10.5 AerSale Inc.

10.6 Air Salvage International Ltd.

10.7 Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV

10.8 Bombardier Inc.

10.9 Carlyle Aviation Partners

10.10 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd.

10.11 RBS Global Media Ltd.

10.12 Tarmac Aerosave

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

