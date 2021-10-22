U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Grow by USD 14.50 Bn | Strong Market Position Of Irish And Chinese Lessors to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft leasing market is set to grow by USD 14.50 billion from 2021 to 2025. However, the market is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know more exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read FREE sample report.

The strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors and the influence of taxes on aircraft leasing have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a fall in the price of crude oil might hamper the commercial aircraft leasing market growth.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

For additional insights on the factors influencing the growth of each contributing segment, Download FREE Sample

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial aircraft leasing market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AerCap Group, Air Lease Corp., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., BANK OF CHINA, BBAM US LP, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., General Electric Co., ICBC Co. Ltd., Nordic Aviation Capital, and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft leasing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the commercial aircraft leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft leasing market vendors

Related Reports:

Aerospace Insurance Market by End-user, Insurance Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 14.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.71

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AerCap Group, Air Lease Corp., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., BANK OF CHINA, BBAM US LP, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., General Electric Co., ICBC Co. Ltd., Nordic Aviation Capital, and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-aircraft-leasing-market-to-grow-by-usd-14-50-bn--strong-market-position-of-irish-and-chinese-lessors-to-boost-growth--technavio-301405284.html

SOURCE Technavio

