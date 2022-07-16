Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 756.9 million, Airbus SE and Anuvu Operations LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An EFB is an information management device that is used to help flight crews in-flight management tasks. The adoption of EFB can reduce the use of paper-based charts and other vital documents significantly.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market by Hardware Configuration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market size is expected to increase by USD 756.9 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Segmentation by Hardware Configuration (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Class I/A B C segment under the hardware configuration category, as it accounts for the largest market share growth. Class I/A B C EFB systems do not need the National Aviation Authority (NAA) airworthiness certificate.

Out-of-Scope:

Vendor Insights-

The global commercial aircraft electronic flight bag systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Airbus SE, Anuvu Operations LLC, Apprimus Informatik GmbH, Astronautics Corporation of America, CMC Electronics Inc., DAC International Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co., among others, are a few key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Airbus SE - The company offers electronic flight bags that are aligned with airworthiness requirements to ensure pilots' visibility and offers the flexibility of landscape or portrait orientation for the Captain and First Officer, under the brand names iPad Mount and A350 EFB.

Anuvu Operations LLC - The company offers an electronic flight bag that enables a wide range of cockpit and situational awareness applications to provide pilots with the best possible device for optimal performance.

Apprimus Informatik GmbH - The company offers an electronic flight bag that provides access to necessary information much quicker, which greatly reduces the pilots' workload under the brand name EFBv2.

Learn More about Key Driver and Challenge of the Market-

Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market Driver:

Many aircraft are equipped with highly efficient avionics systems such as autopilot; communications, navigation, and surveillance systems; and electrical emergency systems. In addition, autopilot manufacturers are investing in creating new, digital smart autopilots and modernized technologies.

Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market Challenge:

Lack of training on software may lead to challenges in resolving errors in the system. For instance, Jeppesen, the EFB software provider for American Airlines, determined an Instrument Landing System chart duplication error in the airline's database. As a result, the device application was unable to resolve the map duplication, which made the device unresponsive.

Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 756.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Anuvu Operations LLC, Apprimus Informatik GmbH, Astronautics Corporation of America, CMC Electronics Inc., DAC International Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Hardware configuration

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Hardware configuration

5.3 Class I/A B C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Class II/A B C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Class III/A B C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Hardware configuration

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Airbus SE

10.4 Anuvu Operations LLC

10.5 Apprimus Informatik GmbH

10.6 Astronautics Corporation of America

10.7 CMC Electronics Inc.

10.8 DAC International Inc.

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

10.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

10.11 Thales Group

10.12 The Boeing Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

