Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Registers 8.10% CAGR by 2025| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft EFB systems market size is expected to increase by USD 756.90 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.10%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market by Hardware Configuration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get more information on factors influencing the potential market growth variance. Read FREE Sample Report!

Technavio analyzes the market by hardware configuration (class I/A B C, class II/A B C, class III/A B C) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The use of advanced avionics systems for commercial aircraft is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the commercial aircraft EFB systems market during the forecast period. However, the presence of software errors and program issues may impede the market growth.

The commercial aircraft EFB systems market covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Sizing
Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Forecast
Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus SE

  • Anuvu Operations LLC

  • Apprimus Informatik GmbH

  • Astronautics Corporation of America

  • CMC Electronics Inc.

  • DAC International Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • The Boeing Co.

Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.10%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 756.90 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.00

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Airbus SE, Anuvu Operations LLC, Apprimus Informatik GmbH, Astronautics Corporation of America, CMC Electronics Inc., DAC International Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-aircraft-electronic-flight-bag-efb-systems-market-registers-8-10-cagr-by-2025-17-000-technavio-research-reports-301403449.html

SOURCE Technavio

