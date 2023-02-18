Commercial aircraft PMA market size set to increase by USD 206.72 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth opportunities led by Aero Brake and Spares Inc. and Airforms Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft PMA market size is forecast to increase by USD 206.72 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.66%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing number of air passengers, the relatively low cost of PMA-made parts, and the expansion of air routes. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the aluminum extrusion market was valued at USD 591.31 million. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ADPMA LLC, Aero Brake and Spares Inc., Airforms Inc., AirGroup America Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aviation Component Solutions, BAE Systems Plc, Fluid Components LLC, General Electric Co., HEICO Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Precision Castparts Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Safran SA, Sequa Corp., Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., The Timken Co., Triumph Group Inc., and Wencor Group LLC

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (engine, component, and others), application (small widebody, medium widebody, and large widebody), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Aircraft PMA Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial aircraft PMA market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial aircraft PMA market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial aircraft PMA market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft PMA market vendors

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 206.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADPMA LLC, Aero Brake and Spares Inc., Airforms Inc., AirGroup America Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aviation Component Solutions, BAE Systems Plc, Fluid Components LLC, General Electric Co., HEICO Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Precision Castparts Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Safran SA, Sequa Corp., Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., The Timken Co., Triumph Group Inc., and Wencor Group LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Wide body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Regional Aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AERTEC Group

10.4 Airbus SE

10.5 Iacobucci HF Aerospace Spa

10.6 Safran SA

10.7 The MEL Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

