Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Grow by USD 14.50 Bn | Strong Market Position Of Irish And Chinese Lessors to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft leasing market is set to grow by USD 14.50 billion from 2021 to 2025. However, the market is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know more exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read FREE sample report.

The strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors and the influence of taxes on aircraft leasing have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a fall in the price of crude oil might hamper the commercial aircraft leasing market growth.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Geography

For additional insights on the factors influencing the growth of each contributing segment, Download FREE Sample

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial aircraft leasing market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AerCap Group, Air Lease Corp., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., BANK OF CHINA, BBAM US LP, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., General Electric Co., ICBC Co. Ltd., Nordic Aviation Capital, and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft leasing market vendors

Related Reports:

Aerospace Insurance Market by End-user, Insurance Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AerCap Group, Air Lease Corp., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., BANK OF CHINA, BBAM US LP, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., General Electric Co., ICBC Co. Ltd., Nordic Aviation Capital, and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-aircraft-leasing-market-to-grow-by-usd-14-50-bn--strong-market-position-of-irish-and-chinese-lessors-to-boost-growth--technavio-301405284.html

SOURCE Technavio