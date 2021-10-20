Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Registers 8.10% CAGR by 2025| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft EFB systems market size is expected to increase by USD 756.90 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.10%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market by Hardware Configuration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio analyzes the market by hardware configuration (class I/A B C, class II/A B C, class III/A B C) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The use of advanced avionics systems for commercial aircraft is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the commercial aircraft EFB systems market during the forecast period. However, the presence of software errors and program issues may impede the market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE

Anuvu Operations LLC

Apprimus Informatik GmbH

Astronautics Corporation of America

CMC Electronics Inc.

DAC International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 756.90 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Anuvu Operations LLC, Apprimus Informatik GmbH, Astronautics Corporation of America, CMC Electronics Inc., DAC International Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

